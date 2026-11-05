Petrucci Family FDN Announces Teaching Artist Residency Connecting African American Art History With Paterson Schools

Lavett Ballard, Adoration, 2019. Mixed media collage on birch wood panel. Courtesy of the Petrucci Family Foundation Collection of African American Art.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Developed by a private art collection committed to public education, the initiative will bring contemporary artists into classrooms and culminate in a student exhibition at the Morris Museum in spring 2027.The Petrucci Family Foundation Collection of African American Art (PFF) is pleased to announce a new teaching artist residency that will bring professional artists into middle and high school classrooms throughout Paterson, New Jersey. Developed in collaboration with the Morris Museum and Paterson Public Schools, and supported by a $40,000 discretionary grant made by a Trustee of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the initiative seeks to deepen students' engagement with African American art history through hands-on artmaking, critical analysis, cultural storytelling, and creative expression.The residency expands PFF's mission to make African American art accessible to diverse audiences. Since it began collecting work by Black artists in 2012, the Foundation has sought to advance the understanding of American history through African American art, partnering with museums, universities, and cultural institutions to present exhibitions and educational programs nationwide. The Paterson residency extends this work beyond traditional exhibition spaces, bringing the collection's educational mission directly into public school classrooms.Building upon PFF's African American Art History Curriculum, the residency emphasizes art as a vehicle for storytelling, cultural expression, and identity, encouraging students to consider how artists have documented, challenged, and reimagined the world around them.Beginning in January 2027, the program is expected to engage six schools across the Paterson Public School District through a series of four-week teaching artist residencies. Participating artists will collaborate with classroom educators to develop lessons that integrate visual arts, history, social studies, and literature. Through artist-led demonstrations, workshops, group discussions, and critical reflection, students will develop technical skills and visual literacy while exploring the historical and cultural contexts that inform artistic expression.A defining feature of the residency is its emphasis on connecting students directly with practicing artists. Through these interactions, students will gain insight into the creative process, encounter new approaches to interpreting art, and discover opportunities for artistic expression beyond the classroom. The program also aims to strengthen critical thinking, communication, and creative problem-solving skills while fostering a deeper appreciation for African American artists' contributions to American art and culture.“We are pleased to bring this opportunity to our students through our partnership with the Petrucci Family Foundation and the Morris Museum,” said Dr. Laurie W. Newell, Superintendent of Paterson Public Schools.“Art gives students another way to learn about history, understand different perspectives, and express their own ideas. Having the opportunity to learn directly from professional artists will make this experience especially meaningful. We look forward to seeing our students explore their creativity and share their work with the community.”The residency will culminate in a public exhibition at the Morris Museum in spring 2027, featuring student artwork presented alongside works from the Petrucci Family Foundation Collection. By placing students' creative responses in conversation with works by established artists, the exhibition will celebrate young artistic voices and invite audiences to consider the continuing relevance of African American art history across generations.The Morris Museum has been a convener of arts education initiatives and a collaborator across the arts, and now extends that role as the bridge between Paterson Schools and the Petrucci Foundation.“With this novel collaboration, the Morris Museum once again is able to spotlight the work of trusted partners in this innovative and dynamic work,” said Thomas J. Loughman, the museum's President and CEO.“We are proud to further our commitment to bridging the distance between the public and inspirational arts initiatives by showcasing in special exhibitions the very best in arts teaching, learning, and mentorship.” This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to the arts, supporting creative development, and fostering meaningful connections between cultural institutions and the communities they serve.Additional information about participating artists, schools, and the culminating exhibition will be announced in the coming months.About the Petrucci Family Foundation Collection of African American ArtFounded in 2006, the Petrucci Family Foundation supports education and creates opportunities for Americans at every stage and station of life. In 2012, the Foundation began collecting works by Black artists, guided by the belief that African American history is essential to a complete understanding of American history.Committed to making a private art collection publicly accessible, PFF advances the appreciation and understanding of African American art through exhibitions, institutional loans, scholarship, publications, and educational programming. Working in partnership with museums, universities, and community organizations, the Foundation seeks to broaden access to the contributions of Black artists while inspiring new generations of storytelling and cultural literacy.About the Morris MuseumThe Morris Museum thrives as the region's premier engine of curiosity and wonderment. Founded in 1913 and located on 8 acres in Morris Township, New Jersey, since the mid-1960s- the museum draws visitors across the region to its dynamic and acclaimed art exhibitions program and performing arts events. Its 45,000+ object collection of art and material culture from around the world joins the art of our time in displays throughout the Museum's purpose-built spaces and within the historic Twin Oaks mansion, designed by McKim, Mead & White. The Morris Museum: from everywhere, for everyone.

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Morris Museum

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Petrucci Family FDN Announces Teaching Artist Residency Connecting African American Art History with Paterson Schools News Provided By Morris Museum November 05, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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