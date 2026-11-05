Karnataka: Speeding Motorcycle Rams Into 8-Year-Old Cyclist In Bhadravati, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

In what was a narrow escape, an eight-year-old boy suffered injuries after a speeding motorcycle allegedly rammed into his bicycle in the Nagasena Nagar area of Bhadravati, Karnataka, on November 2.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), an 8-year-old was seen attempting to cross a residential street on his bicycle when a speeding bike collided directly with him, knocking him down upon impact. The bystanders immediately stepped in to assist the injured and captured the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was immediately handed over to the police while the injured child was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

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How Did the Incident Unfold?

Bhadravati, which is located in Shivamogga district, saw a life-threatening incident involving an eight-year-old school-going child after the motorcycle rammed into him around 6 pm in the Nagasena Nagar area.

According to local reports, the child was returning home on his bicycle after attending classes and was crossing the road to reach his house when the speeding motorcycle collided with him. The force of the impact was so intense that the child was thrown several feet away from the pavement, while his bicycle was severely damaged.

Reportedly, the bike was ridden by a 17-year-old minor who was captured by the people while alerting the boy's family about the accident before handing the teenager over to the police. Badravati police authorities arrived at the scene after receiving information from the locals and took the 17-year-old minor into custody.

An eight-year-old boy riding a bicycle was injured after a speeding motorcycle allegedly rammed into him in the Nagasena Nagar area of Bhadravati.

The shocking incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the boy was returning home after attending his coaching classes. While attempting to cross the road, he was allegedly hit by a motorcycle ridden by a 17-year-old minor.

The impact of the collision threw the young cyclist off balance, leaving him injured. Fortunately, he escaped without life-threatening injuries.

Residents who witnessed the accident immediately rushed to help the injured child. They also caught the minor who was riding the motorcycle and handed him over to the police.

Bhadravati police arrived at the spot, shifted the injured boy to a nearby hospital and ensured that he received medical treatment.

The CCTV footage showing the motorcycle hitting the young cyclist has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the dangers of reckless driving, particularly in residential areas.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of road safety and responsible driving to prevent accidents involving children.

Further details regarding police action and the condition of the injured boy are awaited.

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Meanwhile, the eight-year-old was reportedly taken to Dr. Manavatkar Hospital for medical treatment. The boy's condition was stable despite sustaining abrasions and minor injuries, with doctors confirming he is out of danger.

The minor's bike has been seized by the police, and an investigation has been initiated into the incident,

What Are Likely Charges Against Minor?

Badravati Police have not released an official statement regarding the incident, but the minor, who rode the bike, is likely to face charges for rash and reckless driving and endangering the life and personal safety of others.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Motor Vehicles Act, the minor, who drove the bike without a driving license, is likely to be charged under Section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Furthermore, legal proceedings under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act can be initiated against his parents or the vehicle owner for permitting a minor to operate the motorcycle, which carries a penalty of up to 3 years' imprisonment and a fine of INR 25,000, alongside cancellation of vehicle registration.

In case the minor is found to be guilty, the matter will be referred to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) for processing, as minors are handled under juvenile justice protocols rather than standard criminal prosecution procedures.

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