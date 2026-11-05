Jordan's King Awards Kazakhstan's Tokayev Highest State Honor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)King Abdullah II of Jordan has presented Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Jordan's highest state award, the Order of al-Hussein bin Ali, the Kazakh president reported.

In turn, Tokayev presented the Jordanian King with Kazakhstan's state award, the Order of Al-Farabi. Tokayev described receiving the Jordanian award as a great honor, noting that it bears the name of the founder of the Hashemite dynasty.

"It is a great honor for me to receive the highest award of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. This order bears the name of the founder of your noble dynasty. His legacy, based on honor, faith, and devotion to his people, continues to inspire many generations. I regard this high award not only as recognition of my personal merits, but above all as evidence of the strong friendship and mutual respect between our peoples. It is a clear recognition of the close and consistently strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and Jordan. I highly value your personal commitment to further developing bilateral cooperation," Tokayev said.

The Order of al-Hussein bin Ali was established in 1949 by King Abdullah I of Jordan in honor of his father, Sharif of Mecca Hussein bin Ali (1853-1931), one of the most prominent representatives of the Hashemite dynasty.

The presentation of the order is regarded as a special sign of respect from the King of Jordan and a testament to the high level of political trust.

In his remarks, Tokayev described King Abdullah II's visit as clear evidence of the deepening strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Jordan.

The Kazakh president said that dynamic high-level engagement creates favorable conditions for further advancing shared priorities and developing the bilateral cooperation agenda.

"We highly value our multifaceted cooperation with Jordan. In our country, you are considered an outstanding and far-sighted leader who enjoys deep respect around the world. Under your strong and wise leadership, Jordan has established itself as a bastion of peace and stability, honor and justice, as well as a dynamically developing center of innovation and sustainable growth. Your voice is consistently held in high regard by the international community and has a significant influence on the promotion of global dialogue. The Aqaba Process initiative serves as further evidence of your unwavering commitment to strengthening international security. We consider it a great honor to jointly hold the next summit within this initiative in Astana tomorrow," Tokayev said.

He noted that bilateral cooperation had already delivered tangible results thanks to the King's consistent support.

"Today, our partnership is actively developing in new promising areas, unlocking the considerable potential of both countries. The mutual visits held last year gave a strong impetus to cooperation. I am firmly committed to maintaining this positive momentum and taking our interaction to an even higher level," the Kazakh president said.

Tokayev emphasized that he considers King Abdullah II a close friend of Kazakhstan.

"In recognition of your exceptionally important contribution to strengthening the bonds of friendship between Kazakhstan and Jordan, it is a great honor for me to present you with the state award, the Order of Al-Farabi. This high award bears the name of the great thinker of the East. Al-Farabi's legacy continues to inspire and serve as a moral guide for many generations. His historical role in the development of modern political thought, science and literature is truly invaluable. Al-Farabi holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the entire Arab world. His enduring ideas of wisdom, harmony and unity continue to unite our cultures. We highly value your tireless efforts to support these noble values. It is particularly symbolic that you have become the first recipient of this order. I consider this a historic event. May this high award serve as a testament to Kazakhstan's sincere respect and special regard for you," Tokayev said.