Digital Transformation (DX) - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 AI And Cloud Adoption Drive Growth To USD 5.33 Trillion

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Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Transformation (DX) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital Transformation Market to Reach USD 5.33 Trillion by 2031 as Cloud and AI Adoption Accelerates

The global digital transformation market is projected to grow from USD 1.65 trillion in 2025 to USD 2.01 trillion in 2026. By 2031, the market is forecast to reach USD 5.33 trillion, expanding at a CAGR of 21.55% from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being driven by cloud-first enterprise strategies, wider AI and ML integration, hybrid work requirements, edge computing, industrial automation, and increasing demand for real-time data capabilities.

Cloud-first investment reshapes enterprise technology spending

Organizations are redirecting budgets from on-premise hardware toward cloud-native platforms that support AI workloads, scalable applications, and hybrid operations. Cloud economics shorten procurement cycles and shift spending from capital expenditure to operating budgets, enabling enterprises to test and deploy new services more quickly.

Amazon Web Services demonstrated the operational potential of this approach by using Amazon Q to resolve more than 1 million internal developer questions, saving approximately 450,000 hours of manual work. Strategic agreements such as Microsoft's partnership with Coca-Cola also illustrate how generative-AI capabilities are increasingly deployed through scalable cloud infrastructure. At the same time, technology providers are expanding regional data centers to address data-residency and sovereign-data requirements.

AI and ML become central to business operations

AI is moving beyond limited pilot programs and becoming embedded across finance, healthcare, defense, manufacturing, and retail. Goldman Sachs has introduced AI assistants across multiple departments, while UnitedHealth Group manages more than 1,000 AI use cases supporting claims processing and clinical decisions. Similar deployments are improving product design, predictive maintenance, operational planning, and customer-experience workflows.

AI and ML accounted for 28.05% of the digital transformation market in 2025. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.9%, supported by enterprise investment in chatbots, recommendation engines, automation tools, and predictive-maintenance models. Workforce upskilling and stronger data-governance frameworks are also helping organizations establish AI as a core business capability.

Other technologies are contributing to market expansion. Extended Reality solutions are improving industrial training retention, while blockchain applications are strengthening traceability and verification. Walmart's food-traceability network, for example, reduced provenance checks from seven days to 2.2 seconds. Edge-computing clusters are processing information closer to connected devices, helping businesses reduce latency and support time-sensitive operations.

Industrial robotics, digital twins, and additive manufacturing are also advancing production efficiency. Manufacturers are synchronizing robotics with digital twins to continuously optimize automotive and electronics processes. Additive-manufacturing systems can produce tooling components in real time, reducing equipment downtime and improving operational resilience.

Cloud deployment maintains market leadership

Cloud solutions represented 62.65% of the digital transformation market in 2025 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% through 2031. Expansion is supported by multi-billion-dollar data-center investments from hyperscale providers. AWS's Project Rainier uses Trainium 2 chips to support large-scale AI training, while Microsoft's USD 80 billion infrastructure investment highlights the scale of current capacity expansion.

Hybrid architectures continue to gain adoption as enterprises retain on-premises systems for regulated or sensitive workloads while using public cloud services for scalability. Oracle's agreement with Google Cloud, which enables bidirectional low-latency connectivity without egress fees, reflects growing demand for interoperable infrastructure. Pay-as-you-go services are also making advanced technology more accessible to small and medium enterprises that lack the capital required for dedicated servers. Concerns about platform lock-in are encouraging multi-cloud adoption and increasing demand for cross-platform orchestration tools.

Technical debt remains a major constraint

Legacy systems continue to limit digital transformation investment. Some enterprises allocate up to 80% of their IT budgets to maintaining aging infrastructure, leaving fewer resources for innovation. ServiceNow reported that older applications can cost USD 40,000 annually per system and consume 17 employee hours each week. Government agencies face similar challenges, with much of their USD 100 billion technology expenditure directed toward legacy assets. Outdated software also increases cybersecurity exposure because it often lacks modern security controls.

Additional market factors include:



5G-enabled real-time data use-cases

Mandatory ESG reporting digitisation Cyber-talent scarcity and wage inflation

Regional digital transformation market outlook

North America held 31.95% of the global market in 2025, supported by substantial venture capital activity, hyperscale-cloud infrastructure, and strong enterprise AI adoption. Texas is emerging as a major technology hub through a USD 500 billion data-center expansion involving NVIDIA supercomputers and Texas Instruments' USD 30 billion semiconductor plant. Public agencies are also adopting AI assistants to automate administrative processes, while USMCA initiatives support manufacturing digitisation across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest regional growth, with a CAGR of 22.0%. Government infrastructure programs, mobile-first consumer behavior, and national AI strategies are accelerating adoption. Digital wallets now represent nearly 70% of regional e-commerce checkouts. India, Japan, and South Korea are advancing national AI programs, while Queensland in Australia has allocated AUD 1.2 billion, equivalent to approximately USD 800 million, for sovereign-cloud services.

Europe is prioritizing digital sovereignty, localized computing infrastructure, and secure digital identity. Under eIDAS 2.0, European Digital Identity Wallets are scheduled for universal acceptance by 2027. Germany's EuroStack initiative anticipates EUR 300 billion in investment to localize computing capabilities by 2035. South America, the Middle East, and Africa are also creating new digital transformation opportunities through investment in fiber networks, cloud regions, and 5G infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Cloud-first enterprise IT spending boom

4.2.2 Rising AI/ML integration across business functions

4.2.3 5G-enabled real-time data use-cases

4.2.4 Mandatory ESG reporting digitisation

4.2.5 "Digital-sovereignty" public-sector funding waves

4.2.6 Low-code / no-code platforms democratising DX

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Legacy technical-debt lock-ins

4.3.2 Cyber-talent scarcity and wage inflation

4.3.3 Digital-identity regulatory fragmentation

4.3.4 Scope-3 data-quality gaps for ESG audits

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Industry Ecosystem Analysis

4.9 Assesment of Macroeconomic Factors on the market

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 AI and ML

5.1.2 Extended Reality (VR/AR)

5.1.3 Internet of Things (IoT)

5.1.4 Industrial Robotics

5.1.5 Blockchain

5.1.6 Digital Twin

5.1.7 Additive Manufacturing / Industrial 3-D Printing

5.1.8 Edge Computing

5.1.9 Others

5.2 By Deployment Model

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-Premise

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Organization Size

5.3.1 Large Enterprises

5.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.4 By Industry Vertical

5.4.1 BFSI

5.4.2 Healthcare and Life-Sciences

5.4.3 Manufacturing and Industrial

5.4.4 Retail and E-commerce

5.4.5 Energy and Utilities

5.4.6 Automotive and Transportation

5.4.7 Government and Public Sector

5.4.8 Others (Media, Education, etc.)

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 India

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 Southeast Asia

5.5.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.1.3 Turkey

5.5.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Nigeria

5.5.5.2.3 Egypt

5.5.5.2.4 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles {(includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)}

6.4.1 Accenture

6.4.2 Microsoft

6.4.3 IBM

6.4.4 Google (Alphabet)

6.4.5 AWS (Amazon)

6.4.6 SAP

6.4.7 Oracle

6.4.8 Adobe

6.4.9 Salesforce

6.4.10 Cisco Systems

6.4.11 Dell Technologies

6.4.12 Siemens

6.4.13 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6.4.14 Cognex

6.4.15 Apple

6.4.16 ServiceNow

6.4.17 Infosys

6.4.18 Capgemini

6.4.19 Wipro

6.4.20 Schneider Electric

6.4.21 Honeywell

6.4.22 Hitachi

6.4.23 Fujitsu

6.4.24 Huawei

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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