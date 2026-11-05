Logisticus Group Selects Isnetworld® To Help Strengthen Subcontractor Qualification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renewable energy logistics company partners with ISN® to increase visibility into subcontractor compliance across multiple sites

DALLAS, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Logisticus Group, a transportation and logistics provider servicing renewable energy projects, selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. ISN will help Logisticus Group standardize subcontractor oversight and gain efficiency and visibility throughout the qualification process.

“Logisticus Group supports projects across many regions with various regulatory requirements, so it is critical to maintain consistent subcontractor standards,” said Michael Lafauci, Director of Safety & Compliance at Logisticus Group.“ISNetworld centralizes Logisticus' subcontractor information to provide more streamlined review processes, helping increase our confidence in data-driven decisions.”

How ISNetworld Will Support Subcontractor Management at Logisticus Group

Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Logisticus Group provides specialized transportation, warehousing, and engineering services for renewable energy projects. As its operations grew, the company identified a need to strengthen subcontractor oversight without adding complexity for its safety team. ISNetworld will help Logisticus manage subcontractor information and mitigate operational, safety, and reputational risk.

Logisticus Group leverages ISNetworld tools and services, such as:



ISN AnalyticsTM for greater visibility into real-time safety and performance metrics RAVS 360TM to gain insights into contractors' health, safety, and environmental program implementation and safety culture

“Strong subcontractor oversight starts with accurate information and clear, consistent processes,” said Jenny Buckley, Executive Vice President of Energy at ISN.“ISN helps Logisticus Group move beyond self-reported information to deliver a clearer, more objective view of subcontractor qualifications before work begins.”

For more information on ISN's industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900+ Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with more than 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 13 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com.

About Logisticus Group

Logisticus Group, a certified Minority Business Enterprise, is committed to delivering excellence and innovation to the Power Generation Industry. Operating throughout North and South America since 2012, it specializes in Over-Dimensional Transportation Logistics, Warehousing, Civil Engineering, Project Management, and Technology Solutions. Its custom services are designed to de-risk its client's projects, while providing a 'white glove' standard of service, ensuring the highest possible standards in safety, quality, and innovation. To learn more visit, logisticusgroup.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

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