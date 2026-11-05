AI In Genomics Market Size, Share, Growth, And Competitive Analysis - Global Forecast 2026-2035 32.40% CAGR To USD 14.55 Billion As Precision Medicine And Drug Discovery Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize AI-driven software, drug discovery partnerships, scalable cloud infrastructure, and multi-region redundancy to cut costs and improve pipeline efficiency.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI in Genomics Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in genomics market reached USD 879.29 Million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.40% between 2026 and 2035, reaching USD 14.55 billion by 2035. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by rising demand for precision medicine, rapid growth in genomic data generation, and continued advances in AI-driven analytics. These technologies are improving disease identification, diagnostic accuracy, drug discovery, and personalized treatment development worldwide.

Market Growth Drivers and Emerging Trends

AI-powered genomics platforms are increasingly used to analyze complex datasets, identify genetic variations, optimize clinical workflows, and accelerate therapeutic research. Growing adoption of cloud-based bioinformatics tools, machine learning platforms, and predictive analytics is enabling pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and research institutions to improve scalability and research efficiency.

Strategic collaborations are also strengthening AI in genomics market growth. In October 2025, AstraZeneca entered a USD 555 million partnership with Algen to apply AI and CRISPR technologies to immunology target identification and gene therapy development. The partnership demonstrates the potential of integrated AI-genomics approaches to shorten development timelines, generate stronger biological insights, and improve pipeline productivity.

Investment in AI-enabled research infrastructure remains another important market trend. In May 2025, BioNTech announced plans to invest up to 1 billion Pounds in the United Kingdom to expand AI-driven genomics research and personalized cancer treatment capabilities. The initiative includes new R&D centers intended to support precision oncology, strengthen the research ecosystem, and broaden the use of genomic data in personalized medicine.

Q1 2026 Geopolitical and Technology Market Update

The report identifies the US-Israel-Iran war as a source of near-term uncertainty for technology spending, cloud infrastructure, semiconductor supply chains, and international research activity. IDC revised its 2026 U.S. IT spending growth forecast from 12.4% to 11.4% as corporate decision-makers adopted a more cautious approach amid inflation and macroeconomic instability.

In the United States, disruption affecting Gulf-region logistics and Middle Eastern data center infrastructure has increased attention on geographic redundancy, multi-region cloud architecture, and supply chain resilience. Although businesses are reviewing discretionary technology spending, structural investment in AI infrastructure remains resilient. Demand for automation, remote operations, customer communication systems, and supply chain visibility may provide additional support for technology adoption.

Iran's domestic AI in genomics activity has been severely disrupted by damage to electricity, banking, logistics, industrial, and civilian infrastructure. In Israel, military reservist call-ups have reduced engineering capacity, delayed business development, and extended some operational timelines across the technology sector. However, continued critical R&D activity and the sector's previous resilience suggest that the impact may be temporary rather than structural.

Strategic Priorities for Government and Procurement Teams



Government technology agencies should evaluate exposure to Gulf-region cloud infrastructure and semiconductor supply chains while ensuring geographic redundancy for critical systems.

Cybersecurity authorities should strengthen monitoring of energy, financial, healthcare, and communications networks amid elevated cyber risks.

Enterprise procurement teams should confirm that essential SaaS and IaaS providers maintain adequate infrastructure outside affected areas.

Organizations should prioritize platforms that improve remote operations, supply chain visibility, automation, and customer communication. Technology buyers should review semiconductor and electronics sourcing strategies and consider buffer inventory for critical components exposed to regional disruption.

AI in Genomics Market Segmentation and Share

By component, software accounted for approximately 42% of the market during the historical period. Its leadership reflects demand for genomic sequencing analysis, variant interpretation, predictive modeling, and scalable AI platforms. Continued innovation in cloud-based analytics and machine learning is expected to reinforce the segment's position.

By application, drug discovery and development represented approximately 34% of the historical market. AI integration is supporting target identification, candidate prioritization, biological analysis, and pipeline optimization. Other major applications include precision medicine, diagnostics, and related clinical and research uses.

The market is also segmented by functionality into genome sequencing, gene editing, clinical workflows, and other functions. Key end users include pharmaceutical and biotech companies, healthcare providers, and research and academic institutes.

Regional Market Outlook

North America held more than 38% of the global AI in genomics market during the historical period. The region benefits from established biotechnology infrastructure, substantial R&D investment, early adoption of AI technologies, leading genomics companies, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Europe remains an important center for genomics research and precision medicine investment. Asia Pacific is expected to record rapid growth as healthcare infrastructure expands and public and private organizations increase support for genomic research. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa also present longer-term opportunities as digital health capabilities and research capacity develop.

Competitive Landscape

Leading participants include IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, and Deep Genomics. IBM applies cloud analytics, bioinformatics tools, and AI capabilities to genomic research and clinical decision-making. Microsoft provides scalable genomic data storage, processing, and machine learning through Azure. NVIDIA Corporation supplies accelerated computing infrastructure and AI frameworks for sequencing, variant analysis, and drug discovery. Deep Genomics uses deep learning to analyze genetic mutations, RNA biology, and therapeutic targets, particularly for rare and genetic diseases.

Other key market participants include Data4Cure, Inc., Freenome Holdings, Inc., SOPHiA GENETICS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., and BenevolentAI. The report assesses patent activity, clinical trials, funding, investments, partnerships, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives shaping competition across the global AI in genomics market.

Market Forecast Summary



Market size in 2025: USD 879.29 Million

Projected market size in 2035: USD 14.55 billion

Forecast CAGR for 2026-2035: 32.40%

Leading component: Software

Leading historical application: Drug Discovery and Development Largest historical regional market: North America

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Global AI in Genomics Market Overview

3.1 Global AI in Genomics Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Global AI in Genomics Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

4.1 Key Vendors

4.2 Prospective Leaders

4.3 Niche Leaders

4.4 Disruptors

5 Global AI in Genomics Market Landscape*

5.1 Global AI in Genomics Market: Developers Landscape

5.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

5.1.3 Analysis by Region

5.2 Global AI in Genomics Market: Product Landscape

5.2.1 Analysis by Component

5.2.2 Analysis by Application

6 Global AI in Genomics Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.2.1 Strengths

6.2.2 Weaknesses

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.4 Threats

6.3 PESTEL Analysis

6.3.1 Political

6.3.2 Economic

6.3.3 Social

6.3.4 Technological

6.3.5 Legal

6.3.6 Environment

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.5 Degree of Rivalry

6.5 Key Demand Indicators

6.6 Key Price Indicators

6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

7 Global AI in Genomics Market Segmentation (2019-2035)

7.1 Market by Component

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Software

7.1.3 Services

7.2 Market by Functionality

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Genome Sequencing

7.2.3 Gene Editing

7.2.4 Clinical Workflows

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Market by Application

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Drug Discovery & Development

7.3.3 Precision Medicine

7.3.4 Diagnostics

7.3.5 Other Applications

7.4 Market by End User

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

7.4.3 Healthcare Providers

7.4.4 Research and Academic Institutes

7.4.5 Others

7.5 Market by Region

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 North America

7.5.3 Europe

7.5.4 Asia Pacific

7.5.5 Latin America

7.5.6 Middle East and Africa

8 Regional AI in Genomics Market Analysis (2019-2035)

8.1 Regional Segmentation Framework

8.1.1 Analysis by Component

8.1.2 Analysis by Functionality

8.1.3 Analysis by Application

8.1.4 Analysis by End User

8.1.5 Analysis by Country

8.2 North America

8.2.1 United States of America

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 United Kingdom

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Others

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 ASEAN

8.4.5 Australia

8.4.6 Others

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Argentina

8.5.3 Mexico

8.5.4 Others

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 United Arab Emirates

8.6.3 Nigeria

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Others

9 Patent Analysis

9.1 Analysis by Type of Patent

9.2 Analysis by Publication Year

9.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

9.4 Analysis by Patent Age

9.5 Analysis by CPC

9.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

10 Clinical Trials Analysis

10.1 Analysis by Trial Registration Year

10.2 Analysis by Trial Status

10.3 Analysis by Trial Phase

10.4 Analysis by Therapeutic Area

10.5 Analysis by Geography

11 Grants Analysis

11.1 Analysis by Year

11.2 Analysis by Amount Awarded

11.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

11.4 Analysis by Grant Application

11.5 Analysis by Funding Institute

11.6 Analysis by NIH Departments

11.7 Analysis by Recipient Organization

12 Funding and Investment Analysis

12.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

12.2 Analysis by Drug Class of Funding

12.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

12.4 Analysis by Leading Players

12.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

12.6 Analysis by Geography

13 Strategic Initiatives

13.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

13.2 Analysis by Drug Class of Partnership

13.3 Analysis by Leading Players

13.4 Analysis by Geography

14 Supplier Landscape

14.1 Market Share Analysis by Region - Top 5 Companies

14.1.1 Global

14.1.2 North America

14.1.3 Europe

14.1.4 Asia Pacific

14.1.5 Others

14.2 Company Assessment Framework

14.2.1 Financial Analysis

14.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

14.2.4 Company News and Development

14.2.5 Certifications

14.3 Company Profiles

14.3.1 IBM

14.3.2 Microsoft

14.3.3 NVIDIA Corporation

14.3.4 DEEP GENOMICS

14.3.5 Data4Cure, Inc.

14.3.6 Freenome Holdings, Inc.

14.3.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.3.8 Illumina, Inc.

14.3.9 SOPHiA GENETICS

14.3.10 BenevolentAI

15 Global AI in Genomics Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

15.1 Overview

15.2 Potential Distributors

15.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment

16 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

Companies Featured



IBM

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation Deep Genomics

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