Carbon-Aware Computing Platform Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 AI Demand And ESG Mandates Propel Market To USD 2.95 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cut cloud Opex with carbon-aware scheduling, live telemetry and AI workload optimization while automating ESG reporting across hybrid estates.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carbon-Aware Computing Platform - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Carbon-Aware Computing Platform Market to Reach USD 2.95 Billion by 2031, Growing at 13.58% CAGR

The global carbon-aware computing platform market is projected to increase from USD 1.38 billion in 2025 and USD 1.56 billion in 2026 to USD 2.95 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.58% from 2026 to 2031, supported by the rising energy intensity of artificial intelligence infrastructure, expanding sustainability reporting requirements, and growing demand for cloud workload optimization.

AI and GPU Energy Consumption Drives Platform Adoption

The expanding use of AI and high-performance computing is strengthening demand for carbon-aware computing platforms. GPU clusters now account for a significant portion of the operating footprint of modern computing environments. Research indicates that GPUs can represent 60% of power consumption in multi-GPU servers and 41% of total power across AI clusters.

Live workload telemetry is also becoming more important as enterprises seek accurate emissions data. Research involving H100 systems found that nameplate thermal design assumptions can overstate actual production power consumption by as much as 24%. This disparity is encouraging organizations to replace specification-based estimates with platforms that measure real workloads and operating conditions.

Hardware efficiency continues to improve, but software must adapt to changing performance and carbon profiles. Google stated that its Ironwood TPUs delivered a 3.7x improvement in compute carbon intensity compared with the previous generation. These advances increase the need for software capable of optimizing workload placement, timing, and resource utilization across evolving infrastructure.

Net Zero Targets and ESG Reporting Support Market Growth

Corporate net zero commitments and more demanding ESG disclosure requirements are accelerating carbon-aware computing platform adoption. ISO/IEC 21031:2024, the Software Carbon Intensity standard, gives organizations a structured framework for measuring software-related emissions and incorporating carbon data into governance processes.

Enterprise sustainability workflows are also becoming increasingly automated. SAP announced Sustainability AI Agents for SAP Sustainability Control Tower to automate scope alignment, emissions factor mapping, and disclosure preparation. AWS introduced a standalone Sustainability console covering Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 reporting. These developments show that emissions measurement and attribution are becoming standard enterprise technology requirements.

Organizations increasingly favor platforms that connect operational data, carbon accounting, and disclosure outputs within existing systems. This trend is creating demand for integrated solutions that reduce manual reporting while improving consistency, auditability, and decision-making.

Forecast Accuracy Remains a Market Constraint

Limited carbon-intensity forecast accuracy continues to restrict some deployments. Effective workload scheduling depends on reliable forward-looking electricity data, yet coverage and verification remain inconsistent across regions. Electricity Maps discontinued its marginal carbon intensity signal in 2025 due to concerns regarding veracity and verifiability.

Data limitations are particularly evident in parts of sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia, where usable source-mix information may not be available at the sub-annual level. Research has also highlighted the unresolved challenge of balancing forecast accuracy with the carbon cost of generating forecasts. These constraints can make enterprises cautious when automated workload shifts do not provide a clearly measurable emissions benefit.

Additional market factors include:



Carbon-Aware Scheduling Reduces Cloud Opex

Renewable-Powered Cloud Region Expansion Integration Complexity Across Hybrid Estates

Software Leads as Services Record Strong Growth

Software accounted for 69.41% of the carbon-aware computing platform market in 2025. Subscription-based platforms support continuous monitoring, emissions reporting, workload scheduling, and governance across cloud regions and reporting periods. Enterprises are prioritizing software that links infrastructure telemetry with sustainability dashboards, financial controls, and compliance records.

Services are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.49% from 2026 to 2031. Demand is being driven by the need to integrate scheduling APIs with cloud cost management tools, ERP sustainability modules, and greenhouse gas inventory systems. Implementation, support, factor library updates, region mapping, and reporting configuration will remain important as enterprise environments become more complex.

Cloud Monitoring Remains the Largest Application

Cloud infrastructure monitoring and optimization represented 38.65% of market revenue in 2025. Enterprises must first establish reliable visibility into emissions across workloads, services, and regions before implementing automated interventions. As native cloud dashboards make basic attribution more widely available, platform differentiation is shifting toward deeper telemetry, actionable recommendations, and improved cost-carbon trade-off controls.

AI and high-performance compute emissions optimization is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.55% through 2031. Emerging frameworks can coordinate AI training schedules, inference routing, battery storage, and on-site generation under defined carbon constraints. The Open Compute Project's 2025 carbon disclosure base specification also supports more consistent operational and embodied carbon information across the data center supply chain.

Regional Carbon-Aware Computing Platform Market Outlook

North America held 36.71% of the global market in 2025, supported by its large hyperscale cloud footprint, high concentration of AI infrastructure, and strong enterprise software spending. EPRI estimates that data centers currently account for 4% to 5% of U.S. electricity consumption and could reach 17% by 2030, reinforcing the need for more effective computing power management.

Europe remains a major market due to advanced disclosure practices and strict governance requirements. The FinOps Foundation reported that 53% of European FinOps practices now track cloud carbon. Data residency and sovereignty requirements are also influencing how organizations design emissions-aware workload movement across jurisdictions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 14.24% through 2031. Expansion is being supported by new hyperscale capacity, increasing AI workloads, and regional initiatives to improve data center efficiency. Japan's first cloud-connected inter-regional workload shift trial, launched by Fujitsu and the University of Tokyo in December 2025, demonstrates the transition of carbon-aware operations from research into live testing. South America, the Middle East, and Africa remain emerging markets with long-term potential tied to cloud infrastructure expansion and renewable-powered data center development.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 AI and GPU Workload Energy Intensity Rising

4.2.2 Net Zero and ESG Reporting Requirements

4.2.3 Carbon-Aware Scheduling Reduces Cloud Opex

4.2.4 Renewable-Powered Cloud Region Expansion

4.2.5 FinOps and Sustainability Convergence

4.2.6 Demand for Audit-Ready Emissions Attribution

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Limited Carbon Intensity Forecast Accuracy

4.3.2 Integration Complexity Across Hybrid Estates

4.3.3 Data Residency Constraints Limit Cross-Region Workload Shifting

4.3.4 Performance Risk from Aggressive Job Deferral Policies

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.1.2.1 Implementation and Integration Services

5.1.2.2 Support and Maintenance Services

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cloud Workload Scheduling

5.2.2 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring and Optimization

5.2.3 AI and High-Performance Compute Emissions Optimization

5.2.4 Sustainability Reporting and Compliance

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 By Deployment Mode

5.3.1 Cloud-Based

5.3.2 On-Premises

5.3.3 Hybrid

5.4 By Organization Size

5.4.1 Large Enterprises

5.4.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.5 By End-User

5.5.1 Information Technology and Telecom

5.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

5.5.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.5.4 Manufacturing

5.5.5 Government and Public Sector

5.5.6 Retail and E-Commerce

5.5.7 Other End-Users

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Argentina

5.6.2.3 Rest of South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Spain

5.6.3.6 Russia

5.6.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4.1 China

5.6.4.2 India

5.6.4.3 Japan

5.6.4.4 South Korea

5.6.4.5 Australia

5.6.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.5 Middle East

5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.3 Turkey

5.6.5.4 Rest of Middle East

5.6.6 Africa

5.6.6.1 South Africa

5.6.6.2 Nigeria

5.6.6.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.2 Google LLC

6.4.3 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.4.4 IBM Corporation

6.4.5 Schneider Electric SE

6.4.6 Siemens AG

6.4.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.4.8 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.4.9 Oracle Corporation

6.4.10 SAP SE

6.4.11 Salesforce, Inc.

6.4.12 VMware, Inc.

6.4.13 Accenture plc

6.4.14 Carbon Aware Cloud Limited

6.4.15 Electricity Maps ApS

6.4.16 WattTime, Inc.

6.4.17 NTT DATA Group Corporation

6.4.18 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.4.19 ServiceNow, Inc.

6.4.20 Cloud Bolt Software, Inc.

6.4.21 Flexera Holdings LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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