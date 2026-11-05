Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (Mrna) Manufacturing Service Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 16.2% CAGR In IVT And LNP With Thermo Fisher, Merck, Lonza And Genscript Probio

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (MRNA) Manufacturing Service Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) manufacturing service market is experiencing rapid expansion as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accelerate the development of mRNA-based vaccines, therapeutics, and personalized medicines. The market is projected to grow from $6.14 billion in 2025 to $7.12 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%.

Growth during the historical period has been supported by rising investment in mRNA therapeutics research, emergency vaccine production requirements, limited in-house manufacturing capacity, expanding biotechnology pipelines, and increased collaboration with contract development and manufacturing organizations. These factors have encouraged drug developers to outsource complex production activities while maintaining access to specialized expertise, scalable infrastructure, and quality-controlled manufacturing processes.

The mRNA manufacturing service market is forecast to reach $12.97 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.2%. Key growth drivers include the increasing number of mRNA therapy trials, rising demand for contract manufacturing, broader adoption of personalized medicine, greater outsourcing by biotechnology companies, and the commercial scale-up of mRNA products. Market trends include integrated process development, large-scale in vitro transcription production, end-to-end lipid nanoparticle encapsulation, rapid technology transfer programs, and Good Manufacturing Practice-grade batch production.

Increasing clinical trial activity is a major factor supporting market growth. Digital and decentralized trial models are helping sponsors improve patient enrollment, enable remote monitoring, and collect data more efficiently across larger populations. mRNA manufacturing service providers support these programs by delivering adaptable, time-sensitive production for preclinical development and multiple clinical trial phases. According to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, the number of industry-initiated clinical trials in the UK increased from 411 in 2022 to 426 in 2023. This rise highlights the growing need for reliable manufacturing capacity and regulatory-ready production workflows.

Innovation remains a central competitive priority across the mRNA manufacturing services industry. Providers are developing scalable in vitro transcription capabilities that improve product purity, consistency, capping efficiency, poly(A) tail control, and impurity management. In May 2025, GenScript Biotech Corporation introduced a GMP-like mRNA manufacturing service designed to support preclinical studies and investigational new drug-enabling research. The service offers customizable production, standardized workflows, enhanced traceability, comprehensive quality documentation, and consistent batch-to-batch output. These capabilities can help developers reduce manufacturing risks and transition more efficiently from preclinical research to clinical development.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive environment. In December 2025, BioNTech SE acquired CureVac N.V. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to strengthen BioNTech's mRNA design, delivery, manufacturing, and commercialization capabilities while supporting its oncology pipeline, including cancer immunotherapy programs and BNT327. The acquisition reflects continued industry consolidation as organizations seek broader technology platforms and more integrated manufacturing capacity.

The market covers process development, analytical testing, manufacturing, fill-finish operations, and related support services. Production is conducted at research and preclinical, clinical, and commercial scales. Major applications include vaccines, therapeutics, and research programs, while principal customers include pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses, academic institutions, and research organizations.

Service offerings may also include regulatory support, technology transfer, supply chain management, mRNA design and synthesis, purification, process scale-up, encapsulation, plasmid production, quality control testing, product characterization, formulation development, lipid nanoparticle formulation, and cold-chain logistics. Demand for integrated services is increasing as developers seek fewer handoffs, shorter development timelines, and improved manufacturing consistency.

Tariffs on specialized bioreactors, filtration systems, nucleic acid synthesis materials, and cold-chain logistics equipment are creating cost pressures for the mRNA manufacturing service market. Manufacturing and fill-finish operations are particularly exposed where imported equipment and reagents are essential, especially in North America and Europe. Higher input costs may increase contract prices and project budgets. However, these pressures are also encouraging domestic production of critical materials, regional supply chains, and localized manufacturing hubs, creating opportunities for regional mRNA service providers and equipment suppliers.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service Type: Process Development; Analytical Testing; Manufacturing; Fill-Finish; Other Service Types

2) By Scale of Operation: Research and Preclinical Scale; Clinical Scale; Commercial Scale

3) By Application: Vaccines; Therapeutics; Research; Other Applications

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Academic and Research Institutes; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Process Development: Template Design and Optimization; In Vitro Transcription Process Design; Formulation Development; Process Scale-Up and Technology Transfer; Process Validation Support

2) By Analytical Testing: Identity and Purity Testing; Potency and Functional Assays; Impurity and Contaminant Analysis; Stability and Shelf Life Studies; Quality Control Release Testing

3) By Manufacturing: Plasmid Deoxyribonucleic Acid Production; In Vitro Transcription Manufacturing; Enzymatic Capping and Tailoring; Purification and Concentration; Large-Scale Batch Production

4) By Fill-Finish: Aseptic Filling Services; Vial and Syringe Filling; Lyophilization Services; Labeling and Packaging; Cold Chain Handling and Storage

5) By Other Service Types: Regulatory Support Services; Quality Assurance and Documentation; Supply Chain and Logistics Support; Technology Consulting Services; Custom Manufacturing Solutions

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

