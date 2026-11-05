Mobile Beacon Now Accepting Applications For Connect For Success Connectivity Grants For Schools, With Two Years Of Unlimited Service In Every Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grants include choice of STEM-compatible laptops, Chromebooks, hotspots, and SIM cards for classrooms and schools, in more communities than ever

Lincoln, RI, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Beacon, a leading nonprofit provider of connectivity to mission-driven organizations, has launched its Connect for Success Fall/Winter Connectivity Grants for individual classrooms and schools. Applications are open until December 31, 2026.



This year, teachers and school administrators can apply for one of four grant options, with grants awarded in each category:



STEM laptop grants: 25 laptops with mobile hotspots

Chromebook grants: 25 Chromebooks with mobile hotspots

Mobile hotspot grants: 10 mobile hotspots each, supporting up to 10 devices simultaneously SIM/eSIM grants: 10 SIM cards each, to upgrade existing devices

Grantees will also receive two years of Mobile Beacon's BeaconANYWHERETM mobile service with unlimited data.

“Education is where our story began, and giving is the mission here,” said Katherine Primeau, founder and executive director of Mobile Beacon.“We have spent more than fifteen years putting affordable, unlimited connectivity in the hands of teachers, students, schools, and their communities. Connect for Success is one step in achieving our vision of a future where connectivity is a right, not a privilege, and no one's potential is limited by lack of access.”

Connect for Success is an initiative of Mobile Beacon, a nonprofit organization founded by North American Catholic Educational Programming Foundation, Inc (NACEPF), the largest Educational Broadband Service licensee in the United States.

Any teacher or school administrator living in areas covered by NACEPF spectrum can apply for a Connect for Success grant. Recent expansion of NACEPF spectrum into 80 additional markets extends the national reach of Connect for Success grants to more than 130 nationwide. Schools can verify their eligibility by zip code on the Connect for Success page: mobilebeacon.org/connect-for-success-2026/

Past recipients have used Connect for Success grants for home-use hotspot lending programs, mobile learning labs, and teacher training. Applications should detail how the school will reach students and gauge the program's impact.

“Two years of service gives a school room to do this properly,” Chris Watson, Mobile Beacon's head of marketing and communications, said.“Teachers have time to put the program together, and students have time to make connectivity part of their learning. We would love to see your plan and help you and your students succeed.”

Mobile Beacon will evaluate Connect for Success applications in January and notify all applicants in early February 2027. Schools not in served areas can apply for the Wi-Fly Fall/Winter Grant Program, which is now open nationwide to schools and other mission-driven organizations.



How to apply: mobilebeacon.org/connect-for-success-2026/

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About Mobile Beacon

Mobile Beacon (mobilebeacon.org), a registered nonprofit organization, delivers affordable, premium connectivity that enables mission-driven organizations to bring education, technology, and opportunity to the people they serve. Through its donation programs and low-cost service plans, Mobile Beacon supports organizations working to close the digital divide.

About NACEPF

North American Catholic Educational Programming Foundation, Inc. (NACEPF) is a Rhode Island-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest Educational Broadband Service (EBS) licensee in the United States. NACEPF's broadband service, religious and educational programming, and advocacy efforts support education at every level. NACEPF's worldwide philanthropic efforts focus on providing access to the resources essential to human development and well-being. This includes access to healthy food, clean water, safe housing, education, healthcare, and faith-based services. To learn more, visit .



The Mobile Beacon logo and BeaconANYWHERE are trademarks of Educational Broadband Service Agency LLC. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

CONTACT: Chris Watson Mobile Beacon 401-570-0005 x139...