Ddos Protection And Mitigation Market Surges To $13.01 Billion At A CAGR 13.5% By 2031 Report By Marketsandmarkets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market is projected to grow from USD 6.90 billion in 2026 to USD 13.01 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Increasing attack frequency, more sophisticated cyber threats, and growing reliance on internet-facing digital infrastructure are driving demand for advanced protection technologies.

Organizations are strengthening their defenses against volumetric, multi-vector, and application-layer distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The expansion of cloud services, APIs, and online platforms is further increasing the need for continuous service availability. As a result, enterprises are prioritizing scalable, automated, and cloud-based mitigation capabilities to protect distributed infrastructure and maintain operational continuity.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size (2026): USD 6.90 billion

Projected market size (2031): USD 13.01 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 13.5% (2026–2031)

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Years considered: 2020–2031 Key players: NETSCOUT, Akamai, Radware, Cloudflare, Fortinet, A10 Networks, F5, Thales (Imperva), Huawei, and AWS

Why This Market Matters

DDoS attacks can overwhelm networks, applications, and supporting infrastructure with malicious traffic, preventing legitimate users from accessing digital services and disrupting revenue generation, customer engagement, and business continuity. The increasing sophistication of attacks, including multi-vector and application-layer threats, is exposing the limitations of conventional traffic-filtering approaches and creating demand for coordinated protection across networks, applications, and cloud environments. For financial institutions, telecommunications operators, cloud providers, and digital platforms, service disruptions can lead to financial losses and reputational damage. Consequently, organizations are strengthening cybersecurity and operational resilience through automated detection, behavioral analytics, and cloud-based mitigation solutions to improve response efficiency and maintain the availability of distributed digital services.

Market Overview

The DDoS protection and mitigation market is growing as organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks targeting their digital infrastructure. Volumetric, application-layer, and multi-vector attacks are creating greater challenges for conventional security measures, increasing the need for advanced detection and mitigation capabilities. Growing reliance on cloud computing, APIs, and internet-facing applications is further expanding the attack surface across data centers, cloud environments, and interconnected digital platforms. Consequently, organizations are adopting scalable, cloud-based protection, automated mitigation, advanced analytics, and threat intelligence to identify malicious traffic, accelerate incident response, and maintain service availability. As digital ecosystems become more interconnected, integrating DDoS protection into broader cybersecurity and operational resilience strategies is becoming essential for minimizing service disruptions and protecting business continuity.

Analyst Perspective

The DDoS protection and mitigation market is gaining importance as organizations prioritize digital service availability and operational resilience. Growing reliance on cloud applications, APIs, and connected infrastructure is increasing demand for advanced protection technologies. Botnet detection, automated mitigation, and behavioral analytics are emerging as key capabilities for addressing sophisticated attacks. Strong demand from BFSI and North America's established cybersecurity ecosystem is expected to support market growth.

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Segment Analysis

Botnet Detection and Management Systems to Register the Highest CAGR

The botnet detection and management systems segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the DDoS protection and mitigation market from 2026 to 2031, driven by the growing use of compromised IoT devices, routers, and servers to launch coordinated attacks. The increasing availability of DDoS-for-hire services is further expanding the threat landscape, creating demand for advanced solutions that combine behavioral analytics, machine learning, threat intelligence, and automated mitigation. As cloud applications, APIs, and connected devices expand the attack surface, enterprises, telecommunications operators, and cloud providers are prioritizing botnet detection capabilities to improve threat identification, reduce false positives, and strengthen their DDoS defense strategies.

BFSI to Account for the Largest Market Share in 2026

The BFSI segment is expected to account for the largest share of the DDoS protection and mitigation market in 2026, driven by the sector's reliance on uninterrupted digital banking, payment gateways, APIs, trading platforms, and mobile applications. The growing adoption of digital banking, mobile payments, and open banking is expanding the attack surface and increasing exposure to service disruptions that can cause financial and reputational losses. Consequently, financial institutions are investing in network traffic analyzers, cloud-based scrubbing, application-layer protection, and automated mitigation to maintain service availability. Stringent security requirements, operational resilience priorities, and established cybersecurity budgets further support demand for advanced DDoS protection solutions and managed services.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the DDoS protection and mitigation market in 2031, driven by extensive digital infrastructure, high cloud adoption, and the presence of leading cybersecurity vendors. NETSCOUT recorded more than 1 million DDoS attacks in the US during both the first and second halves of 2025, highlighting the persistent threat to internet-facing services. The growing adoption of cloud computing, APIs, and digital platforms is increasing demand for advanced protection solutions among enterprises, financial institutions, telecommunications operators, and government organizations. The presence of key players such as Akamai, Cloudflare, NETSCOUT, Radware, F5, and Fortinet, combined with business continuity priorities and regulatory requirements, is expected to reinforce the region's market leadership.

Key Industry Trends



Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based DDoS Protection

Increasing Use of AI and Behavioral Analytics

Expansion of Botnet-Driven Attacks Greater Emphasis on Application and API Security

Competitive Landscape

The Top Companies in DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market include NETSCOUT (US), Akamai (US), Radware (Israel), Huawei (China), Fortinet (US), Thales (Imperva) (France), F5 (US), Cloudflare (US), BT (UK), and A10 Networks (US).

Vendors are focusing on advanced detection, automated response, cloud-based mitigation, and the ability to protect distributed infrastructure. Capabilities such as behavioral analytics, threat intelligence, and botnet detection are particularly relevant as attackers use more coordinated and sophisticated techniques.

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