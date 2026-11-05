Strategic Criminal Defence Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award For Criminal Defence In Southern Alberta

- Michael Oykhman, founder and senior criminal defence lawyerCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Strategic Criminal Defence has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Criminal Defence category for Southern Alberta. The recognition honours a Calgary-founded law firm that has spent nearly two decades representing people facing criminal charges while building its practice around strategic, collaborative and client-focused advocacy.Strategic Criminal Defence traces its beginnings to 2007, when criminal defence lawyers Michael Oykhman and Ian Savage began working together in Calgary. Since then, the practice has expanded considerably, with its lawyers representing more than 10,000 defendants across Calgary and surrounding communities and developing more than 75 years of combined criminal defence experience.“Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is a meaningful recognition for our entire team,” said Michael Oykhman, founder and senior criminal defence lawyer at Strategic Criminal Defence.“Being charged with a criminal offence can create enormous uncertainty about your freedom, career, reputation and future. Our role is to understand the individual circumstances of each case, explain the options clearly and develop a strategy that gives our client the strongest path forward. That strategy may involve negotiation, early resolution or trial, but it always begins with understanding what is at stake for the person we represent.”Oykhman has practised exclusively in criminal law since being called to the Alberta Bar in 2007. He has personally represented more than 2,500 clients and appeared at all levels of court in Alberta, including the Supreme Court of Canada. His practice has covered matters ranging from summary offences to complex indictable cases, major drug prosecutions, fraud and constitutional Charter challenges.That depth of experience is now shared across a substantial team of criminal defence lawyers. Strategic Criminal Defence represents clients facing charges involving impaired driving, assault, domestic violence, drug offences, sexual offences, fraud, firearms and other criminal matters. Its Calgary lawyers regularly appear before the Alberta Court of Justice, Court of King's Bench of Alberta and Court of Appeal of Alberta.The firm's approach begins well before a case reaches trial. Lawyers can become involved during a police investigation, assist with bail and release proceedings, examine disclosure and evidence, identify potential Charter issues and communicate with police and Crown prosecutors. Depending on the circumstances, the team may pursue withdrawal of charges, diversion, a peace bond or another resolution when doing so better serves the client's interests.When a case does proceed to trial, Strategic Criminal Defence draws on the collective experience of its lawyers and, where appropriate, a broader professional network that can include private investigators, forensic experts and other specialists. The firm emphasizes collaboration among its lawyers, allowing experience and resources to be shared when developing strategies for complex cases.Accessibility is another important part of the practice. Strategic Criminal Defence offers 24/7 availability for emergency legal assistance and free initial consultations, while flat-rate pricing is available to give clients greater clarity around legal costs. The firm also maintains an extensive online library explaining criminal charges, court procedures and legal rights for people seeking to better understand the justice system.From its Calgary beginnings, Strategic Criminal Defence has grown into a larger criminal law practice while maintaining its focus on the individual circumstances behind every file. The 2026 Consumer Choice Award recognizes a Southern Alberta legal team that combines extensive courtroom experience with an approach centred on strategy, collaboration and helping clients understand the legal process ahead.For more information, visit or their Consumer Choice Award profile.About Strategic Criminal DefenceStrategic Criminal Defence is a Calgary-founded criminal defence law firm representing clients throughout Southern Alberta and beyond. Its team has handled more than 10,000 criminal cases and brings more than 75 years of combined criminal defence experience to matters involving impaired driving, assault, domestic violence, drug offences, sexual offences, fraud, firearms charges and other criminal matters. The firm provides representation through investigations, bail proceedings, negotiations, trials and appeals.About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit to learn more.

Sumi Saleh

Consumer Choice Award

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Strategic Criminal Defence Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Criminal Defence in Southern Alberta News Provided By Consumer Choice Award November 05, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Human Rights, Law



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