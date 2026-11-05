Malaysia Fintech Market - Share Analysis, Industry Trends, Statistics, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) USD 25.41 Billion Opportunity Fueled By Neobanking And Digital Payments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High smartphone adoption, cashless incentives and digital bank licensing fuel fintech uptake, while e-commerce, QR interoperability and cybersecurity solutions unlock opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Malaysia Fintech - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Malaysia Fintech Market to Reach USD 25.41 Billion by 2031 as Digital Adoption Accelerates

The Malaysia fintech market was valued at USD 10.40 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 12.07 billion in 2026 to USD 25.41 billion by 2031. This expansion represents a CAGR of 16.05% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031. Strong smartphone adoption, extensive internet connectivity, supportive government policies and rising demand for convenient financial services are driving sustained market growth.

Smartphone and Internet Penetration Expands the Fintech Customer Base

Malaysia's smartphone penetration exceeds 85%, while internet connectivity reaches approximately 90% of residents. This broad digital access is expanding the addressable market for mobile payments, lending, investments, insurance and digital banking services. E-wallet usage has reached 40%, highlighting consumer preference for accessible and mobile-first financial products.

Younger consumers remain central to Malaysia fintech adoption, with users aged 40 and below accounting for 90% of the customer base. Partnerships among established digital platforms are also strengthening the ecosystem. Google Pay's 2024 integration with ShopeePay and TNG eWallet demonstrates how mature infrastructure can support broader payment acceptance and stronger customer engagement. Touch 'n Go Digital's expectation of achieving its first full-year profitability in 2025, following USD 75 million in strategic investment, further reflects the commercial potential of Malaysia's mobile financial services sector.

Government Digital Economy Initiatives Support Market Development

The MyDigital roadmap aims to increase the digital economy's contribution to 25.5% of Malaysia's GDP by the end of 2025. This objective is supported by MYR 163.6 billion, equivalent to USD 34.36 billion, in approved digital investments during 2024, representing a 250% year-on-year increase.

More than 3,891 Malaysia Digital-status companies now operate nationwide, supported by incentives that include a 0% tax rate on intellectual property income for 10 years. The Financial Sector Blueprint's target for cashless transactions to reach 75% is also encouraging investment in payment terminals, cybersecurity and data protection. The opening of the Digital Ministry's northern office in Penang is expected to extend technical support and investment incentives beyond Klang Valley, contributing to more balanced regional fintech development.

Additional growth factors include the e-commerce boom, which is increasing payment volumes, and favourable regulatory sandbox programs and digital bank licences that lower barriers to market entry. However, dependence on incumbent banking rails can affect service reliability and limit fintech providers' ability to guarantee consistent uptime.

Cybersecurity Risks Increase Compliance Requirements

Cyber-fraud and digital security threats remain significant challenges for the Malaysia fintech market. Industry compliance costs have increased by 25% year-on-year as companies invest in fraud prevention, monitoring and customer protection. In April 2025, Bank Negara Malaysia and the Bank of Thailand signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation on cybersecurity and digital fraud, reflecting the cross-border nature of financial crime.

Malaysian banks are introducing malware protection within mobile applications, while Bank Negara Malaysia's National Fraud Portal has reduced fraud tracing time by 75%. GXBank has also introduced Cyber Fraud Protect insurance products, addressing customer concerns while creating new opportunities within digital insurance.

Digital Payments Lead Malaysia Fintech Market Share

Digital payments accounted for 50.72% of Malaysia fintech market share in 2025, supported by Touch 'n Go Digital's multi-modal transport and retail integrations. Government incentives for cashless transactions and regional QR payment interoperability are expected to reinforce this segment's leading position.

Digital lending represented 21.03% of the market, benefiting from increased demand for business financing and Funding Societies' USD 27 million fundraising initiative to expand Shariah-compliant SME products. Insurtech held a 15.05% share, supported by PolicyStreet's USD 15.4 million Series B financing and its 5 million-strong user base.

Neobanking represented 7.35% of the market in 2025 but is forecast to record a 26.12% CAGR through 2031. Fee-free accounts, simplified onboarding and app-based services are helping digital banks compete with established financial institutions. Digital investments accounted for 5.85%, with providers such as StashAway expanding access to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs alongside Shariah portfolios. The Securities Commission's Digital Innovation Fund has co-financed 15 pilot projects, supporting continued product innovation across Malaysia's rapidly evolving fintech ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High smartphone & internet penetration

4.2.2 Government's MyDigital & FSB initiatives

4.2.3 E-commerce boom

4.2.4 Favourable sandbox & digital bank licences

4.2.5 Rising demand for Islamic fintech

4.2.6 ASEAN cross-border QR-code integration

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Cyber-fraud concerns

4.3.2 Reliance on incumbent banking rails

4.3.3 Shortage of deep-tech fintech talent

4.3.4 Regional digital tax complexity

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Service Proposition

5.1.1 Digital Payments

5.1.2 Digital Lending & Financing

5.1.3 Digital Investments

5.1.4 Insurtech

5.1.5 Neobanking

5.2 By End-User

5.2.1 Retail

5.2.2 Businesses

5.3 By User Interface

5.3.1 Mobile Applications

5.3.2 Web / Browser

5.3.3 POS / IoT Devices

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Klang Valley

5.4.2 Northern Region

5.4.3 Southern Region

5.4.4 East Coast

5.4.5 East Malaysia

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Maybank

6.4.2 CIMB

6.4.3 Touch 'n Go Digital

6.4.4 Boost

6.4.5 BigPay

6.4.6 GrabPay

6.4.7 Razer Fintech

6.4.8 Axiata Digital (Aspirasi)

6.4.9 Funding Societies

6.4.10 CapBay

6.4.11 MoneyMatch

6.4.12 Jirnexu (RinggitPlus)

6.4.13 iMoney

6.4.14 StashAway

6.4.15 Wahed Invest

6.4.16 Bursa Digital Exchange

6.4.17 PolicyStreet

6.4.18 Tune Protect

6.4.19 Oyen

6.4.20 Etiqa Digital

6.4.21 Prudential Pulse

6.4.22 GHL Systems

6.4.23 MyPOSPay

6.4.24 Soft Space

6.4.25 FavePay

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 Embedded finance for SMEs via POS/IoT

7.2 Digital wealth for aging affluent segment

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