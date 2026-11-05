Redcloud Extends Redai To 200 Argentine Distributors Through Picking Up! Integration With New ERP Provider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Distributors already running on third party ERP will gain direct access to the Picking Up! B2B ordering network and support the phased deployment of RedAI infrastructure in Argentina

LONDON and BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) ("RedCloud" or the "Company") today announced that Picking Up!, its Argentine distribution partner, has signed an integration agreement with an operator of an ERP system used by over 200 distributors of mass consumption products in Argentina.

The integration connects distributors directly to Picking Up!'s B2B trading infrastructure, which includes digital ordering, customer management, promotions, live order visibility and synchronization of customers, products, prices, inventory and orders. Participating distributors will gain access to Picking Up!'s network of approximately 100,000 retail outlets across Argentina. Distributor activation will begin in November, led jointly by Picking Up!'s sales team. RedAI, the Company's AI infrastructure for the prediction of FMCG trade, will be implemented alongside the Picking Up! platform for these new distributors to use, without building a new network.

The integration sits within RedCloud's three-year agreement with Golomax and Picking Up! previously announced in August 2026 with a forecasted $20 million of revenue over the term of the agreement. RAID (Real-time AI for Distribution), the Company's prediction model, is trained on more than $8.4 billion of FMCG transactions across more than 100,000 customers and 6,700 brands. RAID will begin training on Argentine distributor data in November as the first distributors activate. Transaction data is used in aggregated and de-identified form, under the applicable agreements and authorizations, and each distributor retains control of its own commercial information.

Justin Floyd, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RedCloud, said, "Argentina's distributors already run on an established ERP. This connects them to 100,000 outlets through Picking Up! and gives RAID the trading data of both distributors and retailers. We deploy on infrastructure that is already there, and the intelligence arrives with the first order."

Sergio Daniel Iribarren, Co-Founder of Picking Up!, said, "Distributors get a faster path to digital trade: stronger relationships with existing customers and access to new ones. With RedCloud, we add intelligence to those workflows, step by step."

About RedCloud

RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) builds AI infrastructure for the prediction of FMCG trade. More than $8.4 billion of FMCG transactions have passed through its infrastructure between early 2023 and June 2026, across more than 100,000 customers and 6,700 brands. RedCloud uses this proprietary transaction data to develop RAID (Real-time AI for Distribution), its prediction model for distribution, and deploys its infrastructure and associated products ("RedAI") either directly or through joint ventures and local partners.

RedCloud is a British company registered in London. Justin Floyd is its Founder and Chief Executive Officer. For more information, please visit and connect on LinkedIn.

About Picking Up!

Picking Up! is an Argentine distribution network connecting distributors, retailers, consumers and delivery services. Its B2B system supports digital ordering, customer management, promotions, communications and trading reports across neighbourhood retail in Argentina.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected rollout and adoption of the integration and the $20 million of revenue forecasted over the term of the agreement with Golomax and Picking Up!. Words such as“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“seek,”“forecast,”“target,”“predict,”“may,”“should,”“would,”“could,” and“will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the availability and permitted use of trading data, the deployment and performance of RedAI and RAID, and the ability of the parties to generate commercial value or revenue. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements described in“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,”“Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and“Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the Company's periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. RedCloud undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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