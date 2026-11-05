Don't Miss The Puppy Love! AKC Meet The Breeds Returns To New York City In January

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beat the winter blues and get your tickets NOW for New York City's AKC® Meet the Breeds®, presented by Purina Pro Plan! The popular event returns to New York City's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Saturday, January 23, and Sunday, January 24, 2027.

Join us for a tail-wagging, two-day educational event where you'll have the rare opportunity to meet, play with, and learn about more than 100 different dog breeds! Whether you're a lifelong dog lover or just starting your search for the perfect puppy, this interactive experience offers something for everyone.

“We are thrilled to welcome dog lovers across the tri-state area back to AKC Meet the Breeds for another dog-filled weekend at New York City's iconic Jacob Javits Center,” said Gina M. DiNardo, AKC President and CEO.“This ever-growing event brings together dog experts who generously donate their time to share their knowledge and passion for dogs, breeds, and responsible pet ownership, giving attendees a truly exceptional experience.”

Chat with breed experts, explore responsible pet ownership, and discover which breeds best match your lifestyle. It's the perfect outing for families, future dog owners, and canine enthusiasts of all ages. Don't miss this chance for some furry fun with the whole family!



Attendees can:



Meet and play with over 1,000 different dogs and puppies in booths that depict each breed's country of origin, historical purpose/function.

Discover new breeds and talk to breed experts to determine what dog would fit best into their lifestyle.

Learn about responsible pet ownership.

See exciting and entertaining demonstrations that highlight the athleticism and work ethic of dogs, including, but not limited to, agility, search and rescue, disc dogs and more. Engage in fun activities in the kid's zone such as testing your agility skills in our interactive fun zone. Attendees can also participate in games and photo opportunities with the whole family.



The event is open to the public and perfect for the whole family. Admission for Saturday is $50 for adults and $20 for children, and Sunday is $50 for adults and $5 for children with an adult admission. Upgraded VIP admission is available. Tickets are on sale now!

Discover the World of Dogs with the American Kennel Club®! For more information and to buy tickets, visit our website here.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 28,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit .

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub

Contact: Jessica D'Amato

Phone: 212-696-8346

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