Maybeday Launches A No-Top-Up Virtual Card With A Daily Chance At A Sponsored Purchase

Maybe | A free virtual card with a daily chance to have your dream purchase sponsored.

The free-entry platform turns everyday wishes into a daily draw, with an in-app participation option that requires no card or purchase.

- Leo Popov, CEO & Co-founderMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What if the next time you tapped your phone at checkout, someone else picked up the bill?MaybeDay is launching a free-entry promotional platform that gives eligible participants a daily chance to have an everyday wish sponsored. Its optional virtual card requires no top-up: an eligible card attempt triggers a draw, and a winning purchase is sponsored from the promotion's prize fund. Participants can also enter through a free in-app Digital Wish without a card or purchase.The launch promotion features a $3,000 prize pool sponsored by Wayy, a self-driving sales agent for solopreneursThe experience starts with something a participant wants - a pair of shoes, a new kitchen appliance, or another everyday wish - and a question: could this one be on us?For the virtual-card experience, eligible participants apply for a card and add it to a supported mobile wallet. At an eligible checkout, a card attempt uses their daily chance. If the attempt wins sponsorship, the purchase can proceed using the promotion's funds, subject to the Official Rules and applicable limits.The card is not a conventional spending account. Participants do not load their own money onto it, and it does not guarantee that a purchase will be funded. A non-winning attempt does not receive sponsorship; the purchase attempt just got declined. No charges.For people who prefer not to apply for a card, the in-app Digital Wish offers a free alternative. No card application, checkout visit, or purchase is required to use that participation method. Digital Wishes and Card Wishes share the same daily participation limit; having a card does not provide additional daily entries.The two routes connect the same idea to different moments: submitting a wish in the app or trying for sponsorship at checkout.Wayy's sponsorship provides the launch promotion's prize pool, while MaybeDay provides the participation experience. Participants do not pay an entry fee or subscription to take part.Virtual-card issuance requires identity verification and issuer approval. Card and mobile-wallet availability, eligible transactions, prize limits, and participation restrictions are subject to the applicable terms and Official Rules.Visitors can explore the experience, check eligibility, and read the Official Rules at .About MaybeDayMaybeDay is a free-entry promotional platform built around everyday wishes. Through a free in-app Digital Wish or an optional virtual-card experience, eligible participants receive a daily chance to have a wish sponsored.Promotion detailsNo purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open to 18+ USA residents. Promotion runs November 1, 2026 5:00 PM ET through December 1, 2026 4:49 PM ET. Total launch prize pool: $3,000. Odds, prize availability, entry limits, and other restrictions are described in the Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Official Rules: /rules

Leo Popov

Wayy LLC

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Maybe | A free virtual card you never need to top up, with a daily chance to have your dream purchase sponsored

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MaybeDay Launches a No-Top-Up Virtual Card with a Daily Chance at a Sponsored Purchase News Provided By Wayy LLC November 05, 2026, 14:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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