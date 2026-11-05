Green IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2031 AI, ESG Compliance, And Hybrid Deployments Drive 8.74% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-driven discovery cuts idle licenses, software waste and audit risk, while hybrid visibility and bundled services strengthen ESG reporting and accelerate ROI.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Green IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Green IT Asset Management Software Market to Reach USD 579.38 Million by 2031

The green IT asset management (ITAM) software market is expected to grow from USD 351.77 million in 2025 to USD 381.07 million in 2026, reaching USD 579.38 million by 2031. The market is forecast to register a CAGR of 8.74% from 2026 to 2031, supported by sustainability reporting requirements, AI-Driven asset discovery, software waste reduction initiatives, and growing demand for visibility across hybrid technology environments.

ESG-Linked IT Carbon Accounting Requirements

Mandatory sustainability reporting is positioning green IT asset management software as an important component of enterprise compliance infrastructure. Organizations increasingly need accurate records covering hardware fleets, SaaS subscriptions, utilization, refresh cycles, and reuse activities to support environmental disclosures. Static spreadsheets often lack the asset-level continuity required for reliable internal reporting and lifecycle governance.

Alliance Green IT reported in 2025 that 47% of organizations used ITAM processes to support ecological objectives, demonstrating that environmental applications are becoming a mainstream part of technology asset management. Carbon-focused asset lifecycle management is also gaining importance as enterprises seek platforms that integrate inventory control, environmental measurement, and sustainability workflows. Vendors capable of delivering reliable device-level records and credible lifecycle data are therefore gaining an advantage in the green IT asset management software market.

AI-Driven Discovery and License Optimization

AI is reshaping IT asset governance as software portfolios become too complex for manual monitoring. Flexera reported that its Technopedia catalog covered more than 2.1 million software use rights in 2025, illustrating the scale of enterprise discovery and normalization requirements. Xensam reported in December 2024 that its application library had reached 500,000 titles, including a 50% year-over-year increase in recognized SaaS applications.

Despite improvements in discovery technology, Flexera found that only 43% of enterprises were confident in their complete IT estate visibility in 2025, compared with 47% in the previous year. This decline highlights the expanding challenge created by SaaS growth, cloud services, shadow IT, and unauthorized AI applications. AI-led discovery helps organizations identify idle licenses, unapproved applications, and underused technology with less manual effort. As a result, automated discovery and optimization are increasingly viewed as essential capabilities rather than premium features.

Asset Data Quality Remains a Key Challenge

Poor asset data quality continues to limit reporting accuracy across the green IT asset management software market. Manual inventories can quickly become unreliable in dynamic technology environments, weakening utilization, lifecycle, compliance, and environmental records. Inconsistent naming across procurement platforms, configuration management databases, and endpoint systems can create duplicate assets and conflicting manufacturer identities.

These issues become more significant when businesses connect device, energy, software, and cloud data to formal sustainability reporting. Strong normalization engines are therefore essential because broad discovery coverage alone cannot produce reporting-grade information. Complex integrations can also delay value realization, particularly when organizations operate multiple asset repositories and disconnected governance systems.

Additional market factors include:



Rising Software and SaaS Waste Reduction Mandates

Hybrid Cloud and Multi-Environment Visibility Needs Complex Integrations Delay Value Realization

Software Leads as Services Record Faster Growth

Software represented 77.96% of market revenue in 2025, supported by enterprise demand for continuous, real-time discovery rather than periodic asset reviews. Cloud-based platforms can close visibility gaps between assessments while supporting ongoing license optimization, compliance monitoring, and sustainability reporting.

Services are projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.19% from 2026 to 2031, making them the fastest-growing offering. Growth is being driven by demand for data normalization, discovery architecture, workflow configuration, integration, and ongoing optimization. Enterprises are also combining ITAM, SaaS management, and technology spend governance within unified operating frameworks. This trend is increasing the role of implementation partners and vendor-led service teams, particularly for organizations requiring structured onboarding and managed optimization.

Hybrid Deployment Gains Momentum

Cloud deployments accounted for 62.03% of the green IT asset management software market in 2025. Buyers favor SaaS-delivered discovery because it offers faster updates, lower infrastructure overhead, and simpler administration for distributed teams. However, on-premises systems remain important in banking, government, and defense, where data sovereignty and air-gapped operating requirements can restrict external telemetry.

Hybrid deployment is expected to record a CAGR of 12.13% from 2026 to 2031, making it the fastest-growing deployment model. Hybrid architectures allow organizations to retain on-premises discovery for controlled environments while using cloud services for analytics and enterprise reporting. Flexera reported in 2025 that only 27% of enterprises had meaningful visibility into bring-your-own-license positions in cloud environments, reinforcing the need for governance platforms that connect cloud usage, entitlement records, and endpoint data.

Regional Market Outlook

North America held 37.02% of the market in 2025, making it the leading regional contributor. Demand is supported by mature FinOps practices, extensive enterprise digitization, and frequent software audits. Flexera reported that Microsoft, IBM, and SAP audit programs reached 50%, 37%, and 32% of surveyed organizations, respectively, in 2025. Canada is contributing through public-sector digital modernization, while Mexico is benefiting from nearshoring-led enterprise technology investment.

Europe remains an important market as sustainability reporting brings IT governance and environmental accountability closer together. Enterprises increasingly require asset records that support Scope 3 measurement, lifecycle evidence, hardware reuse, and responsible technology management. These requirements are accelerating interest in carbon-aware lifecycle workflows and integrated environmental reporting.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest regional growth, with a CAGR of 12.92% from 2026 to 2031. Expansion is being driven by cloud migration, larger software portfolios, and increasingly complex hybrid estates across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. India is seeing strong demand from IT services companies and global capability centers, while Japan is creating first-time deployment opportunities through enterprise digital transformation. South America is led by Brazil, where SaaS adoption and sustainability initiatives are supporting market development. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are leading growth in the Middle East and Africa through national digitization programs and increased investment in enterprise technology governance.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Software and SaaS Waste Reduction Mandates

4.2.2 ESG-Linked IT Carbon Accounting Requirements

4.2.3 Hybrid Cloud and Multi-Environment Visibility Needs

4.2.4 AI-Driven Asset Discovery and License Optimization

4.2.5 Software Audit Exposure and True-Up Avoidance Pressure

4.2.6 FinOps and SAM Convergence for Technology Spend Governance

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Poor IT Asset Data Quality and Normalization Gaps

4.3.2 Integration Complexity Across Legacy, Cloud, and SaaS Tools

4.3.3 Shortage of Skilled ITAM and Software Licensing Specialists

4.3.4 Privacy Concerns Around Continuous Endpoint and Telemetry Collection

4.4 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Privacy Concerns Around Continuous Endpoint and Telemetry Collection

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS

5.1 By offering

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-Premises

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Enterprise Size

5.3.1 Large Enterprises

5.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.4 By End-Use Industry

5.4.1 IT and Telecom

5.4.2 BFSI

5.4.3 Industrial Manufacturing

5.4.4 Energy and Utilities

5.4.5 Oil and Gas

5.4.6 Retail and E-Commerce

5.4.7 Construction and Infrastructure

5.4.8 Government and Public Sector

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Russia

5.5.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 India

5.5.4.3 Japan

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 Australia

5.5.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.1.3 Turkey

5.5.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Egypt

5.5.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Flexera Software LLC

6.4.2 USU Software AG

6.4.3 Lansweeper NV

6.4.4 Matrix42 AG

6.4.5 Certero Limited

6.4.6 Belarc, Inc.

6.4.7 Eracent, Inc.

6.4.8 InvGate, LLC

6.4.9 SysAid Technologies Ltd.

6.4.10 Asset Panda, LLC

6.4.11 Freshworks Inc.

6.4.12 ManageEngine, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.13 Xensam AB

6.4.14 ServiceNow, Inc.

6.4.15 Ivanti, Inc.

6.4.16 BMC Software, Inc.

6.4.17 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.

6.4.18 Saaswedo

6.4.19 OpenText Corporation

6.4.20 IBM Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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