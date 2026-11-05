Agriculture Drones Market - Global Forecast To 2031 AI, Precision Farming, And Drone-As-A-Service Propel 33.1% CAGR, Reaching USD 14.42 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAA exemptions, precision farming and data-driven analytics reduce compliance hurdles, optimize resources and boost productivity, while Asia Pacific offers expansion opportunities. Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Agriculture Drones Market by Offering Type, Technology Type, Payload Capacity, Component, Farm Produce, Farm Size, Range, Application, Farming Environment, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Agriculture Drones Market Forecast to Reach USD 14.42 Billion by 2031 The agriculture drones market is projected to grow from USD 3.45 billion in 2026 to USD 14.42 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 33.1%. Market expansion is being driven by regulatory support, rising adoption of precision agriculture, advances in drone technology, and growing demand for sustainable farming practices. FAA exemptions for agricultural drone operations are expected to accelerate adoption by reducing regulatory barriers and simplifying compliance requirements. A more accessible operating environment could encourage farmers, agricultural enterprises, and technology providers to expand their use of drones. Integration with data analytics platforms also supports faster, data-driven decision-making, improved resource allocation, and higher farm productivity. The evolving regulatory landscape is creating additional opportunities for drone training programs, consultancy services, and operational support. These services can help agricultural users establish safe and efficient drone programs while meeting applicable requirements. Government initiatives supporting water conservation, food security, and agricultural modernization are also contributing to market development. Security and Safety Concerns May Restrict Adoption Despite strong growth prospects, security, privacy, and operational safety remain important restraints. Drones equipped with cameras and sensors may capture data from private property, creating potential legal disputes and public opposition. Concerns about accidents, collisions with other aircraft, property damage, and personal injury could lead to tighter regulation and higher liability exposure for operators. High initial investment costs, limited awareness, and insufficient technical training among farmers may further constrain deployment. Addressing these challenges will require clear operating standards, stronger cybersecurity and data governance practices, accessible training, and continued collaboration between regulators, manufacturers, service providers, and agricultural organizations. Precision Farming Leads Agriculture Drone Applications Precision farming dominates the application segment as producers seek to increase crop yields while optimizing water, fertilizer, pesticide, and labor use. Agriculture drones provide real-time field intelligence and detailed analytics that support crop monitoring, soil assessment, targeted input application, and early identification of plant health issues. Technological advances, including high-resolution imaging, multispectral sensors, thermal imaging, and integration with AI, are expanding the value of agriculture drones. These capabilities enable more sophisticated crop and soil analysis, improve growth tracking, and help producers align their operations with environmental requirements and consumer demand for sustainably sourced products. Government funding, subsidies, and incentives for modern farming technologies are expected to strengthen demand for precision farming solutions. Asia Pacific Poised for Significant Growth Asia Pacific is expected to record a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Farmers across the region are increasingly adopting drones for crop monitoring, soil analysis, and targeted pesticide application. Government programs focused on agricultural modernization, food security, productivity, and sustainability are supporting adoption through funding, subsidies, and training initiatives. The region's large agricultural base and growing need to produce more food with limited natural resources create a favorable environment for drone technology. Continued investment in digital agriculture infrastructure and operator education is expected to support wider market penetration. Competitive Landscape Prominent agriculture drone companies covered in the report include DJI, Trimble Inc, Parrot Drone SAS, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc, Dronedeploy, XAG Co., Ltd., Sentera, Autel Robotics, Yuneec, Microdrones, Gamaya, Aerialtronics Dv B.V., Hiphen, and Hylio. Other participants include Jouav, Shenzhen GC Electronics Co., Ltd., Aries Solutions, Wingtra AG, Sky-Drones Technologies Ltd, Delair, Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co., Ltd, Applied Aeronautics, and Vision Aerial, Inc. The competitive assessment examines market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, contracts, partnerships, agreements, service launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments, and recent developments. It also evaluates emerging startups within the agriculture drones ecosystem. Research Coverage The report categorizes the agriculture drones market by payload capacity, farm size, component, offering type, technology, farm produce, operating range, application, farming environment, and region. Covered offerings include hardware, software, and Drone-as-a-Services. Technology categories include thermal imaging, multispectral imaging, hyperspectral imaging, light detection and ranging (LIDAR), RGB imaging, synthetic aperture radar (SAR), near-infrared (NIR) imaging, and global navigation satellite system (GNSS). Applications evaluated include precision farming, livestock monitoring, precision fish farming, smart greenhouse operations, and other agricultural uses. The geographic assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. The report also examines technology trends, ecosystem and market mapping, patents, the regulatory landscape, and regional market opportunities. Primary Research Profile

