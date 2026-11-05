Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) And Guinea Open Three-Day Workshop To Make Schools Safer And Communities More Resilient

The ECOWAS Commission, in partnership with the Government of the Republic of Guinea, has officially opened a three-day national workshop on integrating Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) into the education system. The workshop brings together teachers, education officials and disaster-management specialists to promote safer learning environments and strengthen community resilience.

Organised by the ECOWAS Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs in collaboration with Guinea's National Agency for the Management of Humanitarian Emergencies and Disasters (ANGUCH) and national education authorities, the activity is implemented under the project“Strengthening ECOWAS Disaster Risk Management Capacities”. The project is financed by the European Union through the African Union Commission under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Intra-ACP Natural Disaster Risk Reduction Programme.

At the opening ceremony, the Ag. ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea, Mr. Salifu Iliasu, speaking on behalf of the Commissioner, Human Development and Social Affairs, Professor Nassirou Bako-Arifari, reaffirmed ECOWAS' commitment to helping Member States embed risk awareness, prevention and preparedness in education. The message stressed that schools are not only places of learning, but also essential platforms for protecting children and nurturing a culture of safety. Particular attention was drawn to inclusive measures for girls, younger learners and children with disabilities.

Representatives of Guinea's education authorities welcomed the initiative as a timely contribution to protecting learners, educators and school infrastructure from floods and other emergencies. In officially opening the workshop, the Director General of ANGUCH, Mr. Lancei Touré, emphasised the practical consequences of disasters for school continuity and highlighted the need for stronger coordination, prevention and school-level emergency planning.

Over three days, participants will examine school safety, hazard awareness, early warning, emergency preparedness, teacher training and the integration of DRR into policies and curricula, as reiterated by the Acting Director, Humanitarian and Social Affairs, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed. Through technical sessions and practical exchanges, participants will identify actionable recommendations for locally relevant teaching materials, safer school procedures and clearer institutional follow-up. The initiative supports the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030 and regional resilience priorities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).