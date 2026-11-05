Global Dental Crown Remover Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2033 Crown Replacements And Dental Tourism Propel Market To $99.3 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on crown replacements, aesthetic dentistry and dental tourism with segment-level insights, competitive analysis and actionable revenue strategies

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dental Crown Remover Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental crown remover market was valued at USD 73.2 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 75.5 million in 2026 to USD 99.3 million by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.0% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the industry in 2025, accounting for 35.4% of global revenue.

Market growth is primarily supported by the rising number of dental crown restoration and replacement procedures worldwide. Crowns are frequently used to treat tooth decay, fractures, structural weakness, and cosmetic concerns. Although designed for long-term use, crowns typically last between 5 and 15 years, depending on the restorative material, oral hygiene, chewing habits, and the patient's overall dental health.

Normal wear and mechanical stress can cause crowns to loosen, fracture, or become damaged. Marginal leakage, secondary decay, gum recession, and improper fit may also require an existing restoration to be removed. These clinical factors are increasing demand for instruments that enable efficient crown removal while helping dental professionals preserve the underlying tooth structure.

The growing adoption of aesthetic dentistry is creating additional opportunities for dental crown remover manufacturers. Patients are increasingly replacing older metal restorations with ceramic or zirconia crowns that provide enhanced appearance and functionality. This shift is contributing to higher crown replacement volumes across dental clinics and hospitals.

Expansion of cost-effective dental care and the rising popularity of dental tourism are also influencing market demand. International patients traveling for restorative dentistry, implant-supported crowns, and full-mouth rehabilitation may require existing or damaged crowns to be removed before new restorations are placed. Countries such as India continue to attract patients seeking comparatively affordable dental procedures, supporting investment in safe, quick, and minimally invasive crown removal instruments.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis, along with industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The dental crown remover market is segmented by product type, end user, and region.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Crown removers

Manual crown removers

Automatic crown removers

Pneumatic crown removers

Electromechanical crown removers Consumables

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Dental clinics Hospitals

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Thailand, Australia, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed dental crown remover market analysis across major product, end-user, and geographic segments

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and investment planning

Evaluation of growth opportunities, industry trends, and emerging demand drivers

Competitive landscape insights covering key companies, market presence, and strategic positioning

Analysis of product innovation and developments influencing future purchasing decisions Actionable recommendations designed to identify revenue opportunities and support effective decision-making

The report equips dental device manufacturers, suppliers, healthcare providers, investors, and other stakeholders with market intelligence for strategic planning. Its assessment of restorative dentistry trends, regional performance, competitive activity, and technology adoption provides a comprehensive view of the factors shaping the global dental crown remover market through 2033.

Companies Featured



Komet Dental

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

Brasseler USA

Medesy Srl

Helmut Zepf Medizintechnik GmbH

Waldent

Carl Martin GmbH

Nordent Manufacturing Inc.

J&J Instruments, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Aesculap Inc.)

Institut Straumann AG (Anthogyr)

Kentzler-Kaschner Dental

GDC Dental WAM

For more information about this report visit

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