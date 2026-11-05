Atlas Appliances Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award For Full-Service Appliance Sales In Southern Alberta

- Atlas Appliances teamCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Atlas Appliances has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Home Appliance Sales category for Southern Alberta. The recognition celebrates a family-owned Calgary business that has spent more than 35 years helping customers not only choose their appliances, but also keep them running long after they leave the showroom.For Atlas Appliances, being a local appliance retailer has always meant providing more than a product. The company operates as a full-service appliance destination, supporting customers through selection, delivery, installation, warranty service and repairs. Its straightforward philosophy,“We service what we sell,” has helped shape the business and the relationships it has built with Calgary homeowners over more than three decades.“Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is a tremendous honour for our family and our entire team,” said the Atlas Appliances team.“For more than 35 years, Calgary has supported our family business, and we have always believed our responsibility to customers continues after an appliance is purchased. Whether someone is choosing a new kitchen package, arranging an installation, calling us for a repair or looking for a part to fix something themselves, we want them to know there is a local team here to help.”Atlas Appliances carries kitchen and laundry appliances across a broad range of price points, styles and features, with brands including KitchenAid, Samsung, JennAir, Bosch, LG, GE, Thermador, Maytag and Whirlpool. Its product specialists help customers navigate those options and find appliances suited to their homes, needs and budgets.Where the relationship becomes particularly valuable is after the sale. Atlas operates as a factory-authorized service centre with professional appliance technicians providing repair services. Customers can coordinate delivery, installation, warranty support and repairs through the same local business where they purchased their appliances, rather than having to navigate several different providers.That same emphasis on keeping appliances working extends to customers who prefer to handle repairs themselves. Atlas maintains its own appliance parts department, open Monday through Saturday, where customers can find replacement parts and receive guidance for their repair projects. It is a practical extension of the company's full-service approach and one that helps customers consider repair before automatically replacing an appliance.After more than 35 years in Calgary, Atlas Appliances remains family-owned and operated. While appliance technology has changed considerably during that time, from increasingly connected kitchens to more advanced laundry systems, the company has continued to pair a large product selection with something much more traditional: local service and a team customers can return to when they need help.The 2026 Consumer Choice Award recognizes that enduring role in Southern Alberta's appliance market and a business model built around supporting the appliance throughout its life, not simply completing the sale.For more information, visit or their Consumer Choice Award profile.About Atlas AppliancesAtlas Appliances is a family-owned and operated appliance retailer serving Calgary and Southern Alberta for more than 35 years. The company offers kitchen and laundry appliances from leading brands along with delivery, installation, warranty and factory-authorized repair services. Atlas Appliances also operates an in-house parts department for customers completing their own appliance repairs.About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit to learn more.

Sumi Saleh

Consumer Choice Award

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Atlas Appliances Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Full-Service Appliance Sales in Southern Alberta News Provided By Consumer Choice Award November 05, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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