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States Stretch Debt Maturities To Ease Repayment Pressure

States Stretch Debt Maturities To Ease Repayment Pressure


Date: 2026-11-05 09:31:08

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: State governments are increasingly spreading their debt repayments over longer periods, reducing the share of borrowings that need to be refinanced in the near term.

The weighted average maturity (WAM) of outstanding state government securities rose to 8.85 years at the end of March 2025 from 8.50 years a year earlier, according to finance ministry data reviewed by Mint.

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Live Mint

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