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 30%

By Designation: Directors - 20%, Managers - 50%, Other - 30% By Region: North America - 25%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 20%, South America - 15%, and Rest of the World - 10% Key Benefits for Stakeholders The report provides revenue estimates for the overall agriculture drones market and its major subsegments. It helps established companies and new entrants evaluate the competitive landscape, identify attractive regional opportunities, refine market positioning, and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges

Insights into research and development activities, innovation, and new product launches

Assessment of lucrative markets across major regions

Coverage of new services, untapped geographies, investments, and recent developments Competitive analysis of leading agriculture drone manufacturers and technology providers Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 467 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $14.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Unit Considered

1.4.1 Currency/Value Unit

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary of Changes

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments

2.3 Disruptive Trends in Agriculture Drones Market

2.4 High-Growth Segments and Emerging Frontiers

2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Agriculture Drones Market

3.2 Agriculture Drones Market, by Payload Capacity and Region

3.3 Agriculture Drones Market, by Offering Type

3.4 Agricultural Drones Market, by Application

3.5 Agriculture Drones Market, by Farm Size

3.6 Agriculture Drones Market, by Farming Environment

3.7 Agriculture Drones Market, by Range

3.8 Agriculture Drones Market, by Country

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Demand for Smart Farm Optimization and Resource Usage Efficiency

4.2.1.2 Favorable Government Policies, Subsidies, and Regulations

4.2.1.3 Availability of Software Solutions for Field Surveys and Data Analytics

4.2.1.4 Growing Concerns Regarding Ecosystem Change

4.2.1.5 Increasing Labor Shortages

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Security and Safety Concerns Associated With Civil and Commercial Applications of Drones

4.2.2.2 Large Number of Fragmented Lands in Developing Countries

4.2.2.3 Lack of Technical Knowledge and Training Activities

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Exemptions by US Faa for Use of Agricultural Drones

4.2.3.2 High Adoption of Aerial Data Collection Tools in Agriculture

4.2.3.3 Increasing Use of Agricultural-Based Software Via Smartphones

4.2.3.4 Need for Early Detection of Crop Diseases and Ease of Farm Management

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Management of Data Collected by Agricultural Drones

4.2.4.2 Lack of Standardization of Communication Interfaces and Protocols for Precision Agriculture

4.2.4.3 Lack of Technical Knowledge Among Farmers

4.2.4.4 Scarcity of Trained Pilots

4.2.4.5 High Cost of Drones

4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces

4.3.1 Unmet Needs in Agricultural Drones Market

4.3.2 White Space Opportunities

4.4 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.4.1 Interconnected Markets

4.4.2 Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.5 Emerging Business Models and Ecosystem Shifts

4.5.1 Emerging Business Models

4.5.2 Ecosystem Shifts

4.6 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players

4.6.1 Key Moves and Strategic Focus

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Rapid Digitalization

5.2.2 Agricultural Value Added Growth as Macroeconomic Driver of Drip Irrigation Market Expansion

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.3.2 Drone & Software Manufacturers

