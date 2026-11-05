Poland Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size, Share, Growth And Forecast, 2026-2035 E-Commerce, Automation And China-EU Trade Drive USD 10.9 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) E-commerce fulfilment, last-mile delivery, automation and cold chain logistics offer growth opportunities, while Poland's transit hub position and consolidation support scale.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Poland Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Polish Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market reached USD 8.3 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3.5% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 10.9 Billion by 2035, according to the report. Market expansion is supported by Poland's strategic position in European freight transportation, sustained e-commerce growth, foreign direct investment in warehouse infrastructure, industry consolidation, and increasing automation across distribution centres.

Poland serves as a major European logistics hub, handling approximately 88.6% of China-EU rail TEU flows. Its location between Western Europe and key eastern trade routes strengthens demand for road and rail freight services. The country also has more than 30 million m of modern warehouse space, supported by continued investment from logistics providers, manufacturers, developers, and multinational retailers.

Transportation services generated approximately 73% of Poland 3PL market revenue in 2025. This dominant share reflects the country's central role as a road freight transit market and China-EU rail corridor gateway. While transportation remains the largest service category, higher-value segments such as e-commerce fulfilment, cold chain logistics, pharmaceutical distribution, returns management, and digital brokerage are expected to record stronger growth.

E-commerce is the fastest-growing end-user industry in the Poland 3PL market and is forecast to expand at approximately 8% CAGR through 2035. Online retail sales in Poland are increasing by around 8% annually and are expected to reach PLN 192 billion by 2028. E-commerce shipments already represent an estimated 50-55% of Polish parcel volumes, creating substantial demand for fulfilment centre management, multi-channel order processing, last-mile delivery, and reverse logistics.

Major platforms and retailers, including Allegro, Amazon, and Zalando, continue to influence logistics investment and capacity requirements. InPost's parcel locker network, the most extensive in Europe, highlights the growing importance of technology-enabled delivery models. Parcel lockers, automated sorting systems, warehouse robotics, and digital freight platforms are helping logistics operators address infrastructure constraints, rising wage inflation, and structural driver shortages.

Regional demand is led by Masovia, including Warsaw, which holds the largest share of the Poland 3PL market due to its population density, commercial activity, and established distribution infrastructure. Silesia and Poznan are among the fastest-growing logistics markets, supported by manufacturing clusters, access to international transport corridors, and FDI-driven warehouse development. These locations are increasingly important for automotive, electronics, consumer goods, and cross-border e-commerce operations.

The report also identifies consolidation as a significant competitive trend. The DSV-DB Schenker merger is reshaping the market by creating a provider with substantial scale and integrated transportation capabilities. GEODIS's acquisition of PEKAES similarly demonstrates how international logistics groups are expanding national coverage by acquiring established local networks. Consolidation is expected to intensify as larger operators pursue cost efficiencies, technology investment, and broader service portfolios while smaller providers face pressure from labour costs and tighter margins.

Outsourcing is another important growth catalyst. Polish SMEs and multinational companies are increasingly transferring logistics functions to specialised 3PL providers rather than expanding in-house operations. This shift enables businesses to access advanced fulfilment systems, scalable warehouse capacity, transportation networks, and sector-specific logistics expertise.

Key market figures:



Market value in 2025: USD 8.3 Billion

Projected market value in 2035: USD 10.9 Billion

Forecast CAGR from 2026-2035: approximately 3.5%

Transportation share of 2025 revenue: approximately 73% Fastest-growing segment: E-commerce 3PL at approximately 8% CAGR through 2035

Poland's established freight network, expanding warehouse capacity, strong manufacturing base, and rapidly developing digital retail sector provide a stable foundation for long-term 3PL market growth. Although the mature transportation segment will keep overall expansion moderate, investment in automation, specialised logistics services, and e-commerce fulfilment is expected to create attractive opportunities through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

Poland Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

Europe Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025)

Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Poland Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Poland Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market by Service Type



Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033)



Transportation



Warehousing



Value-Added Services



Freight Forwarding Others

Poland Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market by End-Use Industry



Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033)



E-Commerce



Automotive



Retail



Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Others

Poland Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market by Mode of Transportation



Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033)



Roadways



Railways



Airways



Seaways Others

Poland Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market by Region



Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033)



Masovia



Silesia Others

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Poland Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements

Certifications

Companies Covered



DB Schenker (Germany)



Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland)



Geodis (France)



DSV (Denmark)



DHL Supply Chain (Germany)



Prologis (United States)



Agile Logistics (Poland)



Seko Logistics (United Kingdom)



BM Logistics (Poland) Others

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

Companies Featured



DB Schenker (Germany)

Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland)

Geodis (France)

DSV (Denmark)

DHL Supply Chain (Germany)

Prologis (United States)

Agile Logistics (Poland)

Seko Logistics (United Kingdom) BM Logistics (Poland)

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