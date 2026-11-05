Presidio Appoints Doran Stienike As Chief Information Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technology and cybersecurity leader brings deep experience across enterprise transformation, global IT operations, and services

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, today announced that Doran Stienike will join the company as Chief Information Officer, effective November 9, 2026.

Stienike brings extensive leadership experience spanning global technology operations, cybersecurity, professional and managed services, enterprise transformation, and acquisition integration. At CSG International, he served as Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer before going on to lead the global professional services organization. Earlier in his career, he held CISO and technology leadership roles at ConAgra Foods. His experience also includes infrastructure, cloud services, SaaS operations, business continuity, corporate applications, and board-level technology strategy and risk oversight.

“As we help customers put AI to work securely and modernize the technology foundations that support their businesses, we are equally focused on strengthening the systems and capabilities that power Presidio's own growth,” said Bob Cagnazzi, CEO of Presidio.“Doran's unique experience leading enterprise technology, cybersecurity, and global services organizations brings a valuable combination of strategic perspective and operational discipline. He understands how to connect innovation with security, resilience, and execution, and we look forward to the leadership he will bring to our team.”

“Presidio is at an exciting point in its evolution, with AI creating new opportunities to transform how it operates and delivers value to customers,” added Stienike.“I look forward to joining the team and building on Presidio's strong technology foundation, strengthening the security and resilience of its operations, and ensuring its internal capabilities can support the company's continued growth.”

Stienike's appointment is part of a planned CIO transition. Mike Reilly, who has served as interim CIO, will support the handoff to ensure continuity for Presidio's IT organization and the broader business.

About Presidio

Presidio works with organizations to turn ambition into progress, bringing together AI, security, networking, and lifecycle with services as the thread that ties them into one integrated customer outcome. We believe the most powerful technology starts with people, which is why we help customers use AI to enhance human potential, streamline work, and create better experiences for employees and customers alike. From strategy through execution, one Presidio team works alongside customers to build solutions today for tomorrow's opportunities. With 20+ years of experience, 7,000+ engagements, and 3,700+ team members, Presidio helps companies clarify, realize, and scale technology the right way. Learn more at presidio.com.

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