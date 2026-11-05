Illumin Holdings Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:26 AM EST - illumin Holdings Inc.: Announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Third-quarter revenue rose 12% to $42.7 million from $38.2 million in the prior year. Net loss narrowed to $1.8 million, down from $2.1 million in Q3 2025. illumin Holdings Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.65.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment