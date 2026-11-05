Electronics Manufacturing Services Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Outsourcing, Near-Shoring, And EV Demand Drive 6.51% CAGR To USD 909.32 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost EMS ROI through engineering-rich services, turnkey models, nearshoring, joint development and supply-chain orchestration that lift margins and reduce sourcing risk.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electronics Manufacturing Services - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electronics Manufacturing Services Market to Reach USD 909.32 Billion by 2031

The global electronics manufacturing services market is projected to grow from USD 620.16 billion in 2025 to USD 663.34 billion in 2026, reaching USD 909.32 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.51% from 2026 to 2031, supported by increased outsourcing, supply-chain regionalization, advanced electronics demand, and the growing need for engineering-rich manufacturing services.

OEM Outsourcing Accelerates Market Growth

Electronics brands are directing more resources toward silicon development, artificial intelligence, software, and product innovation while outsourcing mechanical, packaging, and board-level manufacturing. The capital intensity of advanced production facilities is encouraging even vertically integrated companies to rely on electronics manufacturing services providers.

Short product lifecycles in smartphones, wearables, and consumer electronics are reinforcing this trend, as internal production lines often struggle to accommodate frequent model changes. Industrial and medical device companies are also expanding outsourcing beyond assembly to include firmware flashing, testing, regulatory documentation, and design-for-manufacturability support. Providers with strong engineering capabilities can achieve margins 8-12 points higher than companies focused on commodity manufacturing.

Near-Shoring and Re-Shoring Reshape Supply Chains

Tariff uncertainty, export controls, and geopolitical risk contributed to a 23% increase in 2025 plant announcements across Mexico, Poland, and Vietnam. Mexico has emerged as a major manufacturing location for power electronics and industrial controls, supported by USMCA duty-free access and labor costs that are approximately 16% lower than those in coastal China.

Eastern Europe continues to attract medical-device and automotive subassembly programs because EU customs harmonization supports shorter delivery times. Vietnam is securing smartphone, acoustic module, and final assembly investments through decade-long corporate-tax holidays. Thailand and Malaysia are also using their semiconductor back-end expertise to compete for advanced packaging and chiplet in-package programs.

Component Volatility Creates Cost and Inventory Challenges

Semiconductor and passive component price fluctuations remain a significant market restraint. Spot prices for automotive-grade multilayer ceramic capacitors varied by 35-50% between Q1 2025 and Q4 2025, reducing gross margins by as much as 120 basis points for providers without long-term allocation agreements.

Microcontroller lead times increased from 12 to 26 weeks, requiring manufacturers to hold additional inventory and commit working capital that might otherwise support capacity expansion. Tier-1 vendors with annual revenue of USD 5 billion or more are better positioned to secure priority component allocations, while regional providers may face spot premiums of 20-40%. Component shortages have also caused launch delays of four-to-eight weeks as engineering teams redesign bills of material.

Additional market growth is being driven by EV power-electronics programs requiring advanced PCB assembly and the proliferation of IIoT edge devices using high-density interconnect and advanced packaging. Competitive pressure from original design manufacturers and OEM in-house production lines remains particularly relevant in smartphones and consumer electronics.

Service and Business Model Trends

Electromechanical assembly and box build services are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.83%, exceeding overall market growth. Automotive and industrial customers increasingly prefer integrated contracts covering cables, enclosures, assembly, and final testing, which can reduce project lead times by two to three weeks.

PCB assembly accounted for 43.32% of the electronics manufacturing services market in 2025, although margins on consumer-grade programs fell below 6%. Engineering services can generate 30-50% more revenue per program as customers seek support with product design, manufacturability, testing, and regulatory compliance. Demand is also increasing for configure-to-order fulfillment, vendor-managed inventory, rapid prototyping, and supply-chain coordination.

Contract manufacturing represented 62.46% of market revenue in 2025. However, hybrid and turnkey models are projected to grow at 7.02% annually through 2031. Start-ups are adopting turnkey agreements to reduce component sourcing exposure, despite price premiums of 8-12%. Automotive and industrial companies frequently use hybrid arrangements that combine proprietary firmware with contractor-designed power stages and communication boards.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific held 56.48% of global market share in 2025 and is expected to record a CAGR of 6.63% through 2031. China remains the largest revenue contributor, while Japan specializes in precision automotive and industrial modules. South Korea maintains a strong position in display and memory-adjacent manufacturing. India is attracting smartphone and appliance production through incentives that reimburse 4-6% of incremental sales.