5.3.3 System Integrators & Solution Providers

5.3.4 Distribution & Service Network

5.3.5 End Users

5.3.6 After-Sales & Data Analytics Services

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.4.1 Demand Side

5.4.2 Supply Side

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Average Selling Price by Key Players, by Payload

5.5.2 Average Selling Price Trend, by Region

5.5.3 Average Selling Price Trend, by Payload

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.6.1 Export Scenario of Hs Code 8806

5.6.2 Import Scenario of Hs Code 8806

5.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2026

5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.9 Investment and Funding Scenario

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.10.1 Dji - AI-Powered Precision Spraying Enhances Input Efficiency

5.10.2 Xag - AI-Based Autonomous Field Operations Improve Precision Agriculture

5.10.3 Trimble - AI Analytics Strengthen Drone-Based Farm Intelligence

5.11 Impact of 2025 US Tariff - Agriculture Drones Market

5.11.1 Introduction

5.11.2 Key Tariff Rates

5.11.3 Price Impact Analysis

5.11.4 Impact on Countries/Regions

5.11.4.1 China - Declining Price Competitiveness But Continued Technology Leadership

5.11.4.2 US - Growth in Domestic Manufacturing and Technology Development

5.11.4.3 Europe (Germany & Netherlands) - Emerging Alternative Supply Hub

5.11.5 Impact on End-Use Industries

6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications

6.1 Key Emerging Technologies

6.1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for Autonomous Farm Intelligence

6.1.2 Swarm Drone Technology for Large-Scale Autonomous Field Operations

6.1.3 Advanced Multi-Sensor Imaging and Digital Twin Technology

6.2 Complementary Technologies

6.2.1 Internet of Things (Iot) and Smart Farm Sensors

6.2.2 Geographic Information System (Gis) and Global Navigation Satellite Systems (Gnss)

6.2.3 Cloud Computing and Farm Management Information Systems (Fmis)

6.3 Adjacent Technologies

6.3.1 Agricultural Robotics and Autonomous Ground Vehicles (Agvs)

6.3.2 Satellite Remote Sensing and Earth Observation Technologies

6.3.3 5G Connectivity and Edge Computing

6.4 Technology/Product Roadmap

6.4.1 Short-Term (2025-2027) | Foundation & Early Commercialization

6.4.2 Mid-Term (2027-2030) | Expansion & Standardization

6.4.3 Long-Term (2030-2035+) | Mass Commercialization & Disruption

6.5 Patent Analysis

6.6 Future Applications

6.6.1 AI-Powered Autonomous Farm Operations

6.6.2 Drone Swarms for Large-Scale Field Management

6.6.3 Advanced Multi-Sensor Crop Analytics

6.6.4 Precision Input Application and Variable-Rate Farming

6.6.5 Fully Connected Digital Farm Ecosystems

6.7 Impact of Generative AI on Agriculture Drones Market

6.7.1 Introduction

6.7.2 Use of Generative AI on Agriculture Drones Market

6.7.3 Top Use Cases and Market Potential

6.7.4 Best Practices in Agriculture Drones Industry

6.7.5 Case Studies of AI Implementation in Agriculture Drones Market

6.7.6 Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players

6.7.7 Clients' Readiness to Adopt Generative AI in Agriculture Drones Market

6.8 Success Stories and Real-World Applications

7 Regulatory Landscape and Sustainability Initiatives

7.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance

7.1.1 Industry Standards

7.2 Sustainability Initiatives

7.3 Impact of Regulatory Policies on Sustainability Initiatives

7.4 Certifications, Labeling, Eco-Standards

8 Customer Landscape and Buyer Behavior

8.1 Decision-Making Process

8.2 Key Stakeholders Involved in Buying Process and Their Evaluation Criteria

8.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

8.2.2 Buying Criteria

8.3 Adoption Barrier and Internal Challenges

8.4 Unmet Needs of Various End-User/End-Use Industries

8.4.1 Commercial Farmers & Large-Scale Farms

8.4.2 Small and Medium-Sized Farmers

8.4.3 Agricultural Service Providers / Drone-as-A-Service (Daas) Companies

8.4.4 Crop Protection and Agrochemical Companies

8.4.5 Seed Companies and Plant Breeding Organizations

8.4.6 Fertilizer and Nutrient Management Companies

8.5 Market Profitability

9 Agriculture Drones Market, by Farm Produce

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cereals & Grains

9.2.1 Innovation and Technological Advancements to Drive Demand for Agriculture Drones in Cereals & Grains

9.2.2 Corn

9.2.3 Wheat

9.2.4 Rice

9.2.5 Other Cereals & Grains

9.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

9.3.1 Need for Precision Crop Management to Drive Demand for Agriculture Drones With Infrared, Multispectral, and Hyperspectral Sensors

9.3.2 Soybean

9.3.3 Sunflower

9.3.4 Other Oilseeds & Pulses

9.4 Fruits & Vegetables

9.4.1 Growing Use of Data Analytics for Crop Health Optimization and Nutrient Management to Drive Demand for Agriculture Drones

9.4.2 Pome Fruits

9.4.3 Citrus Fruits

9.4.4 Berries

9.4.5 Root & Tuber Vegetables

9.4.6 Leafy Vegetables

9.4.7 Other Fruits & Vegetables

9.5 Other Crop Types

10 Agriculture Drones Market, by Offering Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hardware

10.2.1 Increasing Focus on Precision Agriculture Practices and Advancements in Technology to Drive Demand for Hardware

10.2.2 Fixed-Wing Drones

10.2.3 Rotary Blade Drones

10.2.4 Hybrid Drones

10.3 Software

10.3.1 Growing Need for Real-Time Data Analysis and Actionable Insights in Agriculture Sector to Drive Demand for Software

10.3.2 Data Management Software

10.3.3 Imaging Software

10.3.4 Data Analytics Software

10.3.5 Other Software

10.4 Drone-as-A-Service (Daas)

10.4.1 Affordable Access to Advanced Drone Technologies and Strategic Agritech Partnerships to Drive Demand for Drone-as-A-Service

10.4.2 Drone Platform Services

10.4.3 Drone Mro (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) Services

10.4.4 Drone Training & Simulation Services

11 Agriculture Drones Market, by Component

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Frames

11.2.1 High Versatility of Fiberglass to Drive Usage of Frames in Agriculture Drones

11.3 Controller Systems

11.3.1 Advancements in Remote Controller Systems to Enhance Automation in Agriculture Drones

11.4 Propulsion Systems

11.4.1 Propulsion Systems to Exhibit Highest Adoption in Hybrid Drones in Next Five Years

11.5 Sensors & Camera Systems

11.5.1 Growing Integration of AI-Enabled Imaging Technologies to Accelerate Adoption of Sensors & Camera Systems

11.5.2 Radar Sensors

11.5.3 Lidar Sensors

11.5.4 Multispectral Systems

11.5.5 Ir Cameras

11.5.6 Thermal Cameras

11.5.7 Other Sensors & Camera Systems

11.6 Navigation Systems

11.6.1 Precise Navigation and Accurate Mapping to Promote Sustainable Farming Practices

11.6.2 Global Positioning System (Gps)

11.6.3 Geographic Information System (Gis)

11.7 Batteries

11.7.1 Longer Capacity and Lower Discharge Rate to Drive Battery Usage in Surveying Agriculture Drones

11.8 Other Components

12 Agriculture Drones Market, by Payload Capacity

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Small Payload Drones (Up to 2 KG)

12.2.1 Optimizing Precision Scouting and Targeted Application With Lightweight Platforms

12.3 Medium Payload Drones (2 KG to 20 KG)

12.3.1 Balancing Coverage Efficiency and Operational Flexibility for RoW-Crop Applications

12.4 Large Payload Drones (20 KG to 50 KG)

12.4.1 Wider Area Coverage and Ability to Carry Heavy Loads

12.5 Heavy Payload Drones (Above 50 KG)

12.5.1 Scalability Advantages for Larger Agricultural Enterprises

13 Agriculture Drones Market, by Range

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Visual Line of Sight (Vlos)

