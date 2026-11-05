HANDEL's ICE CREAM EXPANDS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FOOTPRINT WITH NEW CAMARILLO LOCATION OPENING NOVEMBER 12

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The new scoop shop celebrates grand opening with a ribbon cutting, free ice cream cards for the first 100 guests, spin-the-wheel prizes, and more

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Handel's Ice Cream, the beloved brand serving ice cream since 1945, is expanding its footprint in Southern California with a brand-new location in Camarillo. Located at 2390 Las Posas Road Suite H, the new scoop shop will officially open its doors on Thursday, November 12, 2026, starting with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m.To mark the Grand Opening celebration, the first 100 guests in line when doors open at 12:00 p.m. will receive a free Handel's hat and a Free Cone card. Plus, guests visiting between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. can spin the wheel for a chance to win exciting prizes, including Free Ice Cream for a Year, Free Cones, Shakes, Pints, and official Handel's merch."The product truly speaks for itself with fresh ice cream made in-store daily using high-quality ingredients," said Scott Sonnenberg, Co-Owner of Handel's Ice Cream Camarillo. "We both have wonderful memories of visiting local ice cream shops with our families growing up, and we want to create those same lasting memories for families right here in Camarillo."The Camarillo store is owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Scott and Vanessa Sonnenberg, who also own two Handel's locations in Santa Clarita. Scott brings 22 years of executive experience from the front offices of the Chicago Bulls and LA Clippers, while Vanessa, who manages day-to-day operations across their stores, holds the distinction of being the first Mexican-born female franchisee in the Handel's system."Camarillo is a fantastic, family-centered community, and we are thrilled to bring Handel's here," added Vanessa Sonnenberg, Co-Owner and Operator. "We have family in the area and look forward to building strong connections with local schools and places of worship as we integrate into the community.The 2,400 square feet Camarillo location will offer 48 rotating flavors made fresh in-store daily, pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub, and catering services. The scoop shop will operate daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.For more information about Handel's Camarillo, visit or follow along on Instagram at @handelscamarillo.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel's began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel's has earned numerous industry accolades, including being ranked the #1 Sweet Treat and a Top 10 Brand to Buy by Franchise Times. The brand is also featured on the publication's Top 400 list of the largest franchise systems in the United States and its Fast & Serious list recognizing the smartest-growing franchises of the year. Additionally, Handel's was recognized on Fast Casual's Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while CEO Jennifer Schuler was named among the Top 25 Industry Executives for her leadership and innovation in foodservice. The brand is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 175 locations across 20 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit /handels-franchise/.

Kampi Chaleunsouk

Ink Link Marketing

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HANDEL'S ICE CREAM EXPANDS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FOOTPRINT WITH NEW CAMARILLO LOCATION OPENING NOVEMBER 12 News Provided By Ink Link Marketing November 05, 2026, 14:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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