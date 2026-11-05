Green IT Software Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 ESG Mandates And AI Optimization Propel Market To USD 49.35 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising energy costs strengthen ROI, while AI optimization, cloud scale and hybrid control cut energy use and streamline audit-ready ESG reporting.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Green IT Software - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Green IT Software Market to Reach USD 49.35 Billion by 2031 as ESG Reporting Requirements Accelerate

The global green IT software market is expected to grow from USD 19.82 billion in 2025 to USD 22.69 billion in 2026, reaching USD 49.35 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to register a CAGR of 16.81% during 2026-2031, supported by mandatory sustainability disclosures, corporate net-zero commitments, rising energy costs, and demand for AI-driven IT energy optimization.

Regulatory Requirements Drive Green IT Software Adoption

The transition from voluntary environmental disclosure to regulated reporting is a major growth driver for the green IT software market. The EU CSRD Omnibus I directive entered into force on March 18, 2026, raising the reporting threshold to companies with more than 1,000 employees and annual net turnover exceeding EUR 450 million, or USD 486.9 million. Covered organizations must continue to address double materiality assessments, ESRS-based reporting, machine-readable filings, and limited assurance requirements.

In California, the initial SB 253 regulation approved in February 2026 established an August 2026 deadline for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reporting by companies generating more than USD 1 billion in annual revenue and operating in the state. Because regulatory deadlines vary by jurisdiction and reporting wave, demand for green IT software is expected to remain sustained. Organizations typically need to select platforms, integrate enterprise data, establish internal controls, and prepare for assurance well before filing deadlines.

Corporate Net-Zero Targets Expand the Addressable Market

Corporate climate commitments are increasing demand for carbon accounting, ESG reporting, decarbonization planning, and sustainability data management solutions. The Science Based Targets initiative reported that corporate climate target-setting increased by 40% in 2025, with more than 12,000 companies holding validated targets or commitments by year-end. The release of the SBTi Corporate Net-Zero Standard Version 2.0 in April 2026 further reflects the growing need for consistent climate performance tracking.

Organizations are moving beyond periodic emissions inventories toward continuous data collection, governed reporting, scenario analysis, and performance monitoring. Boards, investors, regulators, and other stakeholders increasingly expect climate commitments to be supported by traceable records, repeatable calculations, and controlled workflows. This trend is broadening the role of green IT software beyond regulatory compliance.

Legacy System Integration Remains a Key Challenge

High upfront integration costs and complex legacy IT environments may slow implementation, particularly among companies relying on older ERP, asset management, and facility systems. Emissions reporting often requires information from platforms that were not designed for carbon accounting, consolidated reporting, or audit trails.

Organizations are therefore adopting phased deployment strategies to minimize operational disruption. While this approach reduces implementation risk, it can extend project schedules and delay enterprise-wide adoption. The challenge is primarily related to timing and execution rather than a lack of market demand. Sustainability-oriented IT talent shortages may also increase reliance on implementation, migration, and advisory services.

Software and Services Segment Performance

Software accounted for 76.14% of the green IT software market in 2025. Platform subscriptions remain the primary commercial model because they centralize data collection, control user access, update reporting logic, and support recurring compliance processes. SaaS and enterprise applications are increasingly replacing isolated annual reporting projects with standardized, repeatable sustainability workflows.

Services are projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.93% through 2031. Demand is being supported by the need to connect ERP platforms, utility records, supplier information, energy data, and disclosure frameworks within governed reporting environments. IBM's April 2026 launch of Envizi Emissions Calculations in Excel illustrates how vendors are helping organizations transition from fragmented spreadsheet processes to structured enterprise carbon accounting systems.

Cloud-Based Platforms Lead While Hybrid Deployment Accelerates

Cloud-based deployment generated 64.17% of market revenue in 2025. Cloud platforms can scale across subsidiaries, accommodate reporting updates, centralize governance, and support frequently refreshed datasets with lower infrastructure requirements. These capabilities make cloud-based solutions suitable for multinational organizations seeking standardized sustainability controls.

Hybrid deployment is forecast to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 17.02% through 2031. Hybrid architectures allow companies to retain sensitive information on-premise while using cloud analytics for consolidation, reporting, and regulatory filing. Adoption is particularly relevant in banking, healthcare, defense, and other industries with stringent data residency and information governance requirements.

Regional Green IT Software Market Outlook

North America held 38.12% of the global market in 2025, making it the largest regional contributor. Growth is supported by a substantial enterprise software customer base, expanding sustainability programs, regulatory developments, and the presence of major technology providers. California's SB 253 requirements are also increasing the urgency of emissions reporting preparations among covered companies.

Europe remains a mature and expanding market as businesses prepare for phased CSRD obligations and related disclosure requirements. Demand is concentrated around carbon accounting, supplier information management, assurance preparation, and sustainability reporting. Germany continues to be an important market because supply chain due diligence and carbon disclosure expectations require companies to manage both internal and supplier-related data.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest regional CAGR of 17.42% through 2031. Growth is being driven by expanding disclosure requirements, digital infrastructure investment, and rising corporate climate commitments. South America, the Middle East, and Africa remain at earlier stages of adoption, although policy initiatives and enterprise modernization programs are creating opportunities for future green IT software deployment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Corporate Net-Zero Targets

4.2.2 Rising Energy Costs Improving ROI on Green IT Software

4.2.3 Regulatory Push for Audit-Ready ESG and Carbon Disclosure

4.2.4 AI-Driven Real-Time IT Energy Optimization

4.2.5 Scope 3 Data Readiness Demands Across Digital Supply Chains

4.2.6 EU Digital Product Passport Requirements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Upfront Integration Cost with Legacy IT Systems

4.3.2 Shortage of Sustainability-Oriented IT Talent

4.3.3 Fragmented Emissions Data Across Multi-Cloud Environments

4.3.4 Variable Data Quality from Metered and Unmetered Assets

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors On The Market

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.5 Threat of Substitutes

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By offering

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Cloud-Based

5.2.2 On-Premise

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Enterprise Size

5.3.1 Large Enterprises

5.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.4 By Solution Type

5.4.1 Carbon Management and Accounting Software

5.4.2 ESG Reporting and Compliance Software

5.4.3 Sustainability Data Management Platforms

5.4.4 Decarbonization Planning Software

5.4.5 Energy and Resource Optimization Software

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 IT and Telecom

5.5.2 BFSI

5.5.3 Manufacturing

5.5.4 Energy and Utilities

5.5.5 Retail and E-Commerce

5.5.6 Government

5.5.7 Healthcare

5.5.8 Construction and Infrastructure

5.5.9 Other End-User Industries

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Argentina

5.6.2.3 Rest of South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Spain

5.6.3.6 Russia

5.6.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4.1 China

5.6.4.2 India

5.6.4.3 Japan

5.6.4.4 South Korea

5.6.4.5 Australia

5.6.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.1 Middle East

5.6.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.1.3 Rest of Middle East

5.6.5.2 Africa

5.6.5.2.1 South Africa

5.6.5.2.2 Nigeria

5.6.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.2 IBM Corporation

6.4.3 SAP SE

6.4.4 Salesforce, Inc.

6.4.5 Schneider Electric SE

6.4.6 Accenture PLC

6.4.7 Workiva Inc.

6.4.8 Persefoni AI, Inc.

6.4.9 Watershed Technology, Inc.

6.4.10 Greenly SAS

6.4.11 Plan A

6.4.12 Sweep SAS

6.4.13 Normative AB

6.4.14 Sphera Solutions, Inc.

6.4.15 Enablon SA

6.4.16 Intelex Technologies ULC

6.4.17 Cority Software Inc.

6.4.18 Novisto Inc.

6.4.19 Diligent Corporation

6.4.20 Nasdaq, Inc.

6.4.21 Benchmark Gensuite, Inc.

6.4.22 Dakota Software Corporation

6.4.23 Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability

6.4.24 EcoVadis SAS

6.4.25 Salesforce Net Zero Cloud

6.4.26 Sustainability Strategy and Roadmap Services

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES and FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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