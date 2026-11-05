Concentrix Brings Agentic AI Migration Engine To Microsoft Marketplace



New patent-pending app accelerates migration from legacy CX platforms to Microsoft Dynamics 365

Reduces CCaaS customer engagement platform migration time up to 50% Accelerates modernization, helping clients capture value from AI and transformation investments sooner



NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC ), a global technology and services leader, today announced the launch of its proprietary Concentrix Migration Engine for Dynamics 365 Contact Center, an agentic AI application available on Microsoft Marketplace. The app automates migration from legacy customer experience (CX) platforms to Microsoft Dynamics 365, giving enterprises a fast path to modern customer engagement operations.

With this patent-pending app, Concentrix launches the first of multiple planned applications designed to help clients unlock the full value of Dynamics 365 capabilities, including Microsoft Copilot, intelligent automation, and real-time workflow orchestration, enabling better experiences for customers and employees.

Early results have shown up to 50% faster migration time, accelerating a more structured path to modernization and AI-powered customer engagement. These successes build on learnings from thousands of CCaaS (Contact Center as-a-Service) seats, including twelve strategic clients already migrated to the new AI-first Dynamics 365 Contact Center.

"Enterprise operations have become one of the most important frontiers for AI transformation, yet many organizations are held back by legacy infrastructure, and the complexity of moving forward," said Chris Caldwell, President & CEO, Concentrix. "We've aligned our business to help clients move faster from modernization to measurable performance, and this launch combines the power of our own AI application with our deep Microsoft expertise to accelerate that journey."

Unlike traditional migration approaches that rely heavily on manual work, the app combines proprietary agentic AI migration methodologies with Concentrix' deep customer operations expertise to automate key phases of the migration lifecycle.

The company will showcase the new app during Microsoft Ignite 2026, November 17–20, 2026 in San Francisco , and the app is available now on Microsoft Marketplace.

Concentrix has been a Microsoft partner since 2005 and is a Top 5 global Microsoft supplier. With more than 1,000 clients running AI in production, 11 global delivery centers, exclusive 24/7 mission-critical support for Dynamics 365 environments, and billions of human and AI interactions processed annually, Concentrix brings the operational expertise needed to help enterprises adopt AI at scale.

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC), is the Fortune 500® technology and services company, helping the world's best brands create intelligent operations that perform in the real world. We design, build, and run integrated human and AI solutions, harnessing the insight from billions of real-world interactions to help 2000+ of the world's most complex organizations solve their toughest business challenges. Backed by 20+ years of operational experience and battle tested AI, we're the intelligent transformation partner that helps clients across every major industry move from ambition to measurable, scalable performance. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Marketing & Communications

Concentrix Corporation

...

From Fortune. ©2026 Fortune Media (USA) Corporation. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 500 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media (USA) Corporation and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media (USA) Corporation are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Concentrix.



Safe Harbor Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company's capabilities and positioning to deliver business outcomes and solve challenges for its clients, including productivity improvements and faster migration time associated with use of the Dynamics 365 Migration Engine, and statements that include words such as believe, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the company's ability to successfully execute its strategy, competitive conditions in the company's industry, and other factors contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequent SEC filings. We do not undertake a duty to update forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

Copyright 2026 Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Concentrix, the Concentrix logo, and all other Concentrix company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries.