Global Immersion Cooling Market Size, Share, And Forecast To 2033 AI And HPC Demand To Drive 31.5% CAGR, Creating A USD 5.78 Billion Opportunity
Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Immersion Cooling Market: Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Immersion Cooling Market Set to Reach USD 5.78 Billion by 2033 as High-Performance Computing Demand Accelerates
The immersion cooling market is projected to grow from USD 0.74 billion in 2026 to USD 5.78 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 31.5%. Market expansion is being driven by rising demand for advanced thermal management, greater energy efficiency, improved system reliability, and support for higher compute densities.
Next-generation immersion cooling technologies are gaining adoption across data centers and compute-intensive industries as conventional cooling systems approach thermal and spatial limitations. The technology supports system stability, extends hardware lifespan, reduces thermal loads, and enables infrastructure operators to accommodate increasingly powerful processors. These benefits are particularly important for artificial intelligence, complex simulations, climate modeling, genomics, cryptocurrency mining, blockchain technology, and other high-density computing applications.
Single-phase Systems to Lead the Market by Type
Single-phase immersion cooling is expected to represent the larger market segment between 2026 and 2033. Its leadership is supported by strong heat-dissipation performance, operational simplicity, lower maintenance complexity, and easier integration into existing infrastructure. The dielectric fluids used in these systems provide consistent thermal performance without undergoing a phase change, helping high-performance computing systems maintain optimal operating temperatures.
These capabilities improve infrastructure efficiency and reliability while supporting longer hardware service life. As data center operators seek practical cooling technologies for increasingly dense server environments, demand for single-phase systems is expected to remain strong.
High-Performance Computing to Remain the Largest Application
High-performance computing is projected to be the largest application segment from 2026 to 2033. Growing processor density and intensive workloads are increasing the need for scalable cooling solutions that can manage extreme heat while reducing energy consumption. Immersion cooling enables higher server density, improved space utilization, and support for demanding processor loads, making it increasingly relevant to advanced computing infrastructure.
The technology also aligns with data center sustainability objectives by reducing reliance on energy-intensive air-cooling systems. Continued investment in artificial intelligence and other compute-intensive technologies is expected to accelerate innovation and deployment across the high-performance computing landscape.
Synthetic Fluids to Dominate the Cooling Fluid Segment
Synthetic fluids are expected to account for the largest share of the immersion cooling market during the forecast period. Their strong heat-transfer performance, thermal stability, extended service life, and compatibility with sensitive IT hardware make them well-suited to high-density computing environments.
By improving cooling efficiency, synthetic fluids can help data center operators reduce energy use and operating costs. Their performance advantages are expected to support broader adoption as sustainability and infrastructure efficiency become increasingly important purchasing criteria.
North America Positioned for the Highest Growth
North America is projected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by advanced digital infrastructure, early adoption of high-performance computing, sustainability initiatives, and continued technology investment. Data center operators across the region are under growing pressure to optimize energy use, control operating costs, and reduce carbon emissions.
Green data center programs, carbon reduction targets, and a favorable regulatory environment are strengthening regional demand. The expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure and other high-density workloads is also expected to reinforce North America's position as a leading market for immersion cooling solutions.
Competitive Landscape
Companies covered in the report include LiquidStack (Trane) (Netherlands), GRC (US), Submer (Spain), Asperitas (Netherlands), Midas Green Technologies (US), Iceotope (US), LiquidCool Solutions (US), DUG Technology (Australia), DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), Vertiv Group Corp (US), Kaori Heat Treatment Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Eaton (BOYD) (Ireland), and GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan).
The report evaluates market shares, core competencies, product launches, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and joint ventures. It also segments the immersion cooling market by application, type, cooling fluid, component, and region.
Primary Participant Profile
- By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30% By Designation: C-level Executives - 60%, Directors - 20%, and Others - 20% By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 30%, South America - 5%, and Middle East & Africa - 5%
Key Market Insights
- Growth drivers: Increasing server density, adoption in cryptocurrency mining and blockchain technology, demand for eco-friendly data center cooling, and the need for compact and noise-free cooling solutions. Market restraints: Leakage concerns and continued preference for air cooling technology. Growth opportunities: Adoption in low-density data servers, artificial intelligence, high-performance electronics, telecommunications, harsh-environment deployments, and high-density cooling applications. Industry challenges: High infrastructure investment requirements and the complexity of retrofitting immersion cooling solutions in large- and medium-scale data centers.