13.2.1 Lenient Regulatory Frameworks and Less Restrictive Operational Guidelines to Fuel Expansion of Vlos Range

13.3 Beyond Visual Line of Sight (Bvlos)

13.3.1 Growing Need for Large-Scale Farming Solutions, Evolving Regulations, and Ongoing Labor Shortage to Fuel Expansion of Bvlos Range

14 Agriculture Drones Market, by Application

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Precision Farming

14.2.1 Driving Site-Specific Farm Intelligence Through AI-Based Drone Analytics

14.2.2 Field Mapping

14.2.2.1 Weed Detection

14.2.2.2 Plant Counting

14.2.2.3 Crop Health Monitoring

14.2.2.4 Harvest Season Monitoring

14.2.2.5 Other Field Mapping Applications

14.2.3 Variable Rate Application

14.2.4 Crop Scouting

14.2.5 Crop Spraying

14.2.6 Other Precision Farming Applications

14.3 Livestock Monitoring

14.3.1 Transforming Livestock Health Monitoring With Autonomous Aerial Surveillance

14.4 Precision Fish Farming

14.4.1 Ability to Collect Real-Time Data and Conduct Non-Invasive Monitoring to Boost Drone Demand in Precision Fish Farming

14.5 Smart Greenhouse

14.5.1 Accelerating Controlled Environment Agriculture With Smart Drone Automation

14.6 Other Applications

15 Agriculture Drones Market, by Farming Environment

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Outdoor

15.2.1 Expanding Autonomous Aerial Coverage Across Open-Field Agricultural Operations

15.3 Indoor

15.3.1 Enabling Gps-Denied Autonomous Navigation Within Controlled Agricultural Environments

16 Agriculture Drones Market, by Farm Size

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Small-Sized Farms (< 180 Acres)

16.2.1 Democratizing Precision Agriculture Access for Smallholder Farming Operations

16.3 Mid-Sized Farms (180-500 Acres)

16.3.1 Scaling Owned Drone Fleets to Balance Efficiency and Capital Investment

16.4 Large-Sized Farms (500-2,000 Acres)

16.4.1 Deploying High-Capacity Aerial Platforms to Maximize Operational Coverage

16.5 Super Large Farms (>2,000 Acres)

16.5.1 Advancing Autonomous Fleet Operations Across Industrial-Scale Agricultural Enterprises

17 Agriculture Drones Market, by Region

17.1 Introduction

17.2 North America

17.2.1 US

17.2.1.1 Accelerating Farm Digitalization Through Precision Aviation Technologies

17.2.2 Canada

17.2.2.1 Advancing Climate-Smart Farming Through Digital Field Intelligence

17.2.3 Mexico

17.2.3.1 Modernizing Export Agriculture Through Precision Drone Applications

17.3 Europe

17.3.1 Spain

17.3.1.1 Streamlining Authorization to Address Water and Input Efficiency

17.3.2 Italy

17.3.2.1 Agriculture Drones Used for Experimental Pathway for Hillside Precision Spraying

17.3.3 France

17.3.3.1 Expanding Legal Pathways for Steep-Terrain and Overseas Crop Protection

17.3.4 Germany

17.3.4.1 Strengthening Sustainable Viticulture Through Certified Aerial Application

17.3.5 UK

17.3.5.1 Advancing Beyond Visual Line of Sight Operations for Scaled Deployment

17.3.6 Rest of Europe

17.4 Asia-Pacific

17.4.1 China

17.4.1.1 Advancing Smart Agriculture Through Intelligent Drone Ecosystems

17.4.2 India

17.4.2.1 Expanding Precision Agriculture Through Supportive Drone Policy Reforms

17.4.3 Japan

17.4.3.1 Strengthening Smart Farming Through Agricultural Robotics Integration

17.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

17.4.4.1 Advancing Climate-Resilient Agriculture Through Intelligent Drone Technologies

17.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

17.5 South America

17.5.1 Brazil

17.5.1.1 Enhancing Large-Scale Crop Management Through Precision Aerial Intelligence

17.5.2 Argentina

17.5.2.1 Advancing Precision Crop Production Through Digital Agriculture Innovation

17.5.3 Rest of South America

17.6 Rest of the World

17.6.1 Africa

17.6.1.1 Increase in Investments for Agricultural Innovations to Drive Market

17.6.2 Middle East

17.6.2.1 Growth in Agricultural Monitoring Activities to Boost Market for Digital Agriculture

18 Competitive Landscape

18.1 Overview

18.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2021-2026

18.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2025

18.4 Market Share Analysis, 2025

18.5 Brand/Product Comparison

18.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025

18.6.1 Stars

18.6.2 Emerging Leaders

18.6.3 Pervasive Players

18.6.4 Participants

18.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025

18.6.5.1 Company Footprint

18.6.5.2 Regional Footprint

18.6.5.3 Offering Type Footprint

18.6.5.4 Application Footprint

18.6.5.5 Component Footprint

18.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025

18.7.1 Progressive Companies

18.7.2 Responsive Companies

18.7.3 Dynamic Companies

18.7.4 Starting Blocks

18.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking, Startups/SMEs, 2025

18.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

18.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

18.8 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

18.9 Competitive Scenario

18.9.1 Product Launches

18.9.2 Deals

18.9.3 Expansions

19 Company Profiles

19.1 Key Players

19.1.1 Dji

19.1.1.1 Business Overview

19.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.1.1.3 Recent Developments

19.1.1.3.1 Product Launches

19.1.1.3.2 Deals

19.1.1.4 Analyst's View

19.1.1.4.1 Right to Win

19.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.2 Trimble Inc.

19.1.2.1 Business Overview

19.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.1.2.3 Recent Developments

19.1.2.3.1 Product Launches

19.1.2.3.2 Deals

19.1.2.4 Analyst's View

19.1.2.4.1 Right to Win

19.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.3 Parrot Drone Sas

19.1.3.1 Business Overview

19.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.1.3.3 Recent Developments

19.1.3.3.1 Deals

19.1.3.4 Analyst's View

19.1.3.4.1 Right to Win

19.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.4 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

19.1.4.1 Business Overview

19.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.1.4.3 Recent Developments

19.1.4.3.1 Product Launches

19.1.4.3.2 Deals

19.1.4.3.3 Expansions

19.1.4.4 Analyst's View

19.1.4.4.1 Right to Win

19.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.5 Eaglenxt

19.1.5.1 Business Overview

19.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.1.5.3 Recent Developments

19.1.5.3.1 Product Launches

19.1.5.3.2 Deals

19.1.5.3.3 Other Developments

19.1.5.4 Analyst's View

19.1.5.4.1 Right to Win

19.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices

19.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

19.1.6 Dronedeploy

19.1.6.1 Business Overview

19.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.1.6.3 Recent Developments

19.1.6.3.1 Deals

19.1.6.4 Analyst's View

19.1.7 Sentera

19.1.7.1 Business Overview

19.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.1.7.3 Recent Developments

19.1.7.3.1 Product Launches

19.1.7.3.2 Deals

19.1.7.4 Analyst's View

19.1.8 Xag Co. Ltd.

19.1.8.1 Business Overview

19.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.1.8.3 Recent Developments

19.1.8.3.1 Product Launches

19.1.8.3.2 Deals

19.1.8.3.3 Other Developments

19.1.8.4 Analyst's View

19.1.9 Autel Robotics

19.1.9.1 Business Overview

19.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.1.9.3 Recent Developments

