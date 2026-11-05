Agriculture Drones Market - Global Forecast To 2031 AI, Precision Farming, And Drone-As-A-Service Propel 33.1% CAGR, Reaching USD 14.42 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|467
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.45 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$14.42 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|33.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.3.2 Inclusions and Exclusions
1.3.3 Years Considered
1.4 Unit Considered
1.4.1 Currency/Value Unit
1.5 Stakeholders
1.6 Summary of Changes
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights
2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments
2.3 Disruptive Trends in Agriculture Drones Market
2.4 High-Growth Segments and Emerging Frontiers
2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast
3 Premium Insights
3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Agriculture Drones Market
3.2 Agriculture Drones Market, by Payload Capacity and Region
3.3 Agriculture Drones Market, by Offering Type
3.4 Agricultural Drones Market, by Application
3.5 Agriculture Drones Market, by Farm Size
3.6 Agriculture Drones Market, by Farming Environment
3.7 Agriculture Drones Market, by Range
3.8 Agriculture Drones Market, by Country
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Demand for Smart Farm Optimization and Resource Usage Efficiency
4.2.1.2 Favorable Government Policies, Subsidies, and Regulations
4.2.1.3 Availability of Software Solutions for Field Surveys and Data Analytics
4.2.1.4 Growing Concerns Regarding Ecosystem Change
4.2.1.5 Increasing Labor Shortages
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Security and Safety Concerns Associated With Civil and Commercial Applications of Drones
4.2.2.2 Large Number of Fragmented Lands in Developing Countries
4.2.2.3 Lack of Technical Knowledge and Training Activities
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Exemptions by US Faa for Use of Agricultural Drones
4.2.3.2 High Adoption of Aerial Data Collection Tools in Agriculture
4.2.3.3 Increasing Use of Agricultural-Based Software Via Smartphones
4.2.3.4 Need for Early Detection of Crop Diseases and Ease of Farm Management
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Management of Data Collected by Agricultural Drones
4.2.4.2 Lack of Standardization of Communication Interfaces and Protocols for Precision Agriculture
4.2.4.3 Lack of Technical Knowledge Among Farmers
4.2.4.4 Scarcity of Trained Pilots
4.2.4.5 High Cost of Drones
4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces
4.3.1 Unmet Needs in Agricultural Drones Market
4.3.2 White Space Opportunities
4.4 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities
4.4.1 Interconnected Markets
4.4.2 Cross-Sector Opportunities
4.5 Emerging Business Models and Ecosystem Shifts
4.5.1 Emerging Business Models
4.5.2 Ecosystem Shifts
4.6 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players
4.6.1 Key Moves and Strategic Focus
5 Industry Trends
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.1.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.2.1 Rapid Digitalization
5.2.2 Agricultural Value Added Growth as Macroeconomic Driver of Drip Irrigation Market Expansion
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers
5.3.2 Drone & Software Manufacturers
5.3.3 System Integrators & Solution Providers
5.3.4 Distribution & Service Network
5.3.5 End Users
5.3.6 After-Sales & Data Analytics Services
5.4 Ecosystem Analysis
5.4.1 Demand Side
5.4.2 Supply Side
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.5.1 Average Selling Price by Key Players, by Payload
5.5.2 Average Selling Price Trend, by Region
5.5.3 Average Selling Price Trend, by Payload
5.6 Trade Analysis
5.6.1 Export Scenario of Hs Code 8806
5.6.2 Import Scenario of Hs Code 8806
5.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2026
5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
5.9 Investment and Funding Scenario
5.10 Case Study Analysis
5.10.1 Dji - AI-Powered Precision Spraying Enhances Input Efficiency
5.10.2 Xag - AI-Based Autonomous Field Operations Improve Precision Agriculture
5.10.3 Trimble - AI Analytics Strengthen Drone-Based Farm Intelligence
5.11 Impact of 2025 US Tariff - Agriculture Drones Market
5.11.1 Introduction
5.11.2 Key Tariff Rates
5.11.3 Price Impact Analysis
5.11.4 Impact on Countries/Regions
5.11.4.1 China - Declining Price Competitiveness But Continued Technology Leadership
5.11.4.2 US - Growth in Domestic Manufacturing and Technology Development
5.11.4.3 Europe (Germany & Netherlands) - Emerging Alternative Supply Hub
5.11.5 Impact on End-Use Industries
6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications
6.1 Key Emerging Technologies
6.1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for Autonomous Farm Intelligence
6.1.2 Swarm Drone Technology for Large-Scale Autonomous Field Operations
6.1.3 Advanced Multi-Sensor Imaging and Digital Twin Technology
6.2 Complementary Technologies
6.2.1 Internet of Things (Iot) and Smart Farm Sensors
6.2.2 Geographic Information System (Gis) and Global Navigation Satellite Systems (Gnss)
6.2.3 Cloud Computing and Farm Management Information Systems (Fmis)
6.3 Adjacent Technologies
6.3.1 Agricultural Robotics and Autonomous Ground Vehicles (Agvs)
6.3.2 Satellite Remote Sensing and Earth Observation Technologies
6.3.3 5G Connectivity and Edge Computing
6.4 Technology/Product Roadmap
6.4.1 Short-Term (2025-2027) | Foundation & Early Commercialization
6.4.2 Mid-Term (2027-2030) | Expansion & Standardization
6.4.3 Long-Term (2030-2035+) | Mass Commercialization & Disruption
6.5 Patent Analysis
6.6 Future Applications
6.6.1 AI-Powered Autonomous Farm Operations
6.6.2 Drone Swarms for Large-Scale Field Management
6.6.3 Advanced Multi-Sensor Crop Analytics
6.6.4 Precision Input Application and Variable-Rate Farming
6.6.5 Fully Connected Digital Farm Ecosystems
6.7 Impact of Generative AI on Agriculture Drones Market
6.7.1 Introduction
6.7.2 Use of Generative AI on Agriculture Drones Market
6.7.3 Top Use Cases and Market Potential
6.7.4 Best Practices in Agriculture Drones Industry
6.7.5 Case Studies of AI Implementation in Agriculture Drones Market
6.7.6 Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players
6.7.7 Clients' Readiness to Adopt Generative AI in Agriculture Drones Market
6.8 Success Stories and Real-World Applications
7 Regulatory Landscape and Sustainability Initiatives
7.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance
7.1.1 Industry Standards
7.2 Sustainability Initiatives
7.3 Impact of Regulatory Policies on Sustainability Initiatives
7.4 Certifications, Labeling, Eco-Standards
8 Customer Landscape and Buyer Behavior
8.1 Decision-Making Process
8.2 Key Stakeholders Involved in Buying Process and Their Evaluation Criteria
8.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
8.2.2 Buying Criteria
8.3 Adoption Barrier and Internal Challenges
8.4 Unmet Needs of Various End-User/End-Use Industries
8.4.1 Commercial Farmers & Large-Scale Farms
8.4.2 Small and Medium-Sized Farmers
8.4.3 Agricultural Service Providers / Drone-as-A-Service (Daas) Companies
8.4.4 Crop Protection and Agrochemical Companies
8.4.5 Seed Companies and Plant Breeding Organizations
8.4.6 Fertilizer and Nutrient Management Companies
8.5 Market Profitability
9 Agriculture Drones Market, by Farm Produce
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cereals & Grains
9.2.1 Innovation and Technological Advancements to Drive Demand for Agriculture Drones in Cereals & Grains
9.2.2 Corn
9.2.3 Wheat
9.2.4 Rice
9.2.5 Other Cereals & Grains
9.3 Oilseeds & Pulses
9.3.1 Need for Precision Crop Management to Drive Demand for Agriculture Drones With Infrared, Multispectral, and Hyperspectral Sensors
9.3.2 Soybean
9.3.3 Sunflower
9.3.4 Other Oilseeds & Pulses
9.4 Fruits & Vegetables
9.4.1 Growing Use of Data Analytics for Crop Health Optimization and Nutrient Management to Drive Demand for Agriculture Drones
9.4.2 Pome Fruits
9.4.3 Citrus Fruits
9.4.4 Berries
9.4.5 Root & Tuber Vegetables
9.4.6 Leafy Vegetables
9.4.7 Other Fruits & Vegetables
9.5 Other Crop Types
10 Agriculture Drones Market, by Offering Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hardware
10.2.1 Increasing Focus on Precision Agriculture Practices and Advancements in Technology to Drive Demand for Hardware
10.2.2 Fixed-Wing Drones
10.2.3 Rotary Blade Drones
10.2.4 Hybrid Drones
10.3 Software
10.3.1 Growing Need for Real-Time Data Analysis and Actionable Insights in Agriculture Sector to Drive Demand for Software
10.3.2 Data Management Software
10.3.3 Imaging Software
10.3.4 Data Analytics Software
10.3.5 Other Software
10.4 Drone-as-A-Service (Daas)
10.4.1 Affordable Access to Advanced Drone Technologies and Strategic Agritech Partnerships to Drive Demand for Drone-as-A-Service
10.4.2 Drone Platform Services
10.4.3 Drone Mro (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) Services
10.4.4 Drone Training & Simulation Services
11 Agriculture Drones Market, by Component
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Frames
11.2.1 High Versatility of Fiberglass to Drive Usage of Frames in Agriculture Drones
11.3 Controller Systems
11.3.1 Advancements in Remote Controller Systems to Enhance Automation in Agriculture Drones
11.4 Propulsion Systems
11.4.1 Propulsion Systems to Exhibit Highest Adoption in Hybrid Drones in Next Five Years
11.5 Sensors & Camera Systems
11.5.1 Growing Integration of AI-Enabled Imaging Technologies to Accelerate Adoption of Sensors & Camera Systems
11.5.2 Radar Sensors
11.5.3 Lidar Sensors
11.5.4 Multispectral Systems
11.5.5 Ir Cameras
11.5.6 Thermal Cameras
11.5.7 Other Sensors & Camera Systems
11.6 Navigation Systems
11.6.1 Precise Navigation and Accurate Mapping to Promote Sustainable Farming Practices
11.6.2 Global Positioning System (Gps)
11.6.3 Geographic Information System (Gis)
11.7 Batteries
11.7.1 Longer Capacity and Lower Discharge Rate to Drive Battery Usage in Surveying Agriculture Drones
11.8 Other Components
12 Agriculture Drones Market, by Payload Capacity
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Small Payload Drones (Up to 2 KG)
12.2.1 Optimizing Precision Scouting and Targeted Application With Lightweight Platforms
12.3 Medium Payload Drones (2 KG to 20 KG)
12.3.1 Balancing Coverage Efficiency and Operational Flexibility for RoW-Crop Applications
12.4 Large Payload Drones (20 KG to 50 KG)
12.4.1 Wider Area Coverage and Ability to Carry Heavy Loads
12.5 Heavy Payload Drones (Above 50 KG)
12.5.1 Scalability Advantages for Larger Agricultural Enterprises
13 Agriculture Drones Market, by Range
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Visual Line of Sight (Vlos)
13.2.1 Lenient Regulatory Frameworks and Less Restrictive Operational Guidelines to Fuel Expansion of Vlos Range
13.3 Beyond Visual Line of Sight (Bvlos)
13.3.1 Growing Need for Large-Scale Farming Solutions, Evolving Regulations, and Ongoing Labor Shortage to Fuel Expansion of Bvlos Range
14 Agriculture Drones Market, by Application
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Precision Farming
14.2.1 Driving Site-Specific Farm Intelligence Through AI-Based Drone Analytics
14.2.2 Field Mapping
14.2.2.1 Weed Detection
14.2.2.2 Plant Counting
14.2.2.3 Crop Health Monitoring
14.2.2.4 Harvest Season Monitoring
14.2.2.5 Other Field Mapping Applications
14.2.3 Variable Rate Application
14.2.4 Crop Scouting
14.2.5 Crop Spraying
14.2.6 Other Precision Farming Applications
14.3 Livestock Monitoring
14.3.1 Transforming Livestock Health Monitoring With Autonomous Aerial Surveillance
14.4 Precision Fish Farming
14.4.1 Ability to Collect Real-Time Data and Conduct Non-Invasive Monitoring to Boost Drone Demand in Precision Fish Farming
14.5 Smart Greenhouse
14.5.1 Accelerating Controlled Environment Agriculture With Smart Drone Automation
14.6 Other Applications
15 Agriculture Drones Market, by Farming Environment
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Outdoor
15.2.1 Expanding Autonomous Aerial Coverage Across Open-Field Agricultural Operations
15.3 Indoor
15.3.1 Enabling Gps-Denied Autonomous Navigation Within Controlled Agricultural Environments
16 Agriculture Drones Market, by Farm Size
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Small-Sized Farms (< 180 Acres)
16.2.1 Democratizing Precision Agriculture Access for Smallholder Farming Operations
16.3 Mid-Sized Farms (180-500 Acres)
16.3.1 Scaling Owned Drone Fleets to Balance Efficiency and Capital Investment
16.4 Large-Sized Farms (500-2,000 Acres)
16.4.1 Deploying High-Capacity Aerial Platforms to Maximize Operational Coverage
16.5 Super Large Farms (>2,000 Acres)
16.5.1 Advancing Autonomous Fleet Operations Across Industrial-Scale Agricultural Enterprises
17 Agriculture Drones Market, by Region
17.1 Introduction
17.2 North America
17.2.1 US
17.2.1.1 Accelerating Farm Digitalization Through Precision Aviation Technologies
17.2.2 Canada
17.2.2.1 Advancing Climate-Smart Farming Through Digital Field Intelligence
17.2.3 Mexico
17.2.3.1 Modernizing Export Agriculture Through Precision Drone Applications
17.3 Europe
17.3.1 Spain
17.3.1.1 Streamlining Authorization to Address Water and Input Efficiency
17.3.2 Italy
17.3.2.1 Agriculture Drones Used for Experimental Pathway for Hillside Precision Spraying
17.3.3 France
17.3.3.1 Expanding Legal Pathways for Steep-Terrain and Overseas Crop Protection
17.3.4 Germany
17.3.4.1 Strengthening Sustainable Viticulture Through Certified Aerial Application
17.3.5 UK
17.3.5.1 Advancing Beyond Visual Line of Sight Operations for Scaled Deployment
17.3.6 Rest of Europe
17.4 Asia-Pacific
17.4.1 China
17.4.1.1 Advancing Smart Agriculture Through Intelligent Drone Ecosystems
17.4.2 India
17.4.2.1 Expanding Precision Agriculture Through Supportive Drone Policy Reforms
17.4.3 Japan
17.4.3.1 Strengthening Smart Farming Through Agricultural Robotics Integration
17.4.4 Australia & New Zealand
17.4.4.1 Advancing Climate-Resilient Agriculture Through Intelligent Drone Technologies
17.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
17.5 South America
17.5.1 Brazil
17.5.1.1 Enhancing Large-Scale Crop Management Through Precision Aerial Intelligence
17.5.2 Argentina
17.5.2.1 Advancing Precision Crop Production Through Digital Agriculture Innovation
17.5.3 Rest of South America
17.6 Rest of the World
17.6.1 Africa
17.6.1.1 Increase in Investments for Agricultural Innovations to Drive Market
17.6.2 Middle East
17.6.2.1 Growth in Agricultural Monitoring Activities to Boost Market for Digital Agriculture
18 Competitive Landscape
18.1 Overview
18.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2021-2026
18.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2025
18.4 Market Share Analysis, 2025
18.5 Brand/Product Comparison
18.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025
18.6.1 Stars
18.6.2 Emerging Leaders
18.6.3 Pervasive Players
18.6.4 Participants
18.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025
18.6.5.1 Company Footprint
18.6.5.2 Regional Footprint
18.6.5.3 Offering Type Footprint
18.6.5.4 Application Footprint
18.6.5.5 Component Footprint
18.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025
18.7.1 Progressive Companies
18.7.2 Responsive Companies
18.7.3 Dynamic Companies
18.7.4 Starting Blocks
18.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking, Startups/SMEs, 2025
18.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs
18.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs
18.8 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics
18.9 Competitive Scenario
18.9.1 Product Launches
18.9.2 Deals
18.9.3 Expansions
19 Company Profiles
19.1 Key Players
19.1.1 Dji
19.1.1.1 Business Overview
19.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.1.1.3 Recent Developments
19.1.1.3.1 Product Launches
19.1.1.3.2 Deals
19.1.1.4 Analyst's View
19.1.1.4.1 Right to Win
19.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices
19.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
19.1.2 Trimble Inc.
19.1.2.1 Business Overview
19.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.1.2.3 Recent Developments
19.1.2.3.1 Product Launches
19.1.2.3.2 Deals
19.1.2.4 Analyst's View
19.1.2.4.1 Right to Win
19.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices
19.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
19.1.3 Parrot Drone Sas
19.1.3.1 Business Overview
19.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.1.3.3 Recent Developments
19.1.3.3.1 Deals
19.1.3.4 Analyst's View
19.1.3.4.1 Right to Win
19.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices
19.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
19.1.4 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
19.1.4.1 Business Overview
19.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.1.4.3 Recent Developments
19.1.4.3.1 Product Launches
19.1.4.3.2 Deals
19.1.4.3.3 Expansions
19.1.4.4 Analyst's View
19.1.4.4.1 Right to Win
19.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices
19.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
19.1.5 Eaglenxt
19.1.5.1 Business Overview
19.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.1.5.3 Recent Developments
19.1.5.3.1 Product Launches
19.1.5.3.2 Deals
19.1.5.3.3 Other Developments
19.1.5.4 Analyst's View
19.1.5.4.1 Right to Win
19.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices
19.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
19.1.6 Dronedeploy
19.1.6.1 Business Overview
19.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.1.6.3 Recent Developments
19.1.6.3.1 Deals
19.1.6.4 Analyst's View
19.1.7 Sentera
19.1.7.1 Business Overview
19.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.1.7.3 Recent Developments
19.1.7.3.1 Product Launches
19.1.7.3.2 Deals
19.1.7.4 Analyst's View
19.1.8 Xag Co. Ltd.
19.1.8.1 Business Overview
19.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.1.8.3 Recent Developments
19.1.8.3.1 Product Launches
19.1.8.3.2 Deals
19.1.8.3.3 Other Developments
19.1.8.4 Analyst's View
19.1.9 Autel Robotics
19.1.9.1 Business Overview
19.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.1.9.3 Recent Developments
19.1.9.3.1 Product Launches
19.1.9.3.2 Expansions
19.1.9.4 Analyst's View
19.1.10 Yuneec
19.1.10.1 Business Overview
19.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.1.10.3 Recent Developments
19.1.10.3.1 Deals
19.1.10.4 Analyst's View
19.1.11 Mdgroup
19.1.11.1 Business Overview
19.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.1.11.3 Recent Developments
19.1.11.3.1 Product Launches
19.1.11.3.2 Deals
19.1.11.3.3 Expansions
19.1.11.4 Analyst's View
19.1.12 Destinus
19.1.12.1 Business Overview
19.1.12.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.1.12.3 Recent Developments
19.1.12.3.1 Deals
19.1.12.4 Analyst's View
19.1.13 Gamaya
19.1.13.1 Business Overview
19.1.13.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.1.13.3 Recent Developments
19.1.13.3.1 Deals
19.1.13.4 Analyst's View
19.1.14 Hylio
19.1.14.1 Business Overview
19.1.14.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.1.14.3 Recent Developments
19.1.14.3.1 Product Launches
19.1.14.3.2 Deals
19.1.14.3.3 Expansions
19.1.14.3.4 Other Developments
19.1.14.4 Analyst's View
19.1.15 Hiphen
19.1.15.1 Business Overview
19.1.15.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.1.15.3 Recent Developments
19.1.15.3.1 Deals
19.1.15.4 Analyst's View
19.2 Other Players
19.2.1 Jouav
19.2.1.1 Business Overview
19.2.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.2.1.3 Recent Developments
19.2.1.3.1 Deals
19.2.1.4 Analyst's View
19.2.2 Shenzhen Gc Electronics Co. Ltd.
19.2.2.1 Business Overview
19.2.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.2.2.3 Analyst's View
19.2.3 Aries Solutions
19.2.3.1 Business Overview
19.2.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.2.3.3 Analyst's View
19.2.4 Wingtra AG
19.2.4.1 Business Overview
19.2.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.2.4.3 Analyst's View
19.2.5 Sky-Drones Technologies Ltd
19.2.5.1 Business Overview
19.2.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
19.2.5.3 Analyst's View
19.2.6 Delair
19.2.7 Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co. Ltd.
19.2.8 Applied Aeronautics
19.2.9 Vision Aerial, Inc.
19.2.10 Quantum-Systems GmbH
20 Research Methodology
20.1 Research Data
20.1.1 Secondary Data
20.1.1.1 List of Major Secondary Sources
20.1.1.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources
20.1.2 Primary Data
20.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
20.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
20.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries
20.2 Market Size Estimation
20.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
20.2.2 Top-Down Approach
20.2.2.1 Approach to Estimate Market Size Using Top-Down Analysis
20.3 Data Triangulation
20.4 Research Assumptions
20.5 Research Limitations and Risk Assessment
21 Adjacent and Related Markets
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Limitations
21.3 Digital Agriculture Market
21.3.1 Market Definition
21.3.2 Market Overview
21.4 Precision Farming Market
21.4.1 Market Definition
21.4.2 Market Overview
21.5 Smart Agriculture Market
21.5.1 Market Definition
21.5.2 Market Overview
22 Appendix
22.1 Discussion Guide
22.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal
22.3 Customization Options
22.4 Related Reports
22.5 Author Details
List of Tables [459]
List of Figures [67]
Companies Featured
- Dji Trimble Inc. Parrot Drone Sas Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Eaglenxt Dronedeploy Sentera Xag Co. Ltd. Autel Robotics Yuneec Mdgroup Destinus Gamaya Hylio Hiphen Jouav Shenzhen Gc Electronics Co. Ltd. Aries Solutions Wingtra AG Sky-Drones Technologies Ltd Delair Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co. Ltd. Applied Aeronautics Vision Aerial, Inc. Quantum-Systems GmbH
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