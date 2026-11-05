Steel Roofing - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Pre-Engineered Buildings And Energy-Efficient Roofs Propel 5.53% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost roofing ROI with reflective Galvalume, lower cooling and lifecycle costs, solar-ready systems, and fast-install panels for logistics and industrial projects.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Steel Roofing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Steel Roofing Market to Reach USD 26.72 Billion by 2031 as Energy-Efficient Construction Accelerates

The global steel roofing market is projected to expand from USD 19.28 billion in 2025 and USD 20.42 billion in 2026 to USD 26.72 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.53% between 2026 and 2031. Market growth is supported by rising construction activity, greater adoption of pre-engineered buildings, expanding logistics and manufacturing infrastructure, and increasing demand for energy-efficient roofing systems.

Pre-Engineered Buildings Strengthen Steel Roofing Demand

The growing use of pre-engineered buildings across industrial, logistics, warehousing, manufacturing, and cold storage projects is creating a stable demand channel for steel roofing systems. Warehousing and logistics structures are expected to represent more than 57% of total pre-engineered building demand by floor area in 2026. These facilities typically use steel panel enclosures because they support clear spans, flexible eave heights, rapid installation, and cost-efficient construction.

Every new logistics center, factory, or distribution facility also expands the installed base for future coating maintenance, repairs, and roofing panel replacement. Steel producers are responding with additional capacity. In July 2025, POSCO and JSW Steel signed a 50/50 agreement to develop a 6-million-metric ton-per-year integrated steel mill in Odisha, including galvanizing capacity, with commissioning targeted by 2031. In India, Bureau of Indian Standards IS:10748 continues to guide coating and mechanical requirements for galvanized steel sheets used in roofing applications.

Reflective and Energy-Efficient Roofing Gains Momentum

Energy codes and sustainability targets are shifting buyer preferences toward reflective, coated, and higher-performance steel roofing products. The ENERGY STAR Roof Products program establishes minimum initial total solar reflectance of 0.65 and aged total solar reflectance of 0.50 for low-slope cool roofs. Galvalume-coated steel products can meet these thresholds in many commercial applications.

Reflective Galvalume roofing can reduce cooling energy costs by up to 20%, strengthening its value in hot urban markets with rising cooling requirements. Renovation projects are consequently moving from standard galvanized sheets toward coated Galvalume and pre-painted steel systems. This transition is increasing project value even where overall roof area growth remains moderate. Lower-carbon steel products are also gaining attention, including ArcelorMittal's Granite Storm roofing steel made with XCarb electric-arc-furnace steel, which was introduced in March 2025 with a reported 67% lower manufacturing carbon footprint than blast furnace routes.

Raw Material Costs Remain a Market Restraint

Steel roofing production remains sensitive to fluctuations in hot-rolled coil, aluminum, zinc, and silicon prices. Galvalume steel coil prices averaged USD 1,150 to USD 1,250 per metric ton FOB in 2026, representing year-over-year growth of 5.8%, with monthly movements of USD 50 to USD 80 per metric ton. These changes can pressure fabricator margins when roofing contracts are agreed before material costs increase.

Price volatility may also delay investment in coating and fabrication capacity. In Europe, Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism Phase 2 is adding costs for imports produced through higher-emission processes, reducing the landed cost advantage previously held by some imported coated steel products. Other constraints include the higher initial installation cost of steel roofing compared with conventional materials.

Color Coated Sheets Lead Product Demand

Color coated roofing sheets accounted for 36.85% of the steel roofing market in 2025, making them the leading product category. Demand is supported by their corrosion resistance, appearance, climate suitability, and lower maintenance requirements across residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

Galvanized roofing sheets maintain a substantial installed base in cost-sensitive markets across Africa and South Asia. However, Galvalume products are increasingly competing on life-cycle cost over 5 to 7 years rather than initial purchase price alone. Galvalume roofing sheets are projected to register a CAGR of 6.42% through 2031 as building codes and project specifications place greater emphasis on durability and energy performance.

Profile roofing sheets remain widely used in agricultural and light industrial buildings because of their simple geometry and fast installation. Tile roofing sheets continue to serve residential projects requiring traditional roof designs, while curved roofing sheets are gaining adoption in stadiums, airports, and transport hubs where lightweight, adaptable roof forms are required. Rooftop solar installations are also supporting metal roof adoption because durable steel systems can accommodate long-term solar infrastructure requirements.

Asia-Pacific Remains the Largest and Fastest-Growing Region

Asia-Pacific held 44.27% of the steel roofing market in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% through 2031. China continues to generate demand through industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction, supported by programs encouraging fire-resistant, recyclable, and green building materials. India is another major growth engine, with the World Steel Association forecasting a 7.4% increase in the country's steel demand in 2026. Japan and South Korea are supporting demand for higher-grade standing seam and Building-Integrated Photovoltaics-ready roofing systems.

North American growth is supported by infrastructure investment, logistics construction, and a gradual residential recovery, although high borrowing costs continue to affect housing starts. Domestic coated steel capacity is also expanding, including Nucor's 500,000 short-ton-per-year continuous galvanizing line in Berkeley County, which remained scheduled for commissioning in mid-2026.

Europe is benefiting from renovation demand and stronger interest in lower-carbon coated steel products, with regional steel demand expected to recover by 1.3% in 2026. South America, Middle-East and Africa offer additional long-term opportunities as industrial parks, agri-food facilities, mining projects, logistics networks, and urban infrastructure expand. The World Steel Association forecasts African steel demand growth of 3.8% in 2026 and 4.6% in 2027, supporting the outlook for corrosion-resistant roofing in coastal, desert, and high-exposure environments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Replacement of Aging Roofing Systems Across Developed Economies

4.2.2 Rising Adoption of Pre-Engineered Buildings Driving Demand for Steel Roofing Systems

4.2.3 Increasing Preference for Energy-Efficient and Reflective Steel Roofing Solutions

4.2.4 Growing Installation of Rooftop Solar Systems Supporting Metal Roof Adoption

4.2.5 Expansion of Warehousing, Logistics, Manufacturing, and Cold Storage Infrastructure

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fluctuations in Steel and Protective Coating Raw Material Prices Impact Production Costs

4.3.2 Higher Initial Installation Cost Compared with Conventional Roofing Materials

4.3.3 Dependence on Skilled Installation to Ensure Long-Term Weather Resistance and Structural Performance

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Color Coated Roofing Sheets

5.1.2 Galvanized Roofing Sheets

5.1.3 Galvalume Roofing Sheets

5.1.4 Profile Roofing Sheets

5.1.5 Tile Roofing Sheets

5.1.6 Curved Roofing Sheets

5.1.7 Other Product Types

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Renovation & Remodeling

5.3 By End-User Industry

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Industrial

5.3.4 Agricultural

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Russia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Overview, Market Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 ArcelorMittal

6.4.2 Bilka Steel

6.4.3 BlueScope Steel Limited

6.4.4 Carlisle Companies Inc.

6.4.5 Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.

6.4.6 Interlock Roofing Ltd.

6.4.7 Isopan S.p.A.

6.4.8 Kingspan Group

6.4.9 Metecno Group

6.4.10 Nucor Corporation

6.4.11 POSCO

6.4.12 Safal Group

6.4.13 SSAB AB

6.4.14 TATA STEEL COLORS

6.4.15 The OmniMax International, Inc.

6.4.16 voestalpine Stahl GmbH

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900