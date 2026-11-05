States Stretch Debt Maturities To Ease Repayment Pressure

The weighted average maturity (WAM) of outstanding state government securities rose to 8.85 years at the end of March 2025 from 8.50 years a year earlier, according to finance ministry data reviewed by Mint.

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