Huloosleep Announces Black Friday Deals On Its Million-Selling Baby Play Mats

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HulooSleep has announced its Black Friday 2026 promotion, offering discounts of up to 50% on selected Elasti-FoamTM Baby Playmats from November 9 through November 30, 2026. As Black Friday approaches, one baby essential worth adding to parents' shopping lists is a cushioned play mat. From tummy time and crawling to those first wobbly steps, babies need a comfortable space to explore. However, hard household floors offer little cushioning when little ones lose their balance.









Among the products drawing attention in this category is HulooSleep's Elasti-FoamTM Baby Playmat collection, which has sold more than one million play mats to date. Guided by its philosophy, "Soft Where They Play, Safe Where They Land," HulooSleep focuses on creating comfortable play spaces that give little ones room to explore while helping parents feel more at ease.

Why a Good Play Mat Is Becoming a Baby Essential

As babies grow more active, parents need a dedicated space where little ones can roll, crawl, sit, and play. While blankets and thin mats offer a basic surface, they may not provide the cushioning parents want on hardwood or tile floors.

A well-designed play mat can offer several everyday benefits:



A Softer Surface for Play: Adds cushioning for tummy time, crawling, and early walking practice.

Comfort for Family Time: Gives parents a comfortable spot to sit, read, and play alongside their children.

Easy Everyday Care: Its water-repellent surface helps keep spills from soaking in, making small messes easy to wipe away. Home-Friendly Design: Neutral colors and thoughtful patterns blend naturally into modern living spaces.

For HulooSleep, these everyday needs reflect a simple philosophy: "Soft Where They Play, Safe Where They Land."

A Million-Plus Play Mats Sold: Meet the Brand Behind the Buzz

With more than a million play mats sold, HulooSleep has established a growing presence in the baby play mat category. Its Elasti-FoamTM collection brings together the features parents look for in an everyday play space.

1.3-Inch Elasti-FoamTM Cushioning

The thick cushioning provides a soft, supportive surface for babies and toddlers. Its resilient construction is designed to retain its shape with regular use.

Child-Focused Material Standards

Made with carefully selected materials and tested to meet recognized safety standards, giving parents greater peace of mind during everyday play.









Water-Repellent and Easy to Clean

Spills are part of everyday life with little ones. The surface helps prevent spills from soaking in, making everyday cleanup easier with a simple wipe.

Soft Texture for Everyday Comfort

A velvet-soft surface and understated colors create a comfortable play area that fits naturally into shared family spaces.

Designed to Blend Into the Home

Unlike many traditional baby products with overly playful designs, HulooSleep's collection features understated colors and patterns that complement modern home interiors. Parents can create a dedicated play area without making their living room feel like a daycare.

Three HulooSleep Play Mats Worth Adding to Your Black Friday List

For parents considering a play mat this holiday season, HulooSleep offers several designs to suit different spaces and preferences.

1. Compact Gray Elasti-FoamTM Playmat

Ideal for playpens, the 50 × 50-inch gray mat provides a soft, cushioned surface that helps protect little ones while they play. Its understated finish blends easily with existing home decor.

Explore the 50 × 50-inch Gray Elasti-FoamTM Playmat









2. Morandi Colors Elasti-FoamTM Playmat

This larger play mat gives babies more room to crawl, roll, and explore. Its soft neutral tones make it a natural addition to shared family spaces.

Explore the Morandi Colors Playmat









3. Sahara Floral Bordered Playmat

For families who prefer a little more visual detail, the Sahara Floral Bordered Playmat features a subtle floral border against a warm, neutral background. It brings together everyday functionality and a decorative look that works well in nurseries and living rooms.

Explore the Sahara Floral Bordered Playmat









Black Friday: A Good Time to Find a Family Essential

From November 9 through November 30, 2026, shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 50% on select Elasti-FoamTM Baby Playmats on the official HulooSleep website.

Whether preparing a nursery, refreshing a play area, or looking for a practical gift for new parents, this Black Friday is a great opportunity to discover a family essential designed around everyday comfort.

Explore the collection and shop the Black Friday offers at .

About HulooSleep

HulooSleep is a family comfort brand dedicated to creating thoughtfully designed products that help families feel comfortable, supported, and well-rested. Guided by its philosophy, "Soft Where They Play, Safe Where They Land," the brand combines thoughtful design, practical innovation, and child-focused care to bring greater comfort and peace of mind to everyday family life.

HulooSleep believes being well-rested goes beyond physical rest to include peace of mind and meaningful family connections.

Learn more at .

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