19.1.9.3.1 Product Launches

19.1.9.3.2 Expansions

19.1.9.4 Analyst's View

19.1.10 Yuneec

19.1.10.1 Business Overview

19.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.1.10.3 Recent Developments

19.1.10.3.1 Deals

19.1.10.4 Analyst's View

19.1.11 Mdgroup

19.1.11.1 Business Overview

19.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.1.11.3 Recent Developments

19.1.11.3.1 Product Launches

19.1.11.3.2 Deals

19.1.11.3.3 Expansions

19.1.11.4 Analyst's View

19.1.12 Destinus

19.1.12.1 Business Overview

19.1.12.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.1.12.3 Recent Developments

19.1.12.3.1 Deals

19.1.12.4 Analyst's View

19.1.13 Gamaya

19.1.13.1 Business Overview

19.1.13.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.1.13.3 Recent Developments

19.1.13.3.1 Deals

19.1.13.4 Analyst's View

19.1.14 Hylio

19.1.14.1 Business Overview

19.1.14.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.1.14.3 Recent Developments

19.1.14.3.1 Product Launches

19.1.14.3.2 Deals

19.1.14.3.3 Expansions

19.1.14.3.4 Other Developments

19.1.14.4 Analyst's View

19.1.15 Hiphen

19.1.15.1 Business Overview

19.1.15.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.1.15.3 Recent Developments

19.1.15.3.1 Deals

19.1.15.4 Analyst's View

19.2 Other Players

19.2.1 Jouav

19.2.1.1 Business Overview

19.2.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.2.1.3 Recent Developments

19.2.1.3.1 Deals

19.2.1.4 Analyst's View

19.2.2 Shenzhen Gc Electronics Co. Ltd.

19.2.2.1 Business Overview

19.2.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.2.2.3 Analyst's View

19.2.3 Aries Solutions

19.2.3.1 Business Overview

19.2.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.2.3.3 Analyst's View

19.2.4 Wingtra AG

19.2.4.1 Business Overview

19.2.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.2.4.3 Analyst's View

19.2.5 Sky-Drones Technologies Ltd

19.2.5.1 Business Overview

19.2.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

19.2.5.3 Analyst's View

19.2.6 Delair

19.2.7 Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co. Ltd.

19.2.8 Applied Aeronautics

19.2.9 Vision Aerial, Inc.

19.2.10 Quantum-Systems GmbH

20 Research Methodology

20.1 Research Data

20.1.1 Secondary Data

20.1.1.1 List of Major Secondary Sources

20.1.1.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

20.1.2 Primary Data

20.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

20.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

20.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries

20.2 Market Size Estimation

20.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

20.2.2 Top-Down Approach

20.2.2.1 Approach to Estimate Market Size Using Top-Down Analysis

20.3 Data Triangulation

20.4 Research Assumptions

20.5 Research Limitations and Risk Assessment

21 Adjacent and Related Markets

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Limitations

21.3 Digital Agriculture Market

21.3.1 Market Definition

21.3.2 Market Overview

21.4 Precision Farming Market

21.4.1 Market Definition

21.4.2 Market Overview

21.5 Smart Agriculture Market

21.5.1 Market Definition

21.5.2 Market Overview

22 Appendix

22.1 Discussion Guide

22.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

22.3 Customization Options

22.4 Related Reports

22.5 Author Details

List of Tables [459]

List of Figures [67]

Companies Featured



Dji

Trimble Inc.

Parrot Drone Sas

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Eaglenxt

Dronedeploy

Sentera

Xag Co. Ltd.

Autel Robotics

Yuneec

Mdgroup

Destinus

Gamaya

Hylio

Hiphen

Jouav

Shenzhen Gc Electronics Co. Ltd.

Aries Solutions

Wingtra AG

Sky-Drones Technologies Ltd

Delair

Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co. Ltd.

Applied Aeronautics

Vision Aerial, Inc. Quantum-Systems GmbH

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900