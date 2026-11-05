Vanessa Hudgens And Oliver Trevena Host Star-Studded Celebration For Caliwater's Nationwide Launch At Pura Vida Miami

Caliwater is a functional hydration beverage brand co-founded by Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena Host Star-Studded Celebration for Caliwater 's Nationwide Launch at Pura Vida MiamiBrooklyn Beckham, Gregg Sulkin, Hannah Stocking, Love Island cast members and leading influencers celebrate the brand's national expansion at Pura Vida Miami's new West Hollywood location.Caliwater, the cactus water brand co-founded by Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena, celebrated its nationwide launch at Pura Vida Miami with an exclusive event at the lifestyle café brand's new West Hollywood location on Monday, November 2.Hosted by Hudgens and Trevena, the celebration brought together celebrities, models, influencers and tastemakers, including Brooklyn Beckham, Gregg Sulkin, Hannah Stocking and cast members from Love Island.The partnership brings two of Caliwater's signature flavors, Watermelon and Wild Prickly Pear, to Pura Vida Miami locations nationwide, expanding the brand's presence in premium café, hospitality and wellness settings. Pura Vida Miami operates more than 50 locations across seven states and Washington, D.C.“We've always believed Caliwater has an opportunity to bring something different to the hydration category, and partnerships like this help us introduce the brand to more people in their everyday lives,” said Oliver Trevena, Co-Founder of Caliwater.“Pura Vida has built an incredible community around its food, beverage and lifestyle experience, making it a natural partner for us. We're excited to bring Caliwater to their guests nationwide and continue building the brand through partnerships that share our vision.”Guests enjoyed Caliwater refreshments alongside Pura Vida Miami's signature offerings, celebrating two lifestyle-driven brands with a shared focus on quality, hospitality and community.The collaboration marks another milestone in Caliwater's national expansion, building on the brand's growing retail distribution, hospitality partnerships and culturally driven collaborations that connect Caliwater with consumers beyond the traditional beverage aisle.ABOUT CALIWATERCaliwater is a functional hydration beverage brand co-founded by Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena. Made from sustainably sourced prickly pear cactus water, Caliwater delivers antioxidants, vitamins and five naturally occurring electrolytes in a light, refreshing drink. The brand is plant-based, vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, kosher and gluten-free, with no artificial sweeteners or additives.Caliwater's flavor lineup includes Wild Prickly Pear, Watermelon, Blood Orange, created in partnership with Demi Lovato; Dragon Fruit, created in partnership with Benson Boone; Pineapple; and Ginger + Lime, with kid-friendly pouches available in select flavors. Sustainability is central to the brand, as prickly pear cactus requires up to 80% less water than traditional crops.For more information, visit drinkcaliwater.ABOUT PURA VIDA MIAMIFounded in 2012 by husband-and-wife team Omer and Jennifer Horev, Pura Vida Miami is an all-day café and lifestyle brand with a growing national footprint. With more than 50 locations across Florida, New York, California, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., the brand has evolved from a single Miami Beach café into a multi-state concept rooted in quality, hospitality and community.Known for its vibrant menu, Pura Vida offers a thoughtfully curated selection of avocado toasts, pasture-raised egg dishes, chef-driven salads, high-protein plates, wraps, bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí bowls and fresh-baked goods, all made with high-quality ingredients and thoughtful preparation.Beyond the menu, Pura Vida is designed to be a welcoming third space, a place that exists between home and work where guests can connect, recharge, gather or simply enjoy a moment for themselves. Inspired by Miami's coastal lifestyle, each café features a bright, airy atmosphere that encourages people to linger and fosters a sense of belonging throughout the day. By combining warm hospitality, purposeful design and a distinctive café experience, Pura Vida has become more than a place to eat. It is a lifestyle destination where people come together from morning to evening.

Erinn Lynch

Blaze PR

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena Host Star-Studded Celebration for Caliwater's Nationwide Launch at Pura Vida Miami News Provided By Blaze PR November 05, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Movie Industry, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.