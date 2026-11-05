Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market Is Projected To Reach $11.29Bn By 2030 Driven By Robust Industry Expansion

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market

The Business Research Company's Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment market has been witnessing significant growth as the demand for effective management of enlarged prostate symptoms rises. With advancements in medical technology and an aging male population, this market is set to expand further in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and key trends shaping the future of BPH treatment.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market

The benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market has shown robust expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $8.69 billion in 2025 to $9.17 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This historical growth has been driven by factors such as an aging male population, increasing rates of urinary disorders, the growth of specialized urology services, wider use of pharmacological treatments, and improved access to diagnostic screening tools. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $11.29 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%. This forecasted growth is supported by the rising adoption of robotic-assisted prostate surgeries, an enhanced focus on personalized treatment plans, expansion of home-based therapies, increased use of digital patient monitoring, and stronger demand for minimally invasive procedures. Among notable trends are the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, targeted drug therapies, combined treatment approaches, more outpatient care options, and a greater emphasis on symptom control and patient quality of life.

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Understanding Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment and Its Importance

Benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment encompasses a range of medical, minimally invasive, and surgical techniques aimed at alleviating symptoms caused by prostate enlargement. This condition commonly affects aging men and results in urinary complications such as frequent urination, weak urine flow, and the sensation of incomplete bladder emptying. Effective management of BPH is crucial to improving patient comfort and preventing complications related to urinary retention.

Key Drivers Accelerating Growth in the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market

One of the primary factors propelling the BPH treatment market growth is the increased adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures. These surgeries involve small or no incisions and utilize specialized instruments, which contribute to quicker recovery times, less pain, fewer complications, and better cosmetic results. Such benefits make minimally invasive treatments highly attractive to patients and healthcare providers alike.

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The growing preference for these advanced surgical options is backed by impressive statistics. For example, in September 2023, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) reported nearly 25.4 million minimally invasive cosmetic procedures performed in the U.S., marking a 7% increase from 23.7 million in 2022. This trend highlights patients' inclination toward less invasive treatments, which is directly influencing the expansion of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market.

Regional Leadership and Growth Patterns in the BPH Treatment Market

North America held the largest share of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market in 2025, reflecting the region's mature healthcare infrastructure and broad availability of advanced treatment options. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The regional analysis covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of how the market is evolving globally.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market is Projected to Reach $11.29Bn by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 05, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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