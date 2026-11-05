Brussels Announces New €4.36 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine
The European Union will allocate an additional €4.36 billion to Ukraine to support its state budget and meet the needs of its armed forces.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this in a post on social media X.
"Ukraine is about to start its fifth wartime winter. And as efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine continue, so too does the EU's unwavering support. Today we are disbursing a €4.36 billion package for Ukraine," she wrote.
According to the European Commission's website, the latest assistance is being provided under the €90 billion loan package. Of the total amount, €3.7 billion will be allocated as macro-financial assistance, while another €660 million will go towards defence needs.
On October 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested additional EU funding to help cover a €70 billion deficit in the state budget.
European Council President Antonio Costa later said that the EU was prepared to cover two-thirds of this amount, or approximately €46.7 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment