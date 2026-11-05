Highland Copper Announces Grant Of Stock Options, Restricted Share Units And Deferred Share Units
About Highland Copper Company
Highland Copper Company Inc. is focused on developing the Copperwood Project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the Copperwood deposit and providing space for infrastructure at Copperwood as required. The Company has 738,188,122 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol“HI” and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol“HDRSF”.
More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at and on SEDAR+ at .
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information or media requests, please contact:
Barry O'Shea, CEO
Email: ...
Phone: +1-450-677-2455
Website:
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