The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also offers insights into product development, research and development activities, market diversification, regional opportunities, competitive strategies, and emerging service offerings.
Market leaders and new entrants can use the findings to assess revenue opportunities, understand the competitive environment, strengthen market positioning, and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The analysis also supports informed decisions related to investments, partnerships, product innovation, and expansion into untapped applications and geographies.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 STUDY SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED AND REGIONAL SCOPE
1.4 INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS
1.4.1 YEARS CONSIDERED
1.4.2 CURRENCY CONSIDERED
1.5 STAKEHOLDERS
1.6 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS
1.7 SUMMARY OF CHANGES
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 KEY INSIGHTS AND MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: SHARE INSIGHTS AND STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN IMMERSION COOLING MARKET
2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS
2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PLAYERS IN IMMERSION COOLING MARKET
3.2 IMMERSION COOLING MARKET, BY TYPE
3.3 IMMERSION COOLING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
3.4 IMMERSION COOLING MARKET, BY COOLING FLUID
3.5 IMMERSION COOLING MARKET, BY REGION
3.6 IMMERSION COOLING MARKET, BY COUNTRY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 DRIVERS
4.2.1.1 Adoption in cryptocurrency mining and blockchain
4.2.1.2 Growing density of servers
4.2.1.3 Increasing need for eco-friendly data center cooling solutions
4.2.1.4 Rising need for cost-effective cooling solutions
4.2.1.5 Increasing demand for compact and noise-free solutions
4.2.2 RESTRAINTS
4.2.2.1 Susceptibility to leakage
4.2.2.2 Dominance of air-cooling technology
4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES
4.2.3.1 Adoption in low-density data centers
4.2.3.2 Emergence of AI, high-performance electronics, telecom, and other technologies
4.2.3.3 Development of cooling solutions for deployment in harsh environments
4.2.3.4 High-density cooling requirements
4.2.4 CHALLENGES
4.2.4.1 Significant investments in existing infrastructure
4.2.4.2 Retrofitting immersion cooling solutions in large and medium-scale data centers
4.3 UNMET NEEDS AND WHITE SPACES
4.3.1 UNMET NEEDS IN IMMERSION COOLING MARKET
4.3.2 WHITE SPACE OPPORTUNITIES
4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.4.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS
4.4.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.5 EMERGING BUSINESS MODELS AND ECOSYSTEM SHIFTS
4.5.1 EMERGING BUSINESS MODELS
4.5.2 ECOSYSTEM SHIFTS
4.6 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS
4.6.1 KEY MOVES AND STRATEGIC FOCUS
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.1.1 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.1.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
5.1.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.2 GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK
5.2.1 GDP
5.2.2 DATA CENTER INDUSTRY
5.2.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL HYPERSCALE AND AI DATA CENTER INDUSTRY
5.3 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.4 ECOSYSTEM/MARKET MAP
5.5 KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2025-2026
5.6 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES
5.7 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO
5.8 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS
5.8.1 ASPERITAS AND ITRENEW PARTNER TO BRING SUSTAINABLE, PLUG-AND-PLAY DATA CENTER SOLUTION FULL CIRCLE
5.8.2 DUG REDUCED ENERGY SPENDING IN DATA CENTER BY ADOPTING GRC'S IMMERSION COOLING TECHNOLOGY
5.8.3 MICROSOFT CHOSE IMMERSION COOLING TECHNOLOGY BY LIQUIDSTACK FOR ITS CLOUD SERVERS
5.8.4 BITFURY GROUP ENHANCES DATA CENTER COOLING EFFICIENCY USING 3M'S ENGINEERED FLUIDS
5.8.5 MACQUARIE TELECOM GROUP TO DEPLOY SUBMER'S IMMERSION COOLING SOLUTIONS AT ITS DATA CENTERS
5.8.6 NTT DATA CORPORATION TO ADOPT LIQUIDSTACK'S TWO-PHASE IMMERSION COOLING SOLUTIONS AT ITS DATA CENTERS
