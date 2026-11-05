Bihar: ASI Shot At In Darbhanga Investigation Underway

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 5 (IANS) An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Bihar Police was shot at in the left leg while on patrol near the Chhinnamastika shrine in Darbhanga district on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place around 3 p.m. in a bushy area near Pathak Pokhar, between Amtahi and Lalpur villages, under Ujan Panchayat in the Saktapur police station area.

The injured ASI, identified as Randhir Kumar, was initially taken by his colleagues to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Tardih.

After receiving first aid, he was referred to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for further treatment.

According to preliminary information, Randhir Kumar was patrolling the bushes near a pond when a bullet suddenly struck his left leg.

The bullet reportedly passed through the limb.

Interestingly, the other personnel accompanying him were reportedly unaware that a gunshot had been fired.

They noticed his injury and immediately arranged for his transportation to the hospital.

Dr Sumant Kumar Singh, in charge of the Tardih PHC, confirmed that the ASI had sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg.

He said the bullet had passed through the limb and that the injured officer was referred to DMCH after receiving initial medical treatment.

Following information about the incident, Saktapur Station House Officer (SHO) Madhulata Kumari reached the spot.

She confirmed that the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. while the ASI was on patrol.

SHOs from Benipur and Bajitpur also reached the location, and an investigation was initiated.

Police cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Senior police officials are also expected to visit the site.

Meanwhile, SHO Arvind Kumar said Randhir Kumar had taken leave on Wednesday to attend an auspicious family ceremony related to his sister and had subsequently returned home.

He said the police had been informed about the incident and were investigating all possible angles.

The circumstances under which the ASI was shot remain unclear. Police are examining the evidence collected from the spot to determine whether he was deliberately targeted or the shooting occurred under other circumstances.