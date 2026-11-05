High-Fidelity Long-Read Sequencing Market Global Report 2026 High-Fidelity Long-Read Sequencing Market Poised To Reach $4.22 Billion By 2030

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High-Fidelity Long-Read Sequencing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-fidelity long-read sequencing market is experiencing rapid expansion as clinical laboratories, research institutions, and biotechnology companies pursue more accurate and comprehensive genomic analysis. The market is projected to grow from $1.53 billion in 2025 to $1.88 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%.

Historic market growth has been supported by advances in sequencing chemistry, improved hardware performance, wider adoption among genomics research institutions, the expansion of large-scale genome projects, and rising demand for structural variant analysis. These developments have strengthened the ability of high-fidelity sequencing platforms to identify complex genomic changes and analyze regions that may be difficult to resolve with conventional short-read technologies.

Continued investment in genomics is expected to propel the high-fidelity long-read sequencing market to $4.22 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.5%. Key growth factors include the increasing use of precision medicine, higher investment in genomics-based drug discovery, expanding rare disease research, greater clinical adoption of long-read sequencing, and ongoing improvements in sequencing cost efficiency.

Prominent high-fidelity long-read sequencing market trends include increasing use in clinical diagnostics, demand for highly accurate variant detection, adoption of de novo genome assembly, and expansion into epigenetic and transcriptomic analysis. The integration of advanced bioinformatics platforms is also improving data interpretation, workflow efficiency, variant phasing, and the clinical utility of genomic information.

The rising incidence and identification of rare diseases are expected to be major drivers of market growth. Advances in genetic sequencing and diagnostic technologies are enabling healthcare professionals to identify previously unrecognized or misdiagnosed conditions with greater precision. High-fidelity long-read sequencing can detect complex genetic variants that may be missed by short-read methods, supporting faster diagnoses and more informed clinical decision-making.

In July 2023, the UK Department of Health & Social Care reported that more than 7,000 rare diseases had been identified, with additional conditions continuing to emerge through research. Approximately 80% of rare diseases have a genetic origin, highlighting the importance of accurate genomic technologies in rare disease research, diagnosis, and potential treatment development.

Product innovation is further strengthening the market. In July 2025, QIAGEN N.V. launched the QIAseq xHYB Long Read Panels, expanding its next-generation sequencing portfolio. The panels use hybrid-capture enrichment to support precise long-read sequencing of complex genomic regions, including repeats and structural variants. Applications include cancer profiling, human leukocyte antigen typing, and haplotype phasing. Fixed and customizable formats, combined with workflows covering DNA preparation through bioinformatics analysis, are designed to improve laboratory efficiency and generate deeper insights for precision medicine.

Strategic collaborations are also accelerating the clinical adoption of high-fidelity long-read sequencing. In November 2025, Agilent Technologies Inc. collaborated with Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. to enhance genomic sequencing solutions and support research applications. The collaboration integrates Agilent target enrichment panels with PacBio HiFi long-read sequencing to improve the detection of complex genomic variants, increase diagnostic yield, and broaden laboratory access to advanced sequencing capabilities.

The high-fidelity long-read sequencing market encompasses instruments, consumables, and software based on technologies such as single-molecule real-time sequencing, nanopore sequencing, and other sequencing methods. Major applications include clinical diagnostics, genomics research, oncology, rare disease identification, agriculture, and animal research. Key end users include academic and research institutions, hospitals and clinics, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Market services include sample preparation, library construction, de novo genome assembly, variant detection and phasing, and epigenetic and transcriptomic analysis.

Tariffs are affecting the regional high-fidelity long-read sequencing market by raising the cost of imported sequencing instruments, flow cells, reagents, microfluidic components, and high-performance computing hardware. Research institutions and clinical laboratories in North America and Europe face particular exposure because of their reliance on specialized imported equipment, while Asia-Pacific is experiencing cost pressure related to sequencing platform manufacturing and exports. Although these measures may increase service prices and slow infrastructure expansion, they are also encouraging regional consumables production, local sequencing instrument assembly, and greater investment in domestic genomics technology ecosystems.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Instruments; Consumables; Software

2) By Sequencing Technology: Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing; Nanopore Sequencing; Other Sequencing Technologies

3) By Application: Clinical Diagnostics; Genomics Research; Oncology; Rare Disease Detection; Agriculture and Animal Research; Other Applications

4) By End-User: Academic and Research Institutes; Hospitals and Clinics; Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Instruments: Sequencers; Library Preparation Systems; Sample Preparation Instruments; Data Collection Devices; Quality Control Instruments

2) By Consumables: Sequencing Kits; Flow Cells; Reagents; Pipette Tips; Sample Tubes

3) By Software: Data Analysis Software; Visualization Software; Sequence Alignment Software; Genome Assembly Software; Quality Assessment Software

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

