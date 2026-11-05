Atheer Introduces AI Agents And Industry Accelerators To Bring Governed AI To Operations And Frontline Teams

Governed AI, Your Way

New Agents and Industry Accelerators help companies speed AI adoption and raise productivity with every decision governed and under control

- Swaroop Kolli, Chief Product Officer at Atheer

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Atheer, the AI-powered intelligent work execution platform for industrial operations, today launched unique Industry Accelerators and the AiR Agent Library to help energy, pharmaceutical, and automotive companies implement AI across operations and frontline teams while enforcing control, governance, and auditability.

AI is now a board-level expectation, but most of it has not reached the frontline. MIT's NANDA initiative found that 95% of enterprise generative-AI pilots show no measurable P&L impact, largely because generic tools do not fit how work gets done. Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute estimate that 1.9 million US manufacturing jobs could go unfilled by 2033 as experienced workers retire. On the frontline, a single job still runs through five tools and four handoffs.

Operations leaders face a widening talent gap. The AiR Agent Library helps close it with AI agents that handle the functional work around each job, freeing skilled people for the decisions that need them. Atheer Industry Accelerators combine those agents with governed workflows built for each industry, so teams go live in days, not months.

Because the Agent Library and Industry Accelerators are native to the Atheer AiR Platform, customers avoid stitching together point solutions or funding long implementation projects. The platform connects ERP, MES, and CRM systems to the frontline, verifies work at the point of execution, and feeds results back so enterprise systems reflect what actually happened.

“Industrial leaders don't need more AI experiments. They need AI they can trust on the frontline, where the work and the risk live,” said Swaroop Kolli, Chief Product Officer of Atheer.“Industry Accelerators give our customers a governed starting point that already reflects their standards, procedures, and approvals, so they see results in weeks rather than years. People stay in charge of the decisions that matter, and AI takes on everything around them.”

Industry Accelerators Tuned for Operations Yet Governed by People

Atheer built Industry Accelerators from its work alongside customers in each industry, codifying the workflows that have delivered measurable results in the field. New customers can now benefit from proven frameworks, and start from a proven practice rather than a blank configuration:

* Built for your industry: personas, roles, workflows, apps, and agents come pre-configured for the work and the standards that govern it, from API Std 53 in offshore drilling to 21 CFR 211 in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

* Tuned to customers' operations: each customer's SOPs, approval chains, equipment and site processes sit on top, without changing the accelerator underneath.

* Governed by internal teams: every agent hands its output to a named person, and nothing consequential ships without approval. Every action and decision is versioned and recorded in GEM, Atheer's Governed Execution Memory.

Work writes back to the systems of record customers already run, including ERP, EAM/CMMS, MES, QMS and LIMS, through more than 200 integrations.

AiR Agent Library Extends Resources with a Team of Agents

Every Accelerator draws its agents from the AiR Agent Library, a set of 11 agent roles that Atheer curates, tests and specializes for each industry and regulatory standard.

* Front-door agents receive, triage and route work to the right qualified person.

* In-the-work agents guide technicians through each procedure, step by step.

* Assurance agents check completed work against the governing standard before sign-off.

* Knowledge agents turn manuals and SOPs into guided work and keep that guidance current.

* Connector agents write results back to systems of record, so enterprise data matches what happened in the field.

Every agent follows the same governed cycle. A defined event activates it; it performs its role using only approved content, a named person reviews and approves the output, and the outcome is recorded in Atheer's Governed Execution Memory. Customers can build their own agents on the same foundation, and those agents inherit the same controls.

“We see Atheer as a true innovator and partner to help us leverage AI across our frontline operations. Atheer's Agents and Industry Accelerators reflect where we want to go: teams of AI agents working alongside thousands of technicians to make sure the right procedure is followed every time,” states John Clements, Vice President, Professional AC, Hisense USA.“We look forward to the agility this will give us to keep pace as regulations, customer needs and our business evolve.”

Product Launch and Availability

Atheer Chief Product Officer Swaroop Kolli presents the innovation in a webinar launch today, with a live demonstration, in“Governed AI, Your Way” 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. GMT. Registration is required.

The Agent Library and Atheer Industry Accelerators for Oil, Gas & Energy and for Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences are available now. An Automotive Accelerator is scheduled for early in the first quarter of 2027, followed by a Manufacturing Accelerator later that quarter. Atheer develops Industry Accelerators with design partners that include Fortune Global 500 companies, and is offering design partnership opportunities to interested organizations.

Teresa Fortescue

Atheer

+1 415-271-3387

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Atheer Introduces AI Agents and Industry Accelerators to Bring Governed AI to Operations and Frontline Teams News Provided By Atheer November 05, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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