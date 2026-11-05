Personal Genome Services Market Report 2026: Global Forecast To 2030 Market To Reach $13.69 Billion By 2030 As Personalized Medicine Adoption Accelerates

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Personal Genome Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal genome services market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by declining sequencing costs, greater consumer awareness of genetic testing, rising demand for ancestry analysis, and continued improvements in genomic accuracy. The market is projected to increase from $6.84 billion in 2025 to $7.85 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%.

Looking ahead, the personal genome services market is forecast to reach $13.69 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.9%. Growth is expected to be supported by the increasing adoption of preventive genomics, wider use of pharmacogenomics, rising demand for personalized wellness services, broader insurance coverage for genetic testing, and deeper integration with digital health platforms.

Key personal genome services market trends include direct-to-consumer genome testing, integrated genomic health-risk reports, pharmacogenomic service bundles, preventive genome screening packages, and digital genetic counseling platforms. These developments are making genomic information more accessible while enabling healthcare providers and consumers to apply genetic insights across disease prevention, treatment planning, wellness, and family health decisions.

The growing focus on personalized medicine is a major factor supporting market expansion. Advances in genomics and molecular diagnostics are allowing healthcare professionals to align treatment and prevention strategies with individual genetic profiles. Personal genome services contribute to this approach by helping assess disease susceptibility, inform drug selection, evaluate inherited risks, and support more targeted medical interventions.

Evidence of this shift can be seen in the rising number of personalized therapies entering the market. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the US Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatments for patients with rare diseases in 2023, compared with six in 2022. The personalized treatments approved during 2023 also included seven cancer drugs and three therapies for other diseases and medical conditions.

Innovation in genome-wide risk stratification is also reshaping the competitive landscape. In November 2025, MyOme Inc. launched an integrated polygenic risk score test for prostate cancer. The solution combines approximately seven million genetic markers with clinical factors to provide personalized 10-year and lifetime risk estimates. It was validated using data from more than 140,000 men from diverse populations.

The test is designed to improve early detection and prevention among individuals who do not carry rare variants such as BRCA2. Its risk estimates may help guide decisions involving prostate-specific antigen testing, magnetic resonance imaging, and biopsies. The technology also aims to reduce false-positive results and unnecessary treatment while delivering more consistent performance across ancestry groups.

Strategic acquisitions are strengthening precision medicine capabilities across the personal genome services industry. In March 2025, Tempus AI Inc. acquired Ambry Genetics Corp. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction combines Tempus AI's artificial intelligence capabilities with Ambry Genetics' experience in hereditary cancer screening, pediatrics, rare diseases, immunology, reproductive health, and cardiology. The expanded platform is intended to support earlier patient identification, treatment selection, disease monitoring, and clinical innovation.

Tariffs on sequencing instruments, laboratory consumables, reagents, and bioinformatics hardware are creating cost pressures for personal genome service providers. Whole-genome sequencing and other advanced testing segments are particularly exposed because of their reliance on imported platforms and materials. Smaller laboratories in import-dependent markets may face tighter margins, potentially affecting consumer test prices.

At the same time, trade-related pressures are encouraging investment in regional sequencing infrastructure and domestic reagent production. These developments could strengthen supply-chain resilience and create new opportunities for local genomics providers.

The personal genome services market spans genetic testing, whole-genome sequencing, carrier screening, ancestry testing, exome sequencing, pharmacogenomic testing, health-risk assessment, wellness reporting, trait analysis, and personalized nutrition services. Major applications include healthcare, scientific research, ancestry studies, preventive care, reproductive planning, and consumer wellness. End users include hospitals, clinics, research centers, and direct-to-consumer genetic testing platforms.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service Type: Genetic Testing; Whole Genome Sequencing; Carrier Testing; Ancestry Testing; Other Service Types

2) By Application: Healthcare; Research; Ancestry; Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics; Research Centers; Direct-to-Consumer; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Genetic Testing: Health Risk Assessment Testing; Pharmacogenomic Testing; Nutritional Genetic Testing; Lifestyle Genetic Testing; Wellness Genetic Screening

2) By Whole Genome Sequencing: Clinical Whole Genome Sequencing; Research Whole Genome Sequencing; Preventive Health Genome Sequencing; Rare Disease Genome Sequencing; Population Based Genome Sequencing

3) By Carrier Testing: Inherited Disease Carrier Screening; Preconception Carrier Testing; Prenatal Carrier Testing; Reproductive Health Carrier Screening; Family Planning Carrier Testing

4) By Ancestry Testing: Ethnicity Estimation Testing; Genealogical Lineage Testing; Migration Pattern Analysis; Regional Ancestry Breakdown; Family Relationship Discovery

5) By Other Service Types: Newborn Genetic Screening; Predictive Genetic Testing; Sports Performance Genetic Analysis; Personalized Health Reporting; Custom Genetic Consulting Services

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

