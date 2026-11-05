United Kingdom Smart Grid Network Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 AMI And Demand Response Drive 7.5% CAGR To USD 7.49 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced Metering Infrastructure leads, with Demand Response, storage, vehicle-to-grid and grid-edge integration driving utility and industrial opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United Kingdom Smart Grid Network Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK smart grid network market reached USD 4.20 Billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 7.5% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 7.49 Billion by 2035, according to the report. Market growth is being supported by regulatory investment requirements, the transition to clean power, nationwide smart meter deployment and the increasing integration of renewable energy, battery storage and electric vehicles.

Ofgem's network price control frameworks continue to encourage digitalisation across electricity distribution and transmission assets. At the same time, the UK's 2035 clean power target is increasing demand for infrastructure capable of managing variable renewable generation while maintaining grid stability, resilience and security. These priorities are accelerating investment in Advanced Metering Infrastructure, distribution management systems, grid analytics, outage management platforms, demand response solutions, energy storage integration and cybersecurity.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 4.20 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 7.49 Billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: Approximately 7.5% UK smart meter installations: More than 34 million

Regional Market Leadership

England accounted for approximately 84% of UK smart grid network market revenue in 2025. Its leadership reflects the concentration of major distribution network operators, National Grid transmission infrastructure and a high density of smart meters and grid-edge assets. Continued upgrades to electricity networks, urban energy systems and digital grid controls are expected to sustain England's dominant market position.

Investment opportunities are also emerging across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as renewable generation capacity expands and regional networks require greater flexibility. Wind power development, distributed energy resources and local energy projects are increasing the need for advanced monitoring, forecasting and network optimisation technologies.

Technology Application Trends

Advanced Metering Infrastructure held the largest technology application share in 2025, supported by the UK government's smart meter rollout programme for homes and businesses. Connecting smart meters with distribution management systems is improving network visibility, consumption data availability and operational planning.

Demand Response is forecast to be the fastest-growing application segment. Growth is being driven by battery storage, electric vehicle charging, vehicle-to-grid systems and virtual power plant participation. These technologies enable utilities and energy users to respond more effectively to supply conditions, electricity prices and periods of peak demand.

The transition from National Grid ESO to NESO is also creating new requirements for digital grid management, whole-system coordination and data-led balancing. As renewable generation represents a larger share of electricity supply, network operators will require more sophisticated forecasting, automation and real-time control capabilities.

End User Outlook

Utilities generated the largest share of market revenue in 2025, reflecting DNO capital expenditure programmes and ongoing investment in network modernisation. Utility spending is focused on reliability, asset performance, digital substations, automated fault management and secure communications across critical electricity infrastructure.

Industrial end users are expected to record strong growth as commercial energy management participation expands. Demand response agreements, on-site battery systems and virtual power plant programmes are enabling industrial facilities to optimise electricity use, manage costs and support wider grid flexibility.

Market Growth Prospects

The report identifies regulatory support, clean energy targets and infrastructure digitalisation as central drivers of long-term market expansion. More than 34 million smart meter installations provide a substantial foundation for connected energy services, while battery storage and electric mobility are increasing the requirement for dynamic network management.

Future market development will depend on sustained capital investment, interoperability between grid technologies and robust cybersecurity across connected assets. Suppliers offering scalable software, advanced analytics, secure communications and integrated flexibility platforms are positioned to benefit as the UK modernises its electricity system through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

United Kingdom Smart Grid Network Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles



Country Risk

Business Climate

Europe Smart Grid Network Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025)

Market Forecast (2026-2033)

United Kingdom Smart Grid Network Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

United Kingdom Smart Grid Network Market by Technology Application Area



Transmission

Demand Response

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Other Technology Application Areas Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033) for Each Technology Application Area

United Kingdom Smart Grid Network Market by Component



Software

Hardware

Services Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033) for Each Component

United Kingdom Smart Grid Network Market by End-User



Utility

Industrial

Residential

Commercial Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033) for Each End-User

United Kingdom Smart Grid Network Market by Region



England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033) for Each Region

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key United Kingdom Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



EDF Energy (United Kingdom)



SSE PLC (United Kingdom)



Schneider Electric SE (France)



E.ON SE (Germany)



Renault Group (France)



Siemens AG (Germany)

Others

Each Company Profile Includes:



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

Companies Featured



EDF Energy (United Kingdom)

SSE PLC (United Kingdom)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

E.ON SE (Germany)

Renault Group (France) Siemens AG (Germany)

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900