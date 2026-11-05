Beady AI Adds Document-Free KYC Automation To Its Risk Intelligence Platform

NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beady AI has added KYC automation to its risk intelligence platform. Companies can now screen new customers and counterparties against sanctions lists, PEP databases, adverse media and company ownership records in a few minutes, and they don't have to ask anyone for an ID document to do it.Beady is built by We Good Solutions Limited, an engineering firm with offices in Hong Kong. The new service targets the part of Know Your Customer work that usually takes up the most analyst time: finding out whether a customer is sanctioned, politically exposed, tied to financial crime or sitting behind a shell company.At most firms that work is still done by hand. An analyst types a name into one database, then another, reads through the results and copies anything relevant into a file. Screening databases help, but they match on names and return everything that looks close, so a common surname can produce dozens of hits that someone then has to rule out. In most cases a customer is also checked only once, at onboarding. If they are sanctioned or charged six months later, nobody finds out until the next periodic review.How it worksWith Beady's KYC automation, a user enters a name and the system runs it against OFAC, EU, UN and UK HMT sanctions lists, PEP databases, international most-wanted and criminal registries, law-enforcement watchlists, more than 100,000 news sources in multiple languages, and corporate registries covering over 200 million companies and officers. Everything comes from public data.The AI then sorts through the results. It looks at identifiers, ownership links and how reliable each source is, and drops hits that belong to someone else with the same name. Beady says this removes up to 95% of false positives before an analyst sees anything. What's left goes into one profile, ranked by severity, with a link back to the original record for each finding so the reviewer can check it themselves. The profile also shows the person's directorships, shareholdings and past company ties, which is often where a risky connection turns up.“Proving someone exists is the easy part,” said a Beady AI spokesperson.“What compliance teams really need to know is whether this person is sanctioned, politically exposed, connected to fraud or hiding behind a company. And they need to know if any of that changes once the customer is already on the books.”Monitoring after onboardingCustomers can be screened once before a decision or put on ongoing monitoring. Monitored names are rechecked every day against sources that are also refreshed daily, so a new sanction, charge or negative news story shows up within hours. Beady also watches public social media, since arrests and accusations often appear there days before the press picks them up, and it looks for fake accounts and impersonation attempts used to get through onboarding. Daily summaries can be sent to Telegram, and findings can be saved into reports and shared with colleagues or auditors.Who it's forThe service is aimed at fintech and crypto companies, venture and investment funds, banks and other financial institutions, law firms, HR teams, large corporates and businesses in regulated sectors such as iGaming, insurance and healthcare. Pricing depends on how many entities a company monitors, monitoring is included, and names can be swapped in and out at any time. According to the company, new customers can be up and running the same day, and there is a two-week free trial.

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Beady AI Adds Document-Free KYC Automation to Its Risk Intelligence Platform News Provided By Beady AI November 05, 2026, 14:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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