North American electronics manufacturing activity is increasingly concentrated in Mexico, where tariff advantages and two-day truck routes to Texas support near-shoring. The United States retains high-mix, low-volume manufacturing for aerospace, defense, and medical applications, while Canada focuses on automotive telematics and rugged industrial gateways.

In Europe, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Romania are gaining medical-device and automotive programs. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom continue to support flight-critical, defense, and other specialized electronics manufacturing. Brazil, South Africa, and other developing markets offer targeted opportunities in telecommunications, renewable-energy inverters, smart meters, and harsh-environment box-build applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 OEMs Outsourcing to Focus on Core Competencies

4.2.2 Accelerated Near-/Re-shoring of Supply Chains to Mexico, Eastern Europe and ASEAN

4.2.3 Surge in EV Power-Electronics Requiring Advanced PCB Assembly Capabilities

4.2.4 Proliferation of IIoT Edge Devices Driving HDI and Advanced Packaging EMS Demand

4.2.5 Government Tax Incentives for Domestic EMS Facilities in India and Vietnam

4.2.6 AI-Driven Digital MES Improving First-Pass Yield and Reducing Rework Costs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Rising Semiconductor and Passive Component Cost Volatility

4.3.2 IP Protection Concerns Limiting Outsourcing in EU Aerospace and Defense

4.3.3 Competition from ODMs and OEM In-house Lines in Smartphones

4.3.4 Environmental Compliance (RoHS III, REACH) Raising Capex for Legacy Facilities

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Outlook

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.6.1 Surface-Mount Technology Roadmap

4.6.2 High-Density Interconnect and Embedded Component PCB

4.6.3 Advanced Packaging and System-in-Package

4.6.4 Digital MES, AI Quality Inspection and Cobotics

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Electronic Manufacturing Services

5.1.1.1 PCB Assembly

5.1.1.2 Electromechanical Assembly/Box Build

5.1.1.3 Prototyping

5.1.1.4 Other Electronic Manufacturing Services

5.1.2 Engineering Services

5.1.3 Test and Development Implementation

5.1.4 Logistics Services

5.1.5 Other Services

5.2 By Business Model

5.2.1 Contract Manufacturing (CM)

5.2.2 Original Design Manufacturing (ODM)

5.2.3 Hybrid / Turnkey / Other Business Models

5.3 By Manufacturing Process

5.3.1 Surface Mount Technology (SMT)

5.3.2 Through-Hole Technology (THT)

5.3.3 Advanced Packaging / Hybrid Processes

5.4 By End-user

5.4.1 Mobile Devices (Smartphones and Tablets)

5.4.2 Consumer Electronics

5.4.3 Computer (PCs/Desktop/Laptops)

5.4.4 Industrial

5.4.5 Automotive

5.4.6 Communication

5.4.7 Lighting

5.4.8 Medical

5.4.9 Other End-users

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 South Korea

5.5.3.4 India

5.5.3.5 South-east Asia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Foxconn)

6.4.2 Pegatron Corp.

6.4.3 Flex Ltd.

6.4.4 Jabil Inc.

6.4.5 Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 Wistron Corp.

6.4.7 Sanmina Corp.

6.4.8 Celestica Inc.

6.4.9 Benchmark Electronics Inc.

6.4.10 Plexus Corp.

6.4.11 Compal Electronics Inc.

6.4.12 Inventec Corp.

6.4.13 Universal Scientific Industrial Co., Ltd. (USI)

6.4.14 BYD Electronics (International) Co., Ltd.

6.4.15 Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.16 Asteelflash Group

6.4.17 Kimball Electronics Inc.

6.4.18 Sumitronics Corp.

6.4.19 Nortech Systems Inc.

6.4.20 Creation Technologies Ltd.

6.4.21 Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc.

6.4.22 Zollner Elektronik AG

6.4.23 New Kinpo Group (Cal-Comp)

6.4.24 SIIX Corp.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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