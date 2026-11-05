Mellie Names Julie Stone Chief Strategy Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former WTW Health & Benefits leader brings more than 20 years of benefits strategy experience and firsthand knowledge of family caregiving

San Francisco, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mellie, a caregiver support solution for employers and insurers, today announced that Julie Stone has been named Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Stone previously led WTW's North American Health & Benefits Specialty Practices after beginning her benefits career at Prudential. She joined Mellie as a Co-Founder and has now stepped into the CSO role.

In her new role, Stone will work closely with group benefit insurers, employers, consultants, and brokers on how to support the caregivers in their workforces.

"Julie has spent her career helping large employers and insurers design benefits that work, and she has been a family caregiver herself. She already knows Mellie well from her time on our Advisory Board, and we are glad to have her with us full time," said Zvika Goldstein, CEO of Mellie.

Stone spent more than 20 years advising Fortune 100 employers on benefits strategy, design, and employee engagement. She joined Towers Perrin as a strategic consultant and went on to key roles on the Willis Towers Watson Health & Benefits North America senior leadership team. There she was responsible for Intellectual Capital and Specialty Practices, including health management, wellbeing, pharmacy, absence and disability management, dental, and vision. She also designed and led learning and development for the practice and partnered with WTW's Research & Innovation Center on employer and employee survey design.

Stone spent the first half of her career on the insurer side, building experience across medical, pharmacy, dental, absence and disability, and life insurance. She led functions including health policy, user experience for clinical operations, national accounts pricing and underwriting, health care data analytics, and national account client management.

Her connection to caregiving is personal. While working at Prudential, Stone cared for her aging parents while raising her own children in the same New Jersey home.

"I know what it is like to live these challenges, and I know the value of thoughtfully designed caregiver benefits. I am looking forward to working with insurers, employers, and their advisors to retain and support caregivers in their workforces through Mellie's individualized approach to each family's situation," said Stone.

Stone has spoken at conferences sponsored by The Conference Board, Business Group on Health, and SHRM, and at events focused on women's health. She has been interviewed about health care by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Kaiser Health News, Fox Business, Money, and National Public Radio.

About Mellie

Mellie is a caregiver support solution built for employers and insurers. It pairs experienced Care Coordinators with a mobile-first platform to help employees manage eldercare, children with special needs, and chronic conditions. Every interaction is logged, which gives clients a structured view of what their caregivers need and what was resolved. Mellie works with employers, benefit insurers, and consultants across North America. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Julie Stone Mellie...