6 STRATEGIC DISRUPTION THROUGH TECHNOLOGY, PATENTS, DIGITAL, AND AI ADOPTIONS
6.1 KEY TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.1 SINGLE-PHASE
6.1.1.1 IT chassis
6.1.1.2 Single-phase tub/open bath
6.1.2 TWO-PHASE
6.1.2.1 Two-phase tub/open bath
6.1.3 HYBRID
6.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
6.2.1 WASTE HEAT RECOVERY AND HEAT REUSE
6.2.2 AI-ENABLED MONITORING, DCIM, AND DIGITAL TWINS
6.3 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP
6.3.1 SHORT-TERM (2025-2027) | FOUNDATION & EARLY COMMERCIALIZATION
6.3.2 MID-TERM (2027-2030) | EXPANSION & STANDARDIZATION
6.3.3 LONG-TERM (2030-2035+) | MASS COMMERCIALIZATION & DISRUPTION
6.4 PATENT ANALYSIS
6.4.1 INTRODUCTION
6.4.2 METHODOLOGY
6.4.3 DOCUMENT TYPE
6.4.4 INSIGHTS
6.4.5 LEGAL STATUS OF PATENTS
6.4.6 JURISDICTION ANALYSIS
6.4.7 TOP APPLICANTS
6.4.7.1 List of major patents
6.5 FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.5.1 HYPERSCALE DATA CENTERS: NEXT-GENERATION SERVER INFRASTRUCTURE
6.5.2 AI & HIGH-PERFORMANCE COMPUTING: ACCELERATING GPU/TPU CLUSTER DEPLOYMENTS
6.5.3 EDGE COMPUTING & TELECOM: 5G/6G NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE
6.5.4 ENERGY STORAGE & EV BATTERIES: THERMAL MANAGEMENT REVOLUTION
6.5.5 CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING & BLOCKCHAIN: ENERGY-EFFICIENT HASHING OPERATIONS
6.6 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON IMMERSION COOLING MARKET
6.6.1 TOP USE CASES AND MARKET POTENTIAL
6.6.2 BEST PRACTICES IN IMMERSION COOLING DEPLOYMENT
6.6.3 CASE STUDIES OF AI IMPLEMENTATION IN IMMERSION COOLING MARKET
6.6.4 INTERCONNECTED ADJACENT ECOSYSTEM AND IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS
6.6.5 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT GENERATIVE AI IN IMMERSION COOLING MARKET
6.7 SUCCESS STORIES AND REAL-WORLD APPLICATIONS
6.7.1 SUBMER: MEGAPOD & SMARTPOD IMMERSION SYSTEMS
6.7.2 LIQUIDSTACK: TWO-PHASE IMMERSION COOLING
6.7.3 MICROSOFT (US): TWO-PHASE IMMERSION DATA CENTERS
7 SUSTAINABILITY AND REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE
7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
7.1.2 INDUSTRY STANDARDS
7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
7.2.1 CARBON IMPACT AND ECO-APPLICATIONS OF IMMERSION COOLING
7.2.1.1 Carbon impact reduction
7.2.1.2 Eco-applications
7.3 SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT AND REGULATORY POLICY INITIATIVES
7.4 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, AND ECO-STANDARDS
8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR
8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
8.2 KEY STAKEHOLDERS AND BUYING CRITERIA
8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS
8.2.2 BUYING CRITERIA FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING
8.3 BUYING CRITERIA
8.4 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES
8.5 UNMET NEEDS IN VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES
8.6 MARKET PROFITABILITY
8.6.1 REVENUE POTENTIAL
8.6.2 COST DYNAMICS
8.6.3 MARGIN OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY APPLICATIONS
9 IMMERSION COOLING MARKET, BY TYPE
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 SINGLE-PHASE IMMERSION COOLING
9.2.1 DEMAND FOR EFFICIENT COOLING AND LOW MAINTENANCE TO DRIVE MARKET
9.3 TWO-PHASE IMMERSION COOLING
9.3.1 FLUID LOSS RESTRICTING WIDESPREAD ADOPTION
10 IMMERSION COOLING MARKET, BY COMPONENT
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.2 SOLUTIONS
10.2.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR HIGH-DENSITY SERVER COOLING TO DRIVE MARKET GROWTH
10.3 SERVICES
10.3.1 INCREASING ADOPTION OF CUSTOMIZED SERVICES TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH
11 IMMERSION COOLING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.2 HIGH-PERFORMANCE COMPUTING
11.2.1 DEMAND FOR SOLVING COMPLEX COMPUTE-INTENSIVE PROBLEMS TO DRIVE MARKET
11.3 EDGE COMPUTING
11.3.1 SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN NUMBER OF INTELLIGENT APPLICATIONS TO BOOST MARKET
11.4 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
11.4.1 DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF COMPANIES TO PROPEL MARKET
11.5 CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING
11.5.1 HIGH GROWTH POTENTIAL IN US, JAPAN, AND GERMANY TO SUPPORT MARKET EXPANSION
11.6 OTHER APPLICATIONS
12 IMMERSION COOLING MARKET, BY COOLING FLUID
12.1 INTRODUCTION
12.2 SYNTHETIC FLUIDS
12.2.1 LOW CORROSION AND FLAMMABILITY TO FUEL DEMAND
12.3 MINERAL OIL
12.3.1 INEXPENSIVE, NON-TOXIC, AND LOW CORROSION TO DRIVE GROWTH
12.4 FLUOROCARBON-BASED FLUIDS
12.4.1 INCREASING DEMAND IN HIGH-PERFORMANCE LIQUID COOLING APPLICATIONS TO BOOST GROWTH
12.5 OTHER COOLING FLUIDS
13 IMMERSION COOLING MARKET, BY REGION
13.1 INTRODUCTION
13.2 NORTH AMERICA
13.2.1 US
13.2.1.1 Surging demand from cryptocurrency providers to drive market
13.2.2 CANADA
13.2.2.1 Increasing digitalization and massive data generation to boost market
13.2.3 MEXICO
13.2.3.1 Big data and automation technologies to fuel growth
13.3 EUROPE
13.3.1 GERMANY
13.3.1.1 Attractive investments and growth of data centers to boost market
13.3.2 FRANCE
13.3.2.1 Rising demand from cloud providers to drive market
13.3.3 NETHERLANDS
13.3.3.1 Use of green energy for data centers to propel market
13.3.4 UK
13.3.4.1 New eco-design requirements set by European Parliament for servers and data centers to drive market
13.3.5 RUSSIA
13.3.5.1 Growing demand for computing resources and data storage systems to drive market
13.3.6 SPAIN
13.3.6.1 Innovations in cloud computing to boost demand for data center solutions
13.3.7 REST OF EUROPE
13.4 ASIA PACIFIC
13.4.1 CHINA
13.4.1.1 Rise in number of data centers to drive market
13.4.2 INDIA
13.4.2.1 Rapid adoption of cloud computing applications and AI to drive demand
13.4.3 JAPAN
13.4.3.1 Redesigning existing data center facilities to drive market
13.4.4 SOUTH KOREA
13.4.4.1 Advancements in AI and cryptocurrency mining to drive market
13.4.5 THAILAND
13.4.5.1 Expansion of digital hardware infrastructure to fuel market
13.4.6 MALAYSIA
13.4.6.1 Rapid cloud service adoption to fuel market
13.4.7 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
13.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
13.5.1 SAUDI ARABIA
13.5.1.1 Harsh climatic conditions and government-backed digital transformation initiatives to drive market
13.5.2 UAE
13.5.2.1 Sustainability and hyperscale growth to boost market
13.5.3 REST OF GCC
13.5.4 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
13.6 SOUTH AMERICA
14 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
14.1 INTRODUCTION
14.2 KEY PLAYERS' STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN
14.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2025
14.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
14.4.1 RANKING ANALYSIS OF KEY MARKET PLAYERS
14.4.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS OF KEY PLAYERS, 2025
14.5 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON
14.5.1 GRC
14.5.2 SUBMER
14.5.3 TRANE
14.5.4 ASPERITAS
14.5.5 ICEOTOPE
14.6 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS
14.7 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
14.7.1 STARS
14.7.2 EMERGING LEADERS
14.7.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
14.7.4 PARTICIPANTS
14.7.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
14.7.5.1 Company footprint
14.7.6 REGION FOOTPRINT
14.7.7 TYPE FOOTPRINT
14.7.8 APPLICATION FOOTPRINT
14.7.9 COOLING FLUID FOOTPRINT
14.8 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
14.8.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES
14.8.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES
14.8.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES
14.8.4 STARTING BLOCKS
14.8.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
14.8.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs
14.8.6 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING OF KEY STARTUPS/SMES
14.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
14.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES
14.9.2 DEALS
15 COMPANY PROFILE
15.1 KEY PLAYERS
15.1.1 GRC
15.1.1.1 Business overview
15.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.1.1.3 Recent developments
15.1.1.3.1 Deals
15.1.1.4 Analyst's view
15.1.1.4.1 Key strengths
15.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices
15.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.1.2 SUBMER GROUP LTD.
