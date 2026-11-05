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Illumin Holdings Inc.

Illumin Holdings Inc.


Date: 2026-11-05 09:34:05

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:26 AM EST - illumin Holdings Inc.: Announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Third-quarter revenue rose 12% to $42.7 million from $38.2 million in the prior year. Net loss narrowed to $1.8 million, down from $2.1 million in Q3 2025. illumin Holdings Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.65.

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Baystreet.ca

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