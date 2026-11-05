Chesterfield Organizations Celebrate Community Leaders And Support Young Readers

Dr. Deshonda Jennings- Community advocate and speaker addresses attendees during a community celebration highlighting leadership, service, and a shared commitment to strengthening families and empowering future generations.

Dr. Deshonda Jennings- Community leader shares a warm smile during a Chesterfield community event celebrating leadership, family empowerment, and the importance of supporting young readers and future generations.

Following the DeJour Village® Conference & Awards, Dr. DeShonda Jennings prepares a Christmas program promoting literacy, family connections and giving.

- Dr. DeShonda JenningsCHESTERFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHESTERFIELD, Va. - After bringing educators, parents and community leaders together in Richmond for the second annual DeJour VillageChildcare & Family Legacy Conference & Awards, Dr. DeShonda Jennings is continuing that work through a Christmas program that connects family engagement, early literacy and community giving.Held September 25–26, 2026, the conference recognized parents, childcare professionals and individuals who serve young people. The gathering created space for professional development, meaningful connections and recognition of the people whose everyday contributions help children and families thrive.That commitment will continue on December 20, 2026, as DJ Shining Stars Preschool, a licensed home-based childcare program in Chesterfield, and DJ It Takes A Village Too, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, bring together two complementary activities: a Christmas Literacy Café and Family Dinner for preschool families, followed by a separate toy giveaway serving families in the community.The Literacy Café will incorporate shared reading, parent participation and children's books into a festive family gathering. Through these activities, families will be encouraged to make reading together a regular part of life at home. The focus is on helping young children build connections with books while giving parents practical encouragement to support their children's learning.“Some of the most meaningful learning happens in everyday moments, like sitting together and sharing a book,” said Jennings.“We want families to leave with more than a gift. We want them to feel connected, encouraged and excited about helping their children learn. This is also an opportunity for us to give back and remind families that they have a village standing with them.”Following the Literacy Café and Family Dinner, the separate Christmas toy giveaway will extend that spirit of support to the broader community. Together, the activities reflect the organizations' shared commitment to supporting children, strengthening family relationships and creating opportunities for community involvement.The announcement also comes during a season of recognition for Jennings. She is a finalist for the Pillar of Excellence Award in the Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce's 2026 Black Brilliance Awards. In addition, her DeJour VillageShow & Podcast earned a fourth-place ranking on the CTR Media Network for October 2026.As a childcare business owner, coach, international speaker, author and nonprofit leader, Jennings brings her work across education, family support and community service together with a consistent purpose: helping others build a stronger foundation and a lasting legacy.Community members, children's book authors, businesses and organizations interested in supporting the Christmas program through books, toys, sponsorships or other contributions are encouraged to connect.For more information about the organizations and opportunities to get involved, visitAbout DJ Shining Stars PreschoolDJ Shining Stars Preschool is a licensed home-based childcare program in Chesterfield, Virginia, serving children and families through early care and education, family engagement and learning experiences that support children's growth.About DJ It Takes A Village TooDJ It Takes A Village Too is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering families, supporting educators and strengthening communities. Its work includes educational opportunities, community programs and an annual conference and awards celebration recognizing parents, childcare professionals and individuals who serve youth.Media ContactDr. DeShonda JenningsEmail:...Website:

Dr. DeShonda Jennings

DeJour Village®

+1 804-804-2822

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Recap of DJ It Takes A Village 2026 Conference & Awards Ceremony

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chesterfield Organizations Celebrate Community Leaders and Support Young Readers News Provided By CTR Media Network November 05, 2026, 14:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.