15.1.2.1 Business overview
15.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.1.2.3 Recent developments
15.1.2.3.1 Deals
15.1.2.4 Analyst's view
15.1.2.4.1 Key strengths
15.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices
15.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.1.3 ASPERITAS
15.1.3.1 Business overview
15.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.1.3.3 Recent developments
15.1.3.3.1 Product launches
15.1.3.3.2 Deals
15.1.3.4 Analyst's view
15.1.3.4.1 Key strengths
15.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices
15.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.1.4 TRANE
15.1.4.1 Business overview
15.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.1.4.3 Recent developments
15.1.4.3.1 Deals
15.1.4.3.2 Expansions
15.1.4.4 Analyst's view
15.1.4.4.1 Key strengths
15.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices
15.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.1.5 ICEOTOPE
15.1.5.1 Business overview
15.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.1.5.3 Recent developments
15.1.5.3.1 Product launches
15.1.5.3.2 Deals
15.1.5.4 Analyst's view
15.1.5.4.1 Key strengths
15.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices
15.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
15.1.6 MIDAS IMMERSION COOLING
15.1.6.1 Business overview
15.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.1.6.3 Recent developments
15.1.6.3.1 Deals
15.1.7 VERTIV GROUP CORP.
15.1.7.1 Business overview
15.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.1.7.3 Recent developments
15.1.7.3.1 Deals
15.1.8 LIQUIDCOOL SOLUTIONS
15.1.8.1 Business overview
15.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.1.9 DUG TECHNOLOGY
15.1.9.1 Business overview
15.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.1.9.3 Recent developments
15.1.9.3.1 Deals
15.1.10 DCX LIQUID COOLING SYSTEMS
15.1.10.1 Business overview
15.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.1.10.3 Recent developments
15.1.10.3.1 Product launches
15.1.11 STULZ GMBH
15.1.11.1 Business overview
15.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.1.12 MODINE
15.1.12.1 Business overview
15.1.12.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.1.12.3 Recent developments
15.1.12.3.1 Product launches
15.1.12.3.2 Deals
15.1.12.3.3 Expansions
15.1.13 GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
15.1.13.1 Business overview
15.1.13.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.1.13.3 Recent developments
15.1.13.3.1 Deals
15.1.14 WIWYNN CORPORATION
15.1.14.1 Business overview
15.1.14.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.1.15 KAORI HEAT TREATMENT CO., LTD.
15.1.15.1 Business overview
15.1.15.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.1.16 DELTA POWER SOLUTIONS
15.1.16.1 Business overview
15.1.16.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.1.16.3 Recent developments
15.1.16.3.1 Product launches
15.1.16.3.2 Deals
15.1.17 EATON
15.1.17.1 Business overview
15.1.17.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.1.17.3 Recent developments
15.1.17.3.1 Deals
15.1.18 FUJITSU
15.1.18.1 Business overview
15.1.18.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.1.18.3 Recent developments
15.1.18.3.1 Product launches
15.1.19 ENGINEERED FLUIDS
15.1.19.1 Business overview
15.1.19.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
15.2 OTHER PLAYERS
15.2.1 HYPERTEC GROUP INC.
15.2.2 PEZY COMPUTING
15.2.3 TAS
15.2.4 RSI K.K.
15.2.5 TEIMMERS
16 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
16.1 RESEARCH DATA
16.1.1 SECONDARY DATA
16.1.1.1 List of key secondary sources
16.1.1.2 Key data from secondary sources
16.1.2 PRIMARY DATA
16.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources
16.1.2.2 Key industry insights
16.1.2.3 List of participating companies for primary research
16.1.2.4 Breakdown of primary interviews
16.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
16.2.1 TOP-DOWN APPROACH
16.2.2 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH
16.3 MARKET FORECAST APPROACH
16.3.1 DEMAND SIDE ANALYSIS
16.3.2 SUPPLY SIDE ANALYSIS
16.3.3 CALCULATION FOR SUPPLY SIDE ANALYSIS
16.4 GROWTH FORECAST
16.5 DATA TRIANGULATION
16.6 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS
16.7 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS
16.8 RISK ASSESSMENT
16.9 FACTOR ANALYSIS
17 APPENDIX
17.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE
17.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL
17.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
17.4 RELATED REPORTS
17.5 AUTHOR DETAILS
LIST OF TABLES [211]
LIST OF FIGURES [64]
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment