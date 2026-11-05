United Kingdom Smart Grid Network Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 AMI And Demand Response Drive 7.5% CAGR To USD 7.49 Billion
Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United Kingdom Smart Grid Network Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK smart grid network market reached USD 4.20 Billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 7.5% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 7.49 Billion by 2035, according to the report. Market growth is being supported by regulatory investment requirements, the transition to clean power, nationwide smart meter deployment and the increasing integration of renewable energy, battery storage and electric vehicles.
Ofgem's network price control frameworks continue to encourage digitalisation across electricity distribution and transmission assets. At the same time, the UK's 2035 clean power target is increasing demand for infrastructure capable of managing variable renewable generation while maintaining grid stability, resilience and security. These priorities are accelerating investment in Advanced Metering Infrastructure, distribution management systems, grid analytics, outage management platforms, demand response solutions, energy storage integration and cybersecurity.
Market Size and Forecast
- Market size in 2025: USD 4.20 Billion Projected market size in 2035: USD 7.49 Billion CAGR from 2026-2035: Approximately 7.5% UK smart meter installations: More than 34 million
Regional Market Leadership
England accounted for approximately 84% of UK smart grid network market revenue in 2025. Its leadership reflects the concentration of major distribution network operators, National Grid transmission infrastructure and a high density of smart meters and grid-edge assets. Continued upgrades to electricity networks, urban energy systems and digital grid controls are expected to sustain England's dominant market position.
Investment opportunities are also emerging across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as renewable generation capacity expands and regional networks require greater flexibility. Wind power development, distributed energy resources and local energy projects are increasing the need for advanced monitoring, forecasting and network optimisation technologies.
Technology Application Trends
Advanced Metering Infrastructure held the largest technology application share in 2025, supported by the UK government's smart meter rollout programme for homes and businesses. Connecting smart meters with distribution management systems is improving network visibility, consumption data availability and operational planning.
Demand Response is forecast to be the fastest-growing application segment. Growth is being driven by battery storage, electric vehicle charging, vehicle-to-grid systems and virtual power plant participation. These technologies enable utilities and energy users to respond more effectively to supply conditions, electricity prices and periods of peak demand.
The transition from National Grid ESO to NESO is also creating new requirements for digital grid management, whole-system coordination and data-led balancing. As renewable generation represents a larger share of electricity supply, network operators will require more sophisticated forecasting, automation and real-time control capabilities.
End User Outlook
Utilities generated the largest share of market revenue in 2025, reflecting DNO capital expenditure programmes and ongoing investment in network modernisation. Utility spending is focused on reliability, asset performance, digital substations, automated fault management and secure communications across critical electricity infrastructure.
Industrial end users are expected to record strong growth as commercial energy management participation expands. Demand response agreements, on-site battery systems and virtual power plant programmes are enabling industrial facilities to optimise electricity use, manage costs and support wider grid flexibility.
Market Growth Prospects
The report identifies regulatory support, clean energy targets and infrastructure digitalisation as central drivers of long-term market expansion. More than 34 million smart meter installations provide a substantial foundation for connected energy services, while battery storage and electric mobility are increasing the requirement for dynamic network management.
Future market development will depend on sustained capital investment, interoperability between grid technologies and robust cybersecurity across connected assets. Suppliers offering scalable software, advanced analytics, secure communications and integrated flexibility platforms are positioned to benefit as the UK modernises its electricity system through 2035.
Key Topics Covered:
United Kingdom Smart Grid Network Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary
- GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Country Risk Business Climate
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
- Key Industry Highlights Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)
United Kingdom Smart Grid Network Market by Technology Application Area
- Transmission Demand Response Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Other Technology Application Areas Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033) for Each Technology Application Area
United Kingdom Smart Grid Network Market by Component
- Software Hardware Services Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033) for Each Component
United Kingdom Smart Grid Network Market by End-User
- Utility Industrial Residential Commercial Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033) for Each End-User
United Kingdom Smart Grid Network Market by Region
- England Scotland Wales Northern Ireland Historical Trend (2018-2025) and Forecast Trend (2026-2033) for Each Region
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key United Kingdom Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- EDF Energy (United Kingdom) SSE PLC (United Kingdom) Schneider Electric SE (France) E.ON SE (Germany) Renault Group (France) Siemens AG (Germany) Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [12]
Companies Featured
- EDF Energy (United Kingdom) SSE PLC (United Kingdom) Schneider Electric SE (France) E.ON SE (Germany) Renault Group (France) Siemens AG (Germany)
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