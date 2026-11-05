Industrial Edge Computing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Edge AI, Iiot, And Private-5G Drive 13.24% CAGR To USD 114.87 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cut scrap, downtime, latency and energy costs with edge analytics, predictive maintenance and machine vision; subscriptions and containerized platforms accelerate ROI.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Edge Computing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industrial Edge Computing Market to Reach USD 114.87 Billion by 2031

The industrial edge computing market is expected to grow from USD 54.46 billion in 2025 to USD 61.67 billion in 2026. By 2031, the market is forecast to reach USD 114.87 billion, registering a 13.24% CAGR over 2026-2031. Growth is being driven by expanding IIoT-sensor deployments, factory automation, low-latency analytics, private-5G industrial networks, and the increasing use of artificial intelligence in production environments.

IIoT-Sensor Deployments Accelerate Edge Computing Demand

Industrial enterprises are connecting millions of sensors to machines, conveyors, production lines, and utility systems. These devices generate large volumes of operational data that can overwhelm cloud infrastructure when all processing is performed remotely. Edge nodes address this challenge by filtering and analyzing data within industrial facilities, improving response times and reducing network congestion.

Automotive, electronics, and packaging manufacturers are among the leading adopters because their operations depend on rapid, reliable decisions. As more sensors are installed, the number of data interactions increases, strengthening demand for local computing capacity. AI models deployed near industrial controllers are also turning edge platforms into essential infrastructure for production optimization, equipment monitoring, and automated decision-making.

Low-Latency Analytics Supports Smart Manufacturing

Low-latency analytics is becoming increasingly important across smart manufacturing environments. ExxonMobil's open-process testbed reduced a 15-second control loop to approximately 40 milliseconds by moving analytics closer to industrial equipment. Faster feedback can help manufacturers prevent quality deviations, reduce material waste, and improve process stability.

Many businesses initially deploy edge computing to monitor noncritical assets before expanding it into mission-critical processes. Quality inspection and machine vision are key applications because delays between image capture and corrective action can allow defects to continue through production. Predictive maintenance, remote asset monitoring, safety analytics, and real-time process optimization are also contributing to market growth.

Hardware Leads as Software and Platforms Gain Momentum

Hardware accounted for 45.02% of market revenue in 2025 as factories invested in industrial gateways, vision accelerators, and rugged servers designed for vibration, dust, and temperature fluctuations. These systems provide dependable computing performance close to production equipment.

Software and platform solutions are projected to expand at a 13.95% CAGR, outpacing other component categories. Containerized workloads allow businesses to deploy and manage applications across multiple industrial locations without remaining tied to proprietary hardware. Subscription-based pricing also gives organizations more predictable operating expenses while supporting centralized software management and lifecycle automation.

The adoption of container runtimes on industrial control hardware is narrowing the divide between devices and applications. Softing Industrial's 2025 OPC UA expansion, which supports more than 60 companion models, demonstrates how standardized information models can improve interoperability and software value. Integration services remain important because industrial facilities often need support connecting legacy assets, modern platforms, and centralized management systems.

Manufacturing Maintains the Largest Market Share

Manufacturing represented 42.10% of global spending in 2025, supported by Industry 4.0 initiatives and demand for rapid decision-making in robotics and process control. Edge computing provides significant value in automotive production, where downtime can exceed USD 25,000 per minute on stamping lines.

Transportation and logistics is expected to record the fastest industry growth at a 13.96% CAGR. Fleet telematics, terminal automation, and autonomous yard vehicles require computing capacity at depots and logistics hubs. Oil and gas operators are also deploying rugged edge systems at remote sites where satellite latency can limit cloud-based processing.

Additional adoption is occurring across pharmaceuticals, life sciences, mining, metals, utilities, and food and beverage production. These industries use edge analytics to improve lot-level traceability, worker safety, grid stability, labeling accuracy, allergen compliance, and energy efficiency.

Regional Industrial Edge Computing Market Outlook

North America held a 39.45% market share in 2025, supported by early private-5G adoption, established cyber-insurance frameworks, and corporate sustainability programs. Growth is increasingly extending beyond large pilot projects as mid-sized factories modernize brownfield production lines.

Asia Pacific is forecast to post the fastest regional CAGR of 13.62%. China's Made-in-China 2025 program and Japan's Society 5.0 vision are supporting investment in connected industrial infrastructure. Greenfield factories are incorporating edge capabilities during initial design, while manufacturers are using local analytics to strengthen quality control and optimize energy consumption.

Europe remains an important market due to IEC 62443 cybersecurity requirements and GDPR-driven data-locality considerations that favor on-premise processing. Automotive and food manufacturers are leading adoption across the region. South American mining operations and Middle East oilfields are also implementing rugged edge nodes to reduce unplanned downtime and improve the performance of remote industrial assets.

Despite strong growth prospects, the OT-IT skills gap remains a significant restraint. Effective implementation requires expertise in industrial protocols, cybersecurity, and cloud-native technology, but fewer than 15% of engineers possess this combined skill set. Workforce shortages can extend project schedules and increase consulting costs, particularly for smaller plants. High upfront hardware and retrofit expenses may also slow adoption, although turnkey solutions, certification programs, and managed edge services are helping businesses address these barriers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surge in IIoT-sensor deployments and factory automation

4.2.2 Rapid adoption of low-latency analytics in smart manufacturing

4.2.3 Roll-out of private-5G industrial networks

4.2.4 Containerized workloads on existing OT network equipment

4.2.5 Cyber-insurance discounts for on-premise edge analytics

4.2.6 Sustainability-linked financing favouring local energy optimisation

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 OT-IT skills gap for edge integration

4.3.2 High upfront hardware and retro-fit costs

4.3.3 Fragmented middleware standards hindering portability

4.3.4 Long-term security-patch obligations raising TCO

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software and Platform

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Manufacturing

5.2.2 Oil and Gas

5.2.3 Mining and Metals

5.2.4 Utilities and Energy

5.2.5 Transportation and Logistics

5.2.6 Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences

5.2.7 Food and Beverage

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Predictive Maintenance

5.3.2 Quality Inspection and Machine Vision

5.3.3 Real-time Process Optimisation

5.3.4 Remote Asset Monitoring

5.3.5 Safety and Compliance Analytics

5.3.6 Edge AI Vision Analytics

5.4 By Deployment Model

5.4.1 On-premise Edge Appliances

5.4.2 Integrated Edge on Network Equipment

5.4.3 Managed Edge Platform-as-a-Service

5.4.4 Industrial Edge Micro-Data-Centers

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 International Business Machines Corporation

6.4.2 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

6.4.3 Siemens AG

6.4.4 General Electric Company

6.4.5 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.6 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.4.7 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.8 SAP SE

6.4.9 Intel Corporation

6.4.10 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.4.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.4.12 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.4.13 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.4.14 Schneider Electric SE

6.4.15 Nokia Corporation

6.4.16 Advantech Co., Ltd.

6.4.17 ABB Ltd.

6.4.18 Emerson Electric Co.

6.4.19 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.4.20 Bosch Rexroth AG

6.4.21 Foghorn Systems, Inc.

6.4.22 ZEDEDA

6.4.23 PTC Inc.

6.4.24 ClearBlade, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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