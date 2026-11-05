Greene Tweed Honored At Korea's Foreign Company Day For Contributions To Regional Semiconductor Growth

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The award recognizes the company's role in advancing Korea's semiconductor market and continued investment in regional manufacturing

CHEONGJU, SOUTH KOREA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Greene Tweed, a global leader in advanced materials and high-performance sealing solutions, has been named a recipient of the Minister of Trade, Industry & Resources Award as a foreign-investment company, as part of the Korea Foreign Company Association's 2026 Foreign Company Day. The honor recognizes Greene Tweed's contribution to the growth of Korea's semiconductor market, and its continued commitment to investing in the region, expanding its capabilities, and supporting customers with high-performance solutions.Foreign Company Day is hosted annually by the Korea Foreign Company Association (FORCA) with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources to recognize contributions to foreign investment and Korea's economic development. Greene Tweed CEO Magen Buterbaugh received the honor on behalf of the company at the ceremony in Seoul on November 3, 2026.The recognition comes as Greene Tweed continues to build its presence in South Korea as part of its long-term global strategy to serve one of the world's most advanced semiconductor markets. Greene Tweed's manufacturing facility in Ochang, Korea, recently expanded its Chemrazcleanroom manufacturing dedicated to semiconductor processing and added significant equipment capacity. These investments increase production capacity for high-performance solutions used in demanding semiconductor applications.“Greene Tweed is honored to receive this recognition, which reflects our long-term commitment to Korea's semiconductor industry and the strong partnerships we have built across the region,” said Magen Buterbaugh, President and CEO of Greene Tweed.“Korea is one of the world's most important semiconductor manufacturing markets, and our investment in the region underscores our confidence in its growth, and commitment to delivering the advanced materials, engineering expertise, and manufacturing capabilities customers need for increasingly demanding applications.”“This award is an important milestone for Greene Tweed in Korea and affirms the role the organization plays in enabling semiconductor innovation,” said JT Kim, Greene Tweed Manufacturing Site Operations Leader, Korea.“We are expanding capacity, technology, and local capabilities to ensure customers have access to the materials and solutions for the next generation of semiconductor manufacturing.”In addition to accepting the honor, Buterbaugh met with government and industry leaders, including officials from Chungcheongbuk-do Province, to discuss their shared intent to strengthen cooperation and support the company's continued growth in Korea.About Greene TweedGreene Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastics, composites, seals, and engineered components that outperform and outlast in the world's harshest environments. For 160 years, we have served clients in semiconductor, oil and gas, aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical processing, and other industries where failure is not an option. Greene Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide. For additional information, call +1.215.256.9521, or visit our website at .

Sofia Doss

Greene Tweed

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Greene Tweed Honored at Korea's Foreign Company Day for Contributions to Regional Semiconductor Growth News Provided By BCM Public Relations November 05, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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