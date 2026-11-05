Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Endpoint Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Hybrid Work And Zero Trust Drive 14.48% CAGR Toward USD 9.89 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost VDI ROI by repurposing devices, centralizing management and using hybrid cloud bursting to balance steady workloads, peak demand, security and compliance.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Endpoint - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Endpoint Market to Reach USD 9.89 Billion by 2031

The virtual desktop infrastructure endpoint market was valued at USD 4.32 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 5.03 billion in 2026 to USD 9.89 billion by 2031. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.48% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by hybrid work adoption, zero-trust security requirements, cloud migration and demand for centralized desktop management.

Hybrid Work Accelerates VDI Endpoint Adoption

Hybrid work has become an established operating model, requiring IT teams to provide consistent and secure desktop environments across homes, branch offices and third-party locations. Virtual desktop infrastructure helps organizations centralize applications, data and security policies while reducing the operational risks associated with distributing and maintaining physical PCs.

Platform improvements are strengthening the value of virtual desktops. Microsoft introduced ephemeral operating-system disks for Azure Virtual Desktop in October 2025, enabling session hosts to return to a clean baseline after users log off. This capability reduces the risk of persistent malware and simplifies image management. Improved media optimization and endpoint processing also support reliable videoconferencing over residential broadband. Contact centers, consultancies and field service organizations benefit from faster user onboarding, simplified contractor access and lower help-desk demand.

Zero-Trust Security Supports Market Growth

Rising adoption of zero-trust architectures is increasing demand for secure VDI endpoints. Centralized virtual desktops keep sensitive information within controlled corporate environments while supporting continuous verification of user identity, device posture and network risk. Integration with identity-and-access-management platforms enables organizations to block sessions from non-compliant devices or high-risk networks in real time.

Financial institutions, government agencies and other regulated organizations are among the leading adopters because VDI platforms provide centralized activity records and stronger control over data access. Expanding zero-trust requirements across healthcare, energy and critical infrastructure are expected to generate additional endpoint upgrades throughout the forecast period.

Infrastructure Costs Remain a Key Restraint

High initial investment continues to limit some on-premises VDI deployments. A typical 500-seat cluster can require USD 200,000 to USD 400,000 in initial hardware and software spending, excluding ongoing expenses for hypervisor support, storage expansion, power and cooling. Cloud-hosted services reduce initial capital requirements, but recurring compute, storage and bandwidth charges can exceed amortized on-premises costs for organizations with stable, long-term workforces.

Smaller businesses often remain in pilot stages until providers offer predictable, fixed-price packages. Managed services, financing programs and pay-per-use infrastructure are helping lower adoption barriers, although bandwidth constraints and limited IT resources continue to affect growth in emerging economies.

Additional factors shaping the virtual desktop infrastructure endpoint market include:



Cost savings from centralized desktop management

Mainstream adoption of GPU-enabled virtual desktops

Bandwidth limitations in emerging economies Growing sustainability and electronic waste reduction targets

Software-Based Endpoints Gain Momentum

Software-based endpoints are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.48% from 2026 to 2031 as organizations convert existing laptops and desktops instead of purchasing new hardware. These solutions can extend the useful life of Windows and macOS devices by up to 7 years, reduce electronic waste and help enterprises avoid procurement delays.

Thin clients retained 47.87% of market share in 2025, supported by demand from contact centers, healthcare facilities, manufacturing sites and other environments that prioritize durability and centralized administration. Zero clients remain important in highly secure settings, including defense agencies, although limited peripheral compatibility restricts broader adoption. Mobile thin-client laptops and rugged tablets are also gaining traction among field inspectors, emergency responders and traveling employees.

Vendors are enhancing endpoints with improved multimedia off-load, browser containers, printer redirection, webcam passthrough and multi-factor authentication. Unified endpoint management platforms can enroll, monitor and update dedicated devices and repurposed PCs through a common console, supporting mixed hardware-software environments without fragmenting IT operations.

Cloud-Hosted and Hybrid Deployments Expand

On-premises deployments generated 58.21% of market revenue in 2025, reflecting continued demand from financial services, manufacturing and latency-sensitive industrial operations. Cloud-hosted desktops, however, are projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.08% through 2031. Consumption-based pricing, integrated security services and rapid provisioning are attracting retailers, design studios, professional services firms and smaller organizations without extensive virtualization expertise.

Hybrid environments combine local infrastructure for steady workloads with cloud capacity during seasonal or project-based demand. Unified control platforms simplify image management, user assignments and performance monitoring across multiple environments. Data residency regulations are also encouraging multi-cloud and sovereign cloud strategies, increasing demand for policy tools that operate consistently across providers.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest regional CAGR of 15.26% from 2026 to 2031. Government digitization programs, sovereign cloud investments and zero-trust initiatives are supporting VDI endpoint demand across public services, financial institutions and large enterprises.

North America accounted for 36.43% of global revenue in 2025, supported by extensive hyperscaler infrastructure, established distribution channels and early enterprise adoption. GPU-enabled virtual desktops are gaining use in financial modeling and other compute-intensive applications, while government procurement requirements continue to support secure endpoint demand.

Europe is experiencing steady growth as organizations balance cloud adoption with General Data Protection Regulation requirements and cross-border data controls. South America and Africa currently face slower adoption because of connectivity limitations and hardware import costs, but broadband expansion and digital government programs are expected to create long-term opportunities for the virtual desktop infrastructure endpoint market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Accelerated Shift to Hybrid Work Environments

4.2.2 Demand for Secure Endpoints in Zero Trust Architectures

4.2.3 Cost Savings From Centralised Desktop Management

4.2.4 Mainstream Adoption of GPU-enabled Virtual Desktops

4.2.5 Government Mandates on Data Localisation

4.2.6 Rise of ARM-based Thin Clients for Energy Efficiency

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Higher Up-front Infrastructure Costs

4.3.2 Bandwidth Limitations in Emerging Economies

4.3.3 Limited Peripheral Compatibility in Zero Clients

4.3.4 Skills Gap in VDI Endpoint Management

4.4 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Endpoint Type

5.1.1 Thin Client

5.1.2 Zero Client

5.1.3 Smart Device/PC

5.1.4 Mobile Thin Client

5.1.5 Software-based Endpoint

5.2 By Deployment-Mode

5.2.1 On-premises

5.2.2 Cloud-hosted

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Enterprise Size

5.3.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.3.2 Large Enterprises

5.4 By Industry Vertical

5.4.1 IT and Telecom

5.4.2 BFSI

5.4.3 Healthcare

5.4.4 Government

5.4.5 Education

5.4.6 Manufacturing

5.4.7 Retail

5.4.8 Other Industry Verticals

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 United Kingdom

5.5.3.2 Germany

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 India

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.1.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.3 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Egypt

5.5.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Acer Inc.

6.4.2 Advantech Co., Ltd.

6.4.3 Amulet Hotkey Ltd.

6.4.4 Atrust Computer Corp.

6.4.5 Centerm Information Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 ClearCube Technology, Inc.

6.4.7 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.4.8 Fujitsu Limited

6.4.9 HP Inc.

6.4.10 IGEL Technology GmbH

6.4.11 Lenovo Group Limited

6.4.12 LG Electronics Inc.

6.4.13 NComputing Co., Ltd.

6.4.14 10ZiG Technology Inc.

6.4.15 Parallels International GmbH

6.4.16 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.4.17 Stratodesk Corporation

6.4.18 Teradici Corporation

6.4.19 ThinPrint GmbH

6.4.20 VXL Instruments Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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