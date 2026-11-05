Regen Biopharma, Inc. Provides Shareholder Update On Company's Activities And Direction
About Regen BioPharma, Inc.
Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (OTC ID: RGBP) and (OTC ID: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at .
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CONTACT INFORMATION:
Regen BioPharma Inc.
David R. Koos, Ph.D.
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
+1-619-722-5505 Phone
Email: ... or
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X (formerly twitter): https: //x.com/TheRegenBio
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