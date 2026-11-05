AMPP Membership In India Grows 94%, Reaches 5,000

India Growth

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

Formation of AMPP's 200th chapter marks a second milestone for its global community

- Alan ThomasPUDUCHERRY, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Membership in the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, has reached 5,000 in India, up about 94% from 2,580 a year ago. The growth coincides with another milestone: the formation of AMPP's 200th chapter worldwide, the AMPP India SMVEC Student Chapter in Puducherry, India.The membership increase reflects the efforts of chapter officers and members across India to expand their professional community. After setting membership goals for the country, chapter leaders helped build a network that brings students and experienced practitioners together around corrosion prevention, protective coatings, and materials performance.“These milestones belong to the members and chapter leaders who have built this community in India,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas.“They set goals, brought people together and created opportunities for others to get involved. Our responsibility is to support that commitment, to advance the materials protection and performance of professionals who make this work possible. Welcoming our 200th chapter at an engineering college also gives the next generation a place to begin contributing.”AMPP membership provides access to technical knowledge, professional connections, and opportunities to contribute to the industry. Through local chapters, members can exchange experiences, participate in technical meetings and further their professional development. Those connections bring practical value to people working through materials protection challenges and building their careers.“People want a professional community where they can learn from one another, share what they know and have a voice in their field,” said Rebecca Griebe, CAE, AMPP senior director of user experience.“Our chapter leaders in India have worked to build that community. Reaching 5,000 members gives us a broader base of experience and expertise, and we want members to put it to work by helping develop standards, teaching, mentoring colleagues and sharing their knowledge on a global stage.”The AMPP India SMVEC Student Chapter was established at Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College in partnership with the AMPP India Chennai Chapter. Its formation extends the local connections that support AMPP's growing membership in India.For information about AMPP's chapters and opportunities to get involved, visit membership/member-resources/why-join-a-chapter.

Jennifer Kramer

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

+1 330-714-8302

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AMPP Membership in India Grows 94%, Reaches 5,000 News Provided By AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance November 05, 2026, 14:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.