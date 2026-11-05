United Kingdom Chemical Logistics Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast 2026-2035 USD 10.8 Billion By 2035 As Compliance And Cold Chain Demand Drive 7.2% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target high-margin pharmaceutical cold chain, UK REACH-ready digital documentation, real-time track-and-trace, and low-emission transport to win premium contracts.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United Kingdom Chemical Logistics Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom chemical logistics market was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%, according to the report. Growth is being supported by rising demand for hazardous goods handling, bulk chemical transport, specialty chemical distribution, temperature-controlled logistics and chemical waste management.

The UK chemical industry generates annual output exceeding GBP 50 billion and serves pharmaceutical, agrochemical, industrial chemical, oil and gas, and consumer goods manufacturers. Its scale, combined with strict safety and documentation requirements, creates sustained demand for specialist chemical logistics providers.

Market Growth Drivers



Post-Brexit regulatory requirements: Divergence between UK REACH and EU REACH has increased chemical registration, border documentation and compliance responsibilities. Logistics providers with dedicated compliance teams, digital documentation platforms and experienced DGSAs are positioned to secure premium contracts.

Pharmaceutical supply chain expansion: Pharmaceutical and life sciences companies account for approximately 30% of chemical logistics expenditure. Continued investment in API supply chains, biologics and NHS supply resilience is expected to increase this share to approximately 35% by 2035.

Temperature-controlled logistics demand: Temperature-controlled services represent approximately 25% of total market value. Pharmaceutical cold chain logistics is growing at an estimated CAGR of 10-12%, supported by manufacturing expansion and stricter product integrity requirements.

Sustainable chemical transport: Net Zero commitments and scope 3 emissions targets are accelerating investment in electric and hydrogen HGVs, intermodal road-rail services, sustainable aviation fuel and lower-emission maritime transport. Digital shipment visibility: Real-time monitoring of temperature, pressure and location through IoT sensors and cloud-based TMS platforms is becoming an important requirement for high-value chemical logistics contracts.

Regulatory and Operational Landscape

UK chemical logistics operators must comply with ADR/RID regulations, HMRC dangerous goods controls, Health and Safety Executive requirements, COSHH standards and UK CLP obligations. These requirements create substantial barriers to entry and favour operators with established hazardous goods infrastructure, trained personnel and reliable compliance systems.

Post-Brexit border friction is also affecting cross-Channel chemical movements. Delays at Dover/Folkestone can add approximately 6-12 hours to transit times, increasing transport costs and strengthening the business case for border-ready documentation and shipment management systems.

Road transport remains the dominant mode for intra-UK chemical distribution, while rail and sea support bulk commodity flows. Ambient chemical transport accounts for approximately 75% of market value, although specialist temperature-controlled and cryogenic services command higher margins. Pharmaceutical APIs and temperature-sensitive drug substances can attract premiums of 40-60% over commodity chemical logistics rates.

Industry Segmentation

Class 3 flammable liquids represent the largest hazardous chemical logistics segment by volume, followed by significant demand for Class 8 corrosives and Class 6.1 toxic substances. Non-hazardous specialty chemicals, including food-grade additives and cosmetic ingredients, also contribute substantial logistics volume.

By end-user, pharmaceutical and life sciences companies lead market expenditure. Agrochemicals account for approximately 20% of volume and generate pronounced seasonal demand. Industrial chemicals and consumer goods chemicals each represent an estimated 20-25%, while oil and gas chemical logistics remains a specialist, high-value segment.

Competitive Landscape

The United Kingdom chemical logistics market is moderately concentrated. DHL, DB Schenker, Kuehne + Nagel and DSV collectively account for approximately 45-50% of market value. These global 3PLs compete with domestic specialists, chemical distributors with in-house logistics capabilities and regional operators serving SME manufacturers.

DHL Supply Chain maintains a strong position through ADR-certified infrastructure, temperature-controlled pharmaceutical distribution and GPS-monitored tanker operations. In 2024, the company expanded its dangerous goods specialist network across 12 additional UK distribution centres, increasing capacity for flammable liquids, corrosives and toxic materials.

DB Schenker strengthened its sustainable chemical logistics offering in 2024 through electric vehicle urban distribution and intermodal road-rail solutions. Kuehne + Nagel remains prominent in pharmaceutical API transport, GDP-certified warehousing and temperature-sensitive air and sea freight. DSV expanded its UK hazardous goods warehousing and distribution capabilities through a specialist acquisition, adding Class 3 and Class 8 storage capacity in the Midlands.

Ceva Logistics, Geodis and Girteka Group also serve specialist segments across road transport, warehousing, contract logistics and chemical tanker operations. Brenntag and Univar Solutions continue to manage substantial distribution volumes through integrated chemical supply networks.

Market Outlook

The report identifies regulatory expertise, cold chain capacity, digital visibility and verified emissions reduction as the leading competitive priorities through 2035. Operators able to combine multimodal transportation, hazardous goods compliance and resilient cross-border documentation are expected to benefit from the strongest growth opportunities in the United Kingdom chemical logistics market.



Key Topics Covered:

United Kingdom Chemical Logistics Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Country Risk

Business Climate

Europe Chemical Logistics Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Chemical Logistics Market Historical Market (2018-2025)

Chemical Logistics Market Forecast (2026-2033)

United Kingdom Chemical Logistics Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



United Kingdom Chemical Logistics Market Historical Market (2018-2025) United Kingdom Chemical Logistics Market Forecast (2026-2033)

United Kingdom Chemical Logistics Market by Hazard Classification



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

United Kingdom Chemical Logistics Market by Temperature Control



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

United Kingdom Chemical Logistics Market by Service Type



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

United Kingdom Chemical Logistics Market by Geography



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

United Kingdom Chemical Logistics Market by End-User Industry



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

United Kingdom Chemical Logistics Market by Region



England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key United Kingdom Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



DHL (Germany)



DB Schenker (Germany)



Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland)



Ceva Logistics (Switzerland)



Geodis (France)



DSV (Denmark)



Girteka Group (Lithuania)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [16]

Companies Featured



DHL (Germany)

DB Schenker (Germany)

Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland)

Ceva Logistics (Switzerland)

Geodis (France)

DSV (Denmark) Girteka Group (Lithuania)

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