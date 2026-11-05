Crushed Red Highlights Everyday 10% Discount At All Five Restaurants

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Uniformed first responders, healthcare personnel and military members receive 10% off seven days a week.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Crushed Red is highlighting its ongoing everyday appreciation offer for uniformed first responders, healthcare personnel and military members. Eligible guests receive 10% off every day, seven days a week, at all five Crushed Red restaurants in Missouri and Kansas.The offer recognizes police officers, firefighters and other first responders, as well as medical professionals and military members. Including healthcare personnel makes clear that the recognition extends to those who care for patients alongside those who protect communities and serve the country.The discount is an ongoing offer rather than a promotion limited to a single holiday or appreciation day. Its seven-day availability keeps the recognition consistent throughout the week, including weekends, for eligible guests whose work and meal schedules may vary.Crushed Red's restaurants are part of local dining routines that include school fundraisers, team meals, office catering and neighborhood gatherings. The service-appreciation offer provides a separate, everyday point of recognition for eligible guests within those communities, rather than tying that recognition to attendance at a particular event.Crushed Red's menu includes fresh chopped salads, artisan pizzas made with its own dough recipe, soups, Folded Flats, Chop Pockets and shareables. The selection spans both salads and warm dishes, providing alternatives for guests with different meal preferences. Menu information is available through the company's website for lunch and dinner planning.Four of the restaurants are located in Missouri: Clayton, Kirkwood, Creve Coeur and Chesterfield. The fifth is in Overland Park, Kansas, extending the same everyday offer to eligible guests in the Kansas City area. All five restaurants are included in the 10% discount.Crushed Red restaurant locationsClayton: 8007 Maryland Ave., Clayton, MO 63105.Kirkwood: 140 S. Kirkwood Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122.Creve Coeur: 11635 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141.Chesterfield: 1684 Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield, MO 63017.Overland Park: 10640 Roe Ave., Overland Park, KS 66207.Menus and restaurant details are available at . The website's location directory identifies each restaurant and provides directions and location-specific information. Individual restaurant listings include street addresses, while menu pages describe the food selections offered by Crushed Red for lunch and dinner.About Crushed RedCrushed Red is a fast-casual restaurant group serving fresh chopped salads, artisan pizzas, soups, Folded Flats, Chop Pockets and shareables. Its concept grew from restaurateur Chris LaRocca's emphasis on fresh ingredients, artisan preparation and convenience. The company operates five restaurants in Clayton, Kirkwood, Creve Coeur and Chesterfield, Missouri, and Overland Park, Kansas. In addition to individual lunch and dinner meals, Crushed Red provides catering for offices, schools, teams and community gatherings. Additional company information is available at .

Megan Gordon, Operations Manager

Crushed Red

+1 3144356467

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Crushed Red Highlights Everyday 10% Discount at All Five Restaurants News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 